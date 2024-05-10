Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

Monday May 13

China CPI and PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for March. Estimate is a month-over-month decline of 5.0 per cent.

Earnings include: Emera Inc.; K92 Mining Inc.; NGEx Minerals Ltd.; Premium Brands Holdings Corp.; Seabridge Gold Inc.

--

Tuesday May 14

Japan machine tool orders

Germany CPI

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends survey for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for March. Estimate is a decline of 1.3 per cent from February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new motor vehicle sales for March. Estimate is a year-over-year increase of 9.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for April. The Street expects a rise of 0.3 per cent from March and 2.2 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Netherlands’ Foreign Bankers’ Association.

Earnings include: Calibre Mining Corp.; Centerra Gold Inc.; Home Depot Inc.; H&R REIT; Hudbay Minerals Inc.; Hydro One Ltd.; Keyera Corp.; Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.; Superior Plus Corp.

--

Wednesday May 15

Euro zone GDP and industrial production

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for April. An annualized rate rise of 3.2 per cent is expected.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for April. The Street is projecting a rise of 0.4 per cent from March and up 3.4 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for May.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for April. Estimates are year-over-year increases of 5.0 per cent and 2.0 per cent year-over-year, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian MLS Home Price Index for April. Estimate is a decline of 0.5 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Price Index for May.

Earnings include: AtkinsRéalis; Birchcliff Energy Ltd.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Merck & Co Inc; Northland Power Inc.; Orla Mining Ltd.

--

Thursday May 16

Japan GDP and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 11. Estimate is 218,000, down 13,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for April. Estimate is an annualized rate rise of 8.6 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for April. Estimate is a gain of 1.6 per cent on an annualized rate basis.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for April. The Street is projecting a gain of 0.2 per cent from March and up 0.3 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fedd Index for May.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for April.

Earnings include: Applied Materials Inc.; Canada Goose Holdings Inc.; Deere & Co.; Lightspeed Commerce Inc.; Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.; Walmart Inc.

--

Friday May 17

China industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

Euro zone CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s construction investment for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian household and mortgage credit for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for April.