Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Tuesday morning as key indexes move toward a winning month. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were higher ahead of fresh inflation figures due ahead of the opening bell.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all just above break even. All three saw gains on Monday and are higher for the month so far, with the Nasdaq up more than 4 per cent so far in December. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday’s session up 0.46 per cent and is up about 2 per cent for the month to this point.

“Equity bulls look determined to keep the Xmas magic alive,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“Big banks like Goldman Sachs also add fuel on fire, citing that the dovish Fed is good for stocks. We all agree. Dovish Fed is good for stock valuations, yet, how long the Fed could remain dovish if the economy heats up?”

In Canada, investors get a reading on November inflation ahead of the start of trading, with economists expecting to see a continued easing of price pressures.

“Headline inflation likely cooled to 2.9 per cent year-over-year in November from 3.1 per cent year-over-year in the prior month,” BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said, citing the impact of slowing food inflation and falling gas prices.

“Overall, we’re likely to see decent progress toward the [Bank of Canada’s] 2 per cent target; not enough for the BoC to turn dovish, but a step in that direction,” he said.

Deliberations from the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting earlier this month, when it again left rates unchanged, will be released tomorrow afternoon.

On the corporate side, Wall Street will get results after the close of trading from courier giant FedEx.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.28 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.24 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.41 per cent. The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged Tuesday in its final meeting of the year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.75 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices slipped as traders continue to weigh the impact of trade disruptions resulting from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants against ships in the Red Sea.

The day range on Brent was US$77.41 to US$78.31 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.85 to US$72.62.

“As the holiday season approaches, a stable outcome for the region looks elusive. But the longer the war in Gaza rages on, the escalating humanitarian crisis may intensify political pressure on various actors, potentially leading to an expansion of the conflict.

On Monday, energy giant BP temporarily halted transit through the Red Sea in light of the current situation. Shipping giant Maersk has also said it will avoid the region. Crude prices spiked nearly 2 per cent on Monday amid concerns over the potential impact on supply resulting from disruptions to trade via the Suez Canal.

Later in the session, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with new figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government figures follow from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning.

A Reuters poll suggests analysts are expecting to see a weekly decline in U.S. inventories of 2.2 million barrels.

In other commodities, spot gold was steady at US$2,025.70 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures were also flat at US$2,040.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart saw modest declines against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.61 US cents to 74.74 US cents in the early premarket period. As of early Tuesday morning, the loonie had gained roughly 1.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar since the start of December.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, has fallen about 1.3 per cent over the past five days and was down 0.07 per cent at 102.49 by early Tuesday morning. Last week, the index hit a four-week low of 101.75.

The euro was up 0.17 per cent at US$1.0944. Britain’s pound was up 0.43 per cent at US$1.2703.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was weaker at 3.903 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. new housing starts for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press