Former President Donald Trump may well have created a chaotic environment within his administration, but there is no doubt that his four years in the White House from 2016 to 2020 juiced up investors’ “animal spirits.”

Who knows what his economic vision is going to be, assuming he emerges victorious this coming November, but what we do know is that:

• He measures his success by the direction of the equity market.

• He will use executive order to deregulate.

• He doesn’t give a hoot about fiscal deficits and is sure to boost spending and either extend his prior tax cuts or reduce them even further, especially for businesses (Trump added US$8 trillion to the national debt in his four years… he is a classic fiscal expansionist).

• He had no problem pursuing a soft U.S. dollar policy.

• Tariffs and other trade protectionist initiatives are sure to rear their heads (little difference from Joe Biden here).

• He loves inflation and low interest rates (he is, after all, a real estate guy).

• He has made no bones about getting rid of Jay Powell at the Federal Reserve.

No wonder gold did so well in his previous tenure, especially in his last two years when the yellow metal soared nearly 50%. True to form, in his first two years in office, the total return in the S&P 500 was 23%, even with a ton more volatility. The combination of the tax cuts and the Fed’s tightening program caused a bear flattener in the Treasury market - when short-term interest rates rise faster than long-term interest rates - and moderately negative returns. But the risk-on trade was underscored by the vast outperformance of corporate bonds.

The dollar was weak, and gold held its value.

And with all the drilling, oil prices remained broadly stable.

What’s interesting is that in Trump’s last two years where the GOP lost its grip on Congress, the stock market did even better. The S&P 500 soared 50% — gridlock is obviously good. But even bond yields fell sharply, and Treasury returns were spectacular — the long bong rose by nearly 40%. Not even his tax cuts, immigration policies, tariffs, and a 3.5% unemployment rate could muster up much, if any, inflation. And the Fed spent 2019 cutting rates. But one common theme was U.S. dollar depreciation and strength in both gold and oil.

Nothing is saying that if Trump wins the election, we will necessarily see a repeat. But what we do know is that he is a big fan of debt and loves a weaker dollar.

The fact that he grades his performance based on the S&P 500 means we probably will need to shift to a more constructive stance on the market if he wins and add some gold to the portfolio while screening all the holdings against U.S. dollar weakness.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave.

