Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T)

Between Nov. 21-28, chairman and chief executive officer Amar Doman bought a total of 51,800 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.49, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 109,335 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $336,000.

The following three securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)

On Nov. 20, president of Intelligent Solutions and Innovation Dave Henderson sold 2,934 shares at a price per share of US$101.38, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$297,000, not including trading fees.

On Nov. 17, president and chief executive officer George Schindler exercised his options, receiving 113,695 shares at a cost per share of $37.82, and sold 113,695 shares at a price per share of $139.3999 with 50,585 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $11-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)

Between Nov. 16-23, vice-president- Eastern Hemisphere David Hicks sold a total of 90,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.11, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 176,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $909,000, excluding trading fees.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)

On Nov. 20, president and chief executive officer Denis Ricard exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $40.91, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $88.50, after which this specific account held 44,000 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $237,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Previously, we reported that between Nov. 9-14, executive vice-president and chief growth officer U.S. operations and co-head of acquisitions Mike Stickney exercised his options, receiving 7,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.96, and sold 7,000 shares at an average price of approximately $85.38, after which 42,300 shares remained in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $317,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

