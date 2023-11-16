Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While he expects the slowdown in Metro Inc.’s (MRU-T) earnings over the next fiscal year to be temporary with growth resuming in 2025, National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar predicts its shares to “remain range-bound until it shows a path towards growth.”

The Montreal-based grocer dropped 6.8 per cent on Thursday after CEO Eric La Flèche called 2024 a “transition year” with the company seeing “significant headwinds” as it invests in supply chain improvements, including automated distribution centres. It predicts adjusted net earnings per share in the year ahead to be in the range of flat-to-down by 10 cents per share.

Mr. Shreedhar called the quarterly release “negative” given the disappointing commentary. However, he saw Metro’s fourth-quarter 2024 results as “satisfactory.” Earnings per share came in at 99 cents after adjusting for the impact of a labour dispute (a 12-cent headwind) and the impact of an extra week in the quarter (a 12-cent tailwind), falling 4 cents short of the analyst’s expectations. He saw sales as “solid” with food same-store growth of 6.8 per cent (versus his 4-per-cent projection).

Touting its “stability and predictability,” Mr. Shreedhar said: “Metro shares receive a premium valuation in part because of its track record of delivering consistent results through varying economic/competitive conditions. Interestingly, despite the 7-per-cent selloff, a premium still persists. Specifically, we estimate that MRU’s shares impute a WACC [weighted average cost of capital] of 8 per cent versus L at 10 per cent and Empire at 13 per cent. (2) Other grocers have increasingly adopted Metro’s stock philosophy (incl. a credible financial framework); accordingly, we opt to gain grocery/pharmacy exposure at a cheaper valuation.”

After reduction his 2024 and 2025 EPS projections to $4.29 and $4.74, respectively, from $4.60 and $4.92 to reflect heightened supply chain costs, Mr. Shreedhar lowered his target for Metro shares to $81 from $83, reiterating a “sector perform” recommendation. The average target is $78.33.

“We believe Metro is a solid company which has delivered superior long-term returns; however, these attributes are adequately reflected in valuation,” he said.

Other analysts making changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Chris Li to $74 from $77 with a “hold” rating.

“MRU’s solid 4Q results were overshadowed by management’s cautious FY24 outlook due to temporary automated DC start-up costs (and not because of concerns around the operating environment),” he said. “While the higher costs will weigh on earnings in the near term, the investments are key to sustaining MRU’s consistent track record of 8–10-per-cent EPS growth over the long term. MRU trades at 16.5 times FY24 EPS (vs 16 times average).”

* RBC’s Irene Nattel to $83 from $84 with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $76 from $80 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

In response to its quarterly earnings release on Wednesday, a pair of analysts cut their targets for shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T).

They are:

* RBC’s Irene Nattel to $170 from $174 with an “outperform” rating. The average target on the Street is $140.56.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $150 from $152 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

Following a “noisy” third quarter, the outlook for H&R REIT (HR.UN-T) is “moderating but still showing signs of stability,” according to National Bank analyst Matt Kornack.

After the bell on Tuesday, the Toronto-based REIT reported funds from operations per unit, excluding one-items and straight line rent related to termination income in future years, of 29 cents, up a penny from the same period a year ago and matching Mr. Kornack’s estimate. Occupancy of 97 per cent was up 0.4 per cent from the second quarter and 1.2 per cent year-over-year.

“Operating metrics in Q3 exceeded expectations as geographic diversification at Lantower (and a focus on tenant retention) drove more sustainable revenue growth,” he said. “Smaller off-market transactions continued to move the REIT closer to its targeted disposition levels and also helped on the balance sheet front, reducing interest expense. On the lease maturity profile, management didn’t note any tenants of concern in the IPP portfolio but does expect a hit from de-leasing redevelopment office assets in Toronto.

“Broadly speaking transaction liquidity is constrained as the market grapples with higher interest rates although sporadic interest on specific properties has materialized. That said, the stock is cheap at the moment, reflecting a portfolio discount on top of asset specific discounts implied in the equity markets (this isn’t just an H&R issue, however, larger well-capitalized U.S. apartment names have been under significant pressure). Nonetheless, the torque to the upside on this name is material but timing remains uncertain.”

While he expects same-property net operating income to moderate for the remainder of the year due to “less positive” year-over-year comps and slowing lease growth in Lantower residential segment, Mr. Kornack raised his target for H&R units to $10 from $9.75 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $11.54.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* RBC’s Jimmy Shan to $11 from $13 with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed to $12 from $13.50 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

With Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTNM-T) displaying “surprising” margin resiliency given the difficult macroeconomic conditions, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier sees its shares offering an “attractive” valuation.

After the bell on Tuesday, the Bolton, Ont.-based transportation company reported “mixed” third-quarter results. Revenue fell 0.6 per cent year-over-year $112.7-million, below Mr. Poirier’s $118.3-million estimate. However, EBITDA and earnings per shares of $13.5-million and 5 cents, respectively, exceeded the analyst’s forecasts of $12.1-million and 4 cents).

To “reflect current market conditions,” Titanium lowered its full-year revenue forecast to $430-$450-million from $450-$470-million, while it maintained its EBITDA margin guidance of 10.5–12.5 per cent.

“TTNM delivered 3Q results which were relatively in line with expectations, but continued freight market softness led to reduced guidance,” said Mr. Poirier. “Margins were surprisingly resilient as cost-control measures are showing positive signs. While investors may be concerned about the ongoing integration of Crane, we reiterate our confidence in management’s capability to derive synergies.”

“TTNM ended 3Q with net debt to EBITDA of 2.6 times, up sequentially from 1.0 times last quarter (we expected 2.1 times), as the company completed the acquisition of Crane. We forecast TTNM’s leverage ratio decreasing to 2.4 times (pro forma basis) next quarter as Crane starts making a larger contribution to TTM [trailing 12-month] EBITDA. For the next 12 months, management now expects capex of only $14-million, as almost no truck replacements are required in the short term.”

Reducing his projections for 2023 and 2024 with the expectation that the market will improve in the second half of next year given supply reductions in the freight market, Mr. Poirier cut his Street-high target for Titanium shares to $6.25 from $7, reiterating a “buy” recommendation. The average target is $5.39.

“We believe TTNM’s shares offer good value for long-term investors at the current level of only 3.8 times EV/FY2 EBITDA,” he said.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC’s John Zamparo lowered his Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) target to 80 cents from 85 cents with a “neutral” rating. The average is 92 cents.

* Barclays’ Kannan Venkateshwar cut his targets for BCE Inc. (BCE-T, “equalweight”) to $55 from $60, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, “overweight”) to US$54 from US$55 and Telus Corp. (T-T, “equalweight”) to $55 from $60. The averages are $56.95, $72.17 and $26.76, respectively.

* CIBC’s Jacob Bout raised his target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) to $14 from $12.50 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $11.93.

* TD Securities’ Craig Hutchison cut his Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T) target to $22 from $23 with a “hold” rating. The average is $25.82.

* RBC’s James McGarragle cut his Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) target to $65 from $70, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $63.10.

* Stifel initiated coverage of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC-T) with a “buy” rating and $18 target. The average is $19.58.

* National Bank’s Matt Kornack lowered his Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN-T) target to $7 from $7.50, below the $9.34 average, with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed cut her target for Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) to $1 from $1.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $1.41.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir lowered his SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN-T) target to $29 from $31 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $26.43.

* TD Securities’ Steven Green cut his Street-high Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T) target to $30 from $32 with a “buy” rating. The average is $23.79.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin reduced his target for shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) to $27 from $29 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $27.25.