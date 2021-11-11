Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday after the previous session’s selloff on the back of hotter-than-forecast U.S. inflation numbers. Major European markets were modestly positive. TSX futures were up with crude prices recouping some of the previous session’s losses.

Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to all three key U.S. indexes were in positive territory. On Wednesday, the Dow shed more than 200 points and the Nasdaq sank 1.7 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 0.8 per cent. The declines came on the heels of record closes for the three indexes earlier in the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.6 per cent, also pulling back from record highs.

The declines came after new figures showed the annual rate of inflation in the United States hit 6.2 per cent in October, the highest in three decades.

“At this point, even if inflation is transitory, it is unacceptably high for justifying the unresponsive Fed,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said, referring to the central bank’s frequent suggestion that it expects price pressures to abate over time.

“Higher rates wouldn’t solve the problem of chip shortages or the bottlenecks, or other pandemic related factors, but it could slowdown demand and narrow the gap.”

Bond markets on both sides of the border will be closed on Thursday for Remembrance Day and Veterans Day.

In Canada, earnings continue to make headlines with results on tap from Canadian Tire, Cineplex, CAE and Cogeco among others.

On Wall Street, shares of Walt Disney Co. were down nearly 5 per cent in premarket trading after the entertainment giant reported the smallest increase in subscriptions for its Disney+ streaming service since its launch. In the most recent quarter Disney+ added 2.1 million customers, far short of the 10.2 million analysts had been expecting, according to Factset estimates. As well, profits at Disney’s theme parks came in short of analysts’ forecasts during the period. The results were released after the close on Wednesday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.10 per cent with resource stocks among the gainers. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.33 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.14 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.59 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.01 per cent. Shares of debt-laden Evergrande were up more than 6 per cent in Hong Kong on reports that a number of bondholders received coupon payments, easing default concerns.

Commodities

Crude prices bounced in early going after losses in the previous session on concerns that rising energy prices could lead the U.S. to release more strategic crude stockpiles to temper costs.

The day range on Brent is US$82.46 to US$83.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$81.06 to US$82.16. On Wednesday, Brent fell by more than 2 per cent while WTI lost more than 3 per cent.

“It seems unlikely crude prices can break above recent highs until energy traders see whatever action will come from the Biden administration,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The oil market deficit is firmly in place and that should prevent WTI crude from seeing a significant pullback.”

Reuters reports that U.S. President Joe Biden asked the National Economic Council to work to reduce energy costs and the Federal Trade Commission to push back on market manipulation in the energy sector to reverse inflation. Some of the efforts to cut energy costs could include releasing more crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Elsewhere, gold prices were near a five-month high as investors sought out safer holdings after the higher-than-forecast reading on U.S. inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,860.59 per ounce early Thursday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8 per cent to US$1,863.30.

“Inflation hitting a 30-year high was music to gold traders’ ears,” Mr. Moya said.

“The way the gold trade is unfolding is looking mostly bullish. The labor market recovery will likely take longer than a few months for the Fed to say mission accomplished on maximum employment and pricing pressures will continue to trigger inflation-hedges into bullion.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down as its U.S. counterpart touched its best level in 16 months against a group of world currencies in the wake of the latest U.S. inflation figures.

The day range on the loonie is 79.77 US cents to 80.12 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Thursday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar rose 0.2 per cent to 95.02, its strongest since July 2020, as traders bet that the Federal Reserve would ultimately raise interest rates to temper spiking inflation.

The euro slid to US$1.1459 on Thursday, its lowest since July 2020, according to figures from Reuters.

The pound was also marginally weaker on Thursday at a new 11-month low of US$1.3388 despite better-than-expected GDP data out of Britain.

The yen slid to 114.15 per U.S. dollar - close to the Japanese currency’s four-year low of 114.69 reached last month.

More company news

Reuters reports that Didi Global is preparing to relaunch its ride-hailing and other apps in China by the end of the year in anticipation that Beijing’s cybersecurity investigation into the company will be wrapped up by then, citing three people directly involved in the relaunch said. The people, who declined to be identified as the information was private, said they expected China’s cyberspace regulator to finalize any penalties on the company in December. The company has set aside 10 billion yuan (US$1.6-billion) for a potential fine, said one of the sources.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press