One of the sneakiest expenses to account for is gifts.
Especially wedding gifts. More so than with presents for birthdays and holidays, there are expectations attached to wedding gifts. But what are those expectations? Is there a socially acceptable amount to spend? What if you don’t attend the ceremony, or you’ll incur a big cost just to attend the ceremony?
Let’s get some hard numbers to answer these and other questions related to wedding gifts. Just below is a quick, anonymous survey. Provide your answers and then check back in a week or two to see what the your fellow newsletter readers are saying.
Rob's personal finance reading list
Losing $163 a day – in the housing market?
A look at cities across Canada where average home prices have fallen the most in the past year. The decline in Burlington, Ont., was $59,583, or $163 per day. The housing market looks surprisingly resilient these days. Could rebounding prices be coming soon?
What’s new in auto insurance
If you drive, give this review of recent trends in auto insurance a look. Something I learned is that insurers may apply a $500 surcharge on coverage of certain vehicles at high risk of being stolen. You can get the money back if you install an anti-theft device.
The best way to reheat fries
Leftover french fries are just sad and maybe you end up throwing them out. Stop the waste! Here’s one take on the best way to revive soggy leftover fries, or you can follow the advice a waitress at a pub once gave me and my wife. Just put the fries in a frying pan and heat them up. Back to crispy in under five minutes.
Wealth for non-homeowners
Rules to follow for building wealth if you don’t own a home, including some provocative takes on when it’s good to splurge.
Ask Rob
Q: When will the two-minute portfolio update for 2024 be available?
A: The 2MP, an ongoing experiment in simple dividend-focused stock-picking, was updated a couple of weeks ago. The past year was a good one for the 2MP.
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.
Tools, Explainers, Guides and Charts
A primer on life insurance and medically assisted death.
The Money-Free Zone
Well-strummed melodic rock with just the right amount of shredding on the song Diamond Mine, by New Zealander David Kilgour and his band, The Heavy Eights. My other favourite song named Diamond Mine is by Blue Rodeo.
Listen to this
On the Burn Your Mortgage podcast, mortgage broker Sean Cooper and I talk about housing affordability.
On social media
A post on X comparing the after-inflation price of Canadian housing in recent years. We rock.
What I've been working on
– Retiring early – or late? Here’s how your CPP benefits could be affected
– In defence of RRSPs, as their popularity falls ever further behind TFSAs
– ‘Should I hang on to my utility stocks? They’ve taken such a beating’
More Rob Carrick and money coverage
