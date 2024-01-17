Equities

Wall Street futures were negative early Wednesday as renewed uncertainty over the timing of potential rate cuts tempers global sentiment. Major European markets were sharply lower. TSX futures were down.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red. All three saw losses on Tuesday. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index also finished yesterday weaker, shedding 0.54 per cent.

Concerns that interest rates may not come down as quickly as markets had been expecting continue to weigh. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said, while inflation is within striking distance of the Fed’s 2-per-cent target, the central bank shouldn’t rush to cut its key rate until it’s clear easing price pressures can be sustained. He also said the Fed should proceed “methodically and carefully” and not make any quick, big moves.

“Markets had entered 2024 with a key concern that needed to be resolved, with expectations for easing standing in stark contrast to the path laid out by the central bankers,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

The Fed’s Beige Book, which offers a snapshot of regional economic conditions, will be released later this afternoon. U.S. retail sales figures for December are due ahead of the opening bell.

Meanwhile in Canada, new figures showed the annual rate of inflation rose to 3.4 per cent in December, from 3.1 per cent a month earlier. Economists had been forecasting the increase, partly the result of base effects, although stickier core inflation caught markets off guard. The Bank of Canada’s preferred measures rose at an average annual rate of 3.65 per cent, from 3.55 per cent in November. Analysts were expecting a reading of 3.35 per cent.

“Headline inflation likely won’t fall into the Bank of Canada’s target range for a few months, but the key to our call for the bank to start cutting interest rates in June will be further progress in core measures, particularly excluding shelter costs, which are being impacted directly by the Bank of Canada’s previous interest rate hikes,” CIBC economist Katherine Judge said in a report.

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Nicolas Van Praet reports Gildan Activewear Inc. says it has uncovered new information suggesting former chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy was even less engaged in his job than previously thought and has a “close relationship” with Browning West, a U.S. hedge fund spearheading a shareholder campaign to have him reinstated. “In addition to rarely being in the office, holding few senior management meetings and never bothering to visit the company’s newest manufacturing plant, Gildan has now learned that Mr. Chamandy sent on average no more than a handful of work e-mails a day and had few business-related meetings diarized on his calendar,” the Canadian maker of T-shirts and fleece said in an update Tuesday after markets closed.

On Wall Street, Charles Schwab and U.S. Bancorp are among the companies reporting results today.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 1.25 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.66 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 1.07 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.40 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng toppled 3.71 per cent, touching its lowest level since 2022. New figures released Wednesday showed China’s GDP grew by 5.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, up from 4.9 per cent in the third quarter but below the 5.3 per cent analysts polled by Reuters had been forecasting.

Commodities

Crude prices fell in early trading as economic concerns in the wake of a disappointing reading on China’s economic growth offset trade concerns stemming from conflicts in the red sea.

The day range on Brent was US$76.55 to US$77.98 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$70.64 to US$72.05. Both benchmarks were down more than 2 per cent in the predawn period.

China’s fourth-quarter GDP showed growth above the prior three-month period but below the level analysts had been expecting. China is among the world’s top consumers of crude and signs of patchy economic growth raise concerns about demand in that economy.

The economic data “doesn’t end the headwinds over crude oil demand, the Chinese outlook for 2024 and 2025 is still bleak,” Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, told Reuters.

“(The) oil industry was backing the notion that despite a bumpy recovery, oil demand from China has been resilient and will likely reach record levels in 2024.”

Crude prices were further pressured by a recent increase in the U.S. dollar on the back of rising expectations that central banks will be slower than initially thought to cut interest rates.

“Oil futures took a downturn, retracting from an earlier advance influenced by the overall decline in risk sentiment, and the pressure intensified due to a strengthening U.S. dollar as investors re-calibrated their expectations for near-term rate cuts from the Federal Reserve,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$2,024.49 per ounce, by early Tuesday morning. Gold slid more than 1 per cent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$2,027.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker while its U.S. counterpart continued to trade near its best level in a month against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.90 US cents to 74.18 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has lost more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index, reached 103.58 its highest since Dec. 13, extending gains after a 0.67-per-cent rise on Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters. Markets are now pricing in a more than 60-per-cent chance of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at its March meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

In other currencies, the euro was steady at US$1.0881. Britain’s pound was up 0.42 per cent at US$1.2690. Data released Wednesday showed Britain’s annual rate of inflation rose to 4 per cent last month, above economists’ estimates of a 3.8-per-cent increase. The increase underscored expectations that the Bank of England will likely be cautious over potential rate cuts.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 4.047 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for December.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for November.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press