Equities

Wall Street futures were largely treading water early Friday after the previous session’s Nvidia-fuelled rally. Major European markets were modestly positive. TSX futures were down slightly.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading near break even. On Thursday, all three saw gains, with the S&P and Nasdaq jumping more than 2 per cent. Both indexes saw their best day in more than a year. All three were up more than 1 per cent heading into Friday’s session. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 0.69 per cent and was 0.48-per-cent compared with Tuesday’s opening level.

The rally was sparked by a jump in Nvidia stock - shares closed up more than 16 per cent yesterday and were up another 2 per cent in premarket trading this morning - in the wake of strong fourth-quarter earnings and an impressive forecast.

“Even after the year-to-date surge leading into the fourth-quarter results, Nvidia was still trading at ‘just’ around 33 times earnings,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in an early note.

“While not inexpensive, it doesn’t fit the criteria of a proper bubble. If the entire market trades at 33 times earnings, that might signal a bubble. However, it’s essential to clarify that a stock with remarkable growth, such as Nvidia, increasing sales by 265 per cent and profits by nearly 500 per cent, isn’t indicative of a bubble at 33 times earnings. It simply isn’t.”

David Berman: Is it a problem that small investors are showing huge enthusiasm for Nvidia? Probably not

On Friday, Canadian investors will get results from Onex and Centerra Gold. On Wall Street, markets will get results from Warner Bros Discovery.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.05 per cent in morning trading after finishing at a record high in the previous session. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.07 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.16 per cent while Germany’s DAX was flat.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 2.19 per cent, again recording a record high. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.10 per cent in choppy trading.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker in early trading and looked set to end a two-week winning streak with uncertainty about the timing of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve tempering sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$82.52 to US$83.48 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.40 and US$78.39. Both benchmarks were headed for weekly losses early Friday morning after two consecutive weeks of gains.

Prices came under pressure after Fed Governor U.S. Christopher Waller suggested he wants to see more signs that inflation is under control before backing a rate cut.

“In the absence of a major economic shock, delaying rate cuts by a few months should not have a substantial impact on the real economy in the near term,” Mr. Waller said in remarks in Minneapolis on Thursday. “And, I think I have shown that acting too soon could squander our progress in inflation and risk considerable harm to the economy.”

He also suggested that he would like to see “least another couple more months of inflation data before I can judge whether January was a speed bump or a pothole.”

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$2,020.7 per ounce by early Friday morning, and has gained 0.4 per cent so far in the week. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1-per-cent higher to US$2,031.6 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower while its U.S. counterpart saw slight gains against a group of currencies, but still looked set for its first weekly decline of the year.

The day range on the loonie was 74.05 US cents to 74.23 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback over the past five days.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of currencies, was up 0.03 per cent at 103.99. Early Friday, the index was down about 0.28 per cent for the week so far, signalling its first weekly decline since the end of December, according to Reuters.

The euro was down 0.02 per cent at US$1.0823. Britain’s pound was unchanged at US$1.2661.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.349 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

Ottawa’s budget balance for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press