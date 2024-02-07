Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Wednesday with corporate earnings at the forefront. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were flat to slightly lower.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all hovered around the flat line in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, all three saw gains. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.41 per cent yesterday.

“S&P 500 operating earnings growth of around 5 per cent year-on-year fosters bullish sentiment among investors,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said. “Higher rates don’t appear to burden consumers or corporations significantly, enabling the Fed to wait longer to ensure inflation control without disrupting the stock market’s momentum amid robust U.S. growth dynamics.”

In Canada, investors will get deliberations from the Bank of Canada’s latest minute this afternoon. Last month, the central bank again held its key rate at 5 per cent, where it has remained since last summer. The bank also dialled back its threat of more rate hikes in a shift in language seen as opening the door for possible cuts in the first half of the year. The bank’s deliberations will be released at 1:30 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Bank of Canada’ governor Tiff Macklem spoke in Montreal, saying monetary policy cannot solve Canada’s housing affordability problem or boost the country’s longer-term economic growth prospects, The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports.

In the U.S., Fed Governors Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman, along with Presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins also speak on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Federal Reserve Presidents Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari welcomed the progress on inflation but signalled there was more work to do before policy could be eased, Reuters reported.

At the outset of the year, markets had been expecting the first Fed rate cut to come as early as March, but those hopes have since faded in the wake of comments by Fed chair Jerome Powell. By early Wednesday morning, CME’s FedWatch Tool suggested just a 21.5-per-cent chance of a Fed rate cut next month.

On the corporate side, earnings continue to roll in on both sides of the border. In Canada, Héroux-Devtek reports this morning while insurer Sun Life releases results after the close of trading.

On Wall Street, Uber is among the companies releasing results before the bell. Entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. releases earnings after the close of trading.

Shares of Ford Motor Co. were up roughly 6 per cent in premarket trading after the automaker said it would return more cash to shareholders, starting with an extra 18 cents-per-share dividend in the first quarter, according to Reuters. Ford also forecast US$10-billion to US$12-billion in pretax profit for 2024, after earning US$10.4-billion before taxes last year. The results were released after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Meanwhile, shares of Snap sank more than 30 per cent after the Snapchat owner’s revenue in the latest quarter fell short of forecasts. Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 was US$1.36-billion, missing the consensus analyst estimate of US$1.38-billion, according to LSEG data.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX was down 0.04 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.18 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.07 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.34 per cent, reversing early gains.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced in early trading after new figures showed a smaller-than-forecast increase in U.S. weekly inventories.

The day range on Brent was US$78.49 to US$79.16 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.23 to US$73.90.

“Crude oil is on the rise once again this morning, with WTI hitting a fresh high for the week,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“This comes as we see Houthi Rebels continue their attacks in the Red Sea, shrugging off the actions taken by the U.S. and U.K. in the region. For equity markets, the need to keep a lid on energy prices is absolutely key, with the U.S. starting to gradually rebuild their own strategic oil stockpiles (SPR) after years of sales. Time will tell whether that shift from supplier to consumer will make a tangible impact upon sentiment for energy markets.”

Figures released late Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks rose by 670,000 barrels last week, less than the 1.7 million analysts had been expecting. More official U.S. government numbers are due later this morning.

Sentiment was also helped by the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest forecast for 2024. The agency says it now expects domestic output to grow by 120,000 barrels a day to 170,000 barrels a day. That’s down from last year’s output increase of more than 1 million barrels a day.

In other commodities, spot gold was relatively steady at US$2,034.79 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, gold added more than 0.5 per cent. U.S. gold futures were also steady at US$2,051.00 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer as its U.S. counterpart pulled back after hitting its best level since November earlier in the week.

The day range on the Canadian dollar was 74.09 US cents to 74.24 US cents early Wednesday morning. For the year to date, the Canadian dollar is down about 1.7 per cent against the greenback.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.15 per cent at 104.06. On Monday, the index hit 104.60, its best level since Nov. 14. The index lost about 0.29 per cent yesterday.

The euro was up 0.12 per cent at US$1.0768. Britain’s pound rose 0.29 per cent to US$1.2636.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 4.108 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press