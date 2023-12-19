Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

Between Dec. 8-15, Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 106,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $26.71 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 18,473,392 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $2.8-million.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share or $1.40 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 5 per cent.

The following three securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T)

On Dec. 4 and 5, director David Sgro sold a total of 44,010 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$8.60, reducing this specific account’s position to 573,287 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over US$378,000, not including commission charges.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Dec. 11, senior vice-president, chief commercial officer Bryan DeNeve sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $37.82, after which this specific account held 12,500 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $567,000, excluding trading fees.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Dec. 8, chief customer success officer Michael Mauger exercised his options, receiving 6,483 shares at a cost per share of $76.48 and sold 6,483 shares at a price of $155.4395, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $511,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

