Equities

Wall Street futures were lower Tuesday as traders await results from more big U.S. banks. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were weaker with fresh inflation data due this morning.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater. U.S. markets were closed on Monday. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 0.34 per cent.

“I sense that the first quarter of this year will be marked by the realization that it’s too early for the central banks to cut the interest rates unless something really bad – like another bank crisis, or a real estate crisis, or another debt crisis hits the fan,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a morning note.

In Canada, investors get December inflation data before the start of trading. Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to edge up to 3.4 per cent in December, from 3.1 per cent a month earlier. The increase is expected to be partly the result of a smaller decrease in gasoline prices in December, compared with the same month a year earlier.

The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that a pair of Bank of Canada surveys released Monday suggested high interest rates are bringing down inflation expectations and slowing the pace that businesses are raising prices, while also creating considerable financial hardship for household. The surveys bolstered market expectations that the central bank will keep interest rates steady at its Jan. 24 meeting before starting to cut borrowing costs later in the year.

On Wall Street, bank earnings continue to roll in with results due today from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Four big U.S. banks - including JPMorgan and Citigroup - posted mixed results on Friday.

“Up until the last quarter of 2023 it hadn’t been a great year for the Goldman Sachs share price, however a strong rally off the October lows managed to see the shares finish the year on a high, closing at a one year high,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“Profits are expected to come in at US$4.64 a share [in the fourth quarter] taking total profits for 2023 to US$23.72 a share,” he said in a note.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.56 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.52 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.66 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.79 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.16 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were mixed with economic concerns weighing on sentiment offset by continuing uncertainty in the Middle East.

The day range on Brent was US$77.85 to US$78.69 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.23 to US$72.98.

“Oil prices remain very choppy amid the uncertainty in the Middle East following the U.S. and U.K. attacks on Houthi targets,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“We haven’t seen a significant increase in the price of oil on the back of the attacks but the brief spikes we’ve seen have highlighted the sensitivity in the market to events around the Red Sea.”

Reuters reported Yemen’s Houthi movement will expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include U.S. ships, an official from the Iran-allied group said on Monday, as it vowed to keep up attacks after U.S. and British strikes on its sites in Yemen. Meanwhile, more tankers continue to avoid the region.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$2,048.70 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$2,053.00.

“The yellow metal remains buoyed by very aggressive rate-cutting expectations, particularly in the U.S., but at the same time, it is struggling to generate fresh momentum around the prior record highs, near US$2,070,” Mr. Erlam said.

“We obviously saw a spike in early December well above this but the timing of the move and the speed with which it reversed it suggests the market was never fully behind it, so the prior highs continue to look like a significant psychological threshold.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar fell while its U.S. counterpart touched a one-month high in early trading as markets turned cautious on the timing of rate cuts.

The day range on the loonie was 74.06 US cents to 74.50 US cents in the early premarket period. For the year to date, the Canadian dollar has is down about 1.9 per cent against the greenback.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index jumped 0.78 per cent to 103.20 in the predawn period.

“The hawkish ECB commentaries last night have fuelled concerns that market pricing for the Fed rate path may also be aggressive,” said Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy at Saxo in Singapore.

On Monday, the ECB’s Joachim Nagel suggested it was too early to talk about cutting interest rates while ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann suggested investors expecting a rate cut this spring were likely to be disappointed and that he “may even foresee no cut at all this year.”

The euro slumped 0.61 per cent to US$1.0886. Britain’s pound was down 0.68 per cent to US$1.2640 by early this morning.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.007 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press