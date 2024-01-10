Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

The following two stocks have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

Between Dec. 21 an Jan. 4, executive chairman Bill Holland bought a total of 107,700 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.76 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing the holdings in this specific account to 2,643,700 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled nearly $1.6-million, not including trading fees.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, or 80 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.25 per cent.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

Between Dec. 27 and Jan.5, Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $3.8-million in shares of Westshore. He acquired a total of 139,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.63 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), lifting the position in this particular account to 18,612,692 shares.

**

The following two securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T)

On Dec. 28, chief operating officer – solid waste Greg Yorston sold 66,410 shares at a price per share of U.S. $34.48 for an account in which he had indirect ownership (Gregory G. Yorston Trust), eliminating his position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than U.S. $2.2-million, excluding trading fees.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK-B-T)

Between Dec. 22-28, senior vice-president – exploration Alex Christopher exercised his options, receiving a total of 52,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.34, and sold 52,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $56.53, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $2.6-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

