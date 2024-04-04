Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Seeing “clear and obvious” synergies from Alamos Gold Inc.’s (AGI-T) acquisition of Canadian competitor Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) and its Magino mine in northern Ontario, Desjardins Securities analyst Jonathan Egilo thinks there is “strong” net asset value per share accretion and touts “even more significant” gains on near-term free cash flow per share.

“We model our NAVPS for AGI lifting to $17.71 from $16.75 (or 5.8 per cent) on the back of the acquisition,” he said in a research note. “We value the combined Island and Magino operation at $4.328-billion, or $10.33/share. Our prior value for only Island was $3.261-billion ($8.18/share). Our FCF estimates for 2025 and 2026 grew from approximately nil in both years to US$151-million and US$230-million, respectively, which drives FCF yields of 2.5 per cent and 3.8 per cent. The higher cash flow comes from a combination of Magino production and Island synergies — particularly the elimination of the need to expand the plant to 2,400 tpd [tons per day] from 1,200tpd and lower per-ton operating costs for processing Island’s ore.”

“Our plan matches that presented by management at the time of the acquisition, which will see Island’s ore fed at 1,200tpd to the Magino mill starting at the beginning of 2025. We had previously modelled Island’s processing costs at US$49/ton for 2025, representing opex of US$23-million. At our lower Magino processing cost of US$13/ton, this represents immediate annual cost savings of US$17-million. We model savings on G&A at Island at US$12-million for 2025, with the combination of the two largely matching AGI management’s statements of US$25-million in annual opex savings. The 2022 Island PEA had future tailings lifts costing US$32-million over the LOM. The remainder of Island’s planned capex savings from the deal come from upgrades that were expected to cost US$100-million and spent over 2024 and 2025 to upgrade the plant to 2,400tpd from 1,200tpd. We model these costs savings, which deliver the aforementioned significant near-term FCF boost.”

As well as increases to his production, cash flow per share and free cash flow projections, Mr. Egilo raised his 2024 adjusted earnings per share estimate by 1 US cent to 55 US cents and his 2025 forecast by 2 US cents to 64 US cents. That led him to bump his target for Alamos shares to $21.75 (Canadian) from $19.75, keeping a “hold” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $22.39.

“We continue to ascribe a Hold rating to AGI due to its current valuation relative to peers,” he said.

=====

Ahead of the April 29 release of its first-quarter 2024 financial results, Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho remains “confident” Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) can achieve its full-year EBITDA guidance of $310-milllion, which is a gain of 5 per cent year-over-year.

However, Mr. Ho warned the quarter is the “seasonally softest” for the Winnipeg-based agricultural equipment maker and thinks “growth is more weighted toward 2Q–4Q (delivery of Commercial projects are more 2H-weighted).” After a modest reduction to his near-term forecast, he’s projecting EBITDA of $52-million for the quarter, up 17 per cent year-over-year but below the $56-million consensus, which he thinks is high.

“We expect growth in the order book vs a year ago, but it could be lumpy sequentially given the timing of commercial projects (completions vs new wins),” he said. “The order book has a strong base of Commercial projects expected to ship in 2H. For 2024, we expect a steady year for North America, continued softness but a 2H recovery in Brazil, softness in Australia (improving throughout the year), robust performance in India and green shoots in Africa/Middle East commercial projects for EMEA. Overall, the mix should normalize given a stronger Commercial contribution vs Farm.

“We remain confident in 2024 EBITDA guidance of $310-million-plus (we model $318-million) and a flattish margin vs 2023 at 19.3 per cent, given order book visibility. This implies 5-per-cent-plus year-over-year growth, which should be weighted to 2Q–4Q given seasonality (stronger Farm in 2Q/3Q) and Commercial projects skewed toward 2H. AFN has easy comps in 1Q24 (some one-time items in 1Q23), but it is seasonally the weakest quarter, plus softness continued in Brazil/Australia.”

Reiterating his “positive” outlook and “buy” recommendation for Ag Growth shares despite lower revenue expectations for fiscal 2024 and 2025, Mr. Ho increased his target to $86 from $85. The current average is $81.56.

“Our positive investment thesis is predicated on: (1) broad-based growth across segments and regions; (2) margin expansion through operational excellence; (3) deleveraging; and (4) a proactive approach to driving organic growth through product transfers and other initiatives,” he said.

=====

In a research report released Thursday, CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price cut her target prices for shares of Canadian telecommunications companies. Her changes are:

* BCE Inc. (BCE-T, “neutral”) to $52 from $54. The average on the Street is $53.77.

* Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T, “outperformer”) to $39 from $42. Average: $39.39.

* Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, “outperformer”) to $77 from $80. Average: $74.68.

* Telus Corp. (T-T, “outperformer”) to $26 from $28. Average: $26.06.

=====

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser initiated coverage of two Canadian biotech companies on Thursday, which he thinks are “looking to effect extraordinary change in areas of extraordinary unmet need.”

He gave Calgary-based Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC-T) an “outperform” recommendation, touting the “clean safety and strong efficacy results” from recent studies on its pelareorep retrovirus-based drug, which has “been shown to make tumors more susceptible to other important oncology treatments by turning immunologically ‘cold’ tumors ‘hot’.”

“ONC’s most advanced clinical assets include Phase 2 programs in breast and pancreatic cancer; both programs have received FDA Fast Track Designation,” said Mr. Sarugaser. “In this Moonshots-themed report, we focus on ONC’s opportunity in pancreatic cancer, given the dire unmet need for efficacious treatments, alongside pelareorep’s impressive tripling of objective response rates (GOBLET trial) and doubling of 12-mo overall survival rates (REO 017 trial) vs. benchmark data.”

“We see the potential for ONC to submit NDAs for pelareorep in both pancreatic and metastatic breast cancer in 2027/8, yielding a large potential market opportunity (alongside earlier-stage pipeline programs with compelling clinical signals). In the interim, we anticipate a succession of value-creating catalysts, including multiple looks at clinical data, and, with a collection of well-heeled Pharmas already hanging around the hoop (Pfizer, Merck, Roche, Adlai Nortye, Incyte), we assign a non-zero probability to ONC securing material partnerships on data readouts/regulatory guidance in the near- and medium-term, which drives our OP2 rating.”

He set a target of $3 per share. The average is $7.58.

Mr. Sarugaser gave London, Ont.-based Sernova Corp. (SVA-T), which is focused on the development of a cell-based functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), a “market perform” recommendation.

“1.8 mln adults in the U.S. live with T1D (a population that benefits little from the action of GLP-1s): the opportunity before SVA is a big one,” he said. “The combination of SVA’s implant technology and EVO’s engineered cell production capability is powerful, and, if well-managed, could gain these companies access to a market where sub-1% penetration would yield massive returns. Aside from competition (Vertex has the most advanced horse in this race), a key near-term obstacle we identify for SVA is the recent turbulence in its executive team, which drives our current MP3 rating.”

His $1.50 target falls below the $3.92 average.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen raised his targets for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, “sector perform”) to $190 from $172 and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP-T, “sector perform”) to $121 from $112. Elsewhere, Barclays’ Brandon Oglenski raised his CN target to $175 from $170 with an “equal weight” rating and CP target to $130 from $120 with an “overweight” rating. The averages are $179.15 and $119.72, respectively.

* Jefferies’ Randy Konick lowered his Street-low Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$240 from US$300 with an “underperform” rating. The average is US$479.14.