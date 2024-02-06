One of the sneakiest expenses to account for is gifts.

Especially wedding gifts. More so than with presents for birthdays and holidays, there are expectations attached to wedding gifts. But what are those expectations? Is there a socially acceptable amount to spend? What if you don’t attend the ceremony, or you’ll incur a big cost just to attend the ceremony?

Let’s get some hard numbers to answer these and other questions related to wedding gifts. Just below is a quick, anonymous survey. Provide your answers and then check back in a week or two to see what the your fellow newsletter readers are saying.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Losing $163 a day – in the housing market?

A look at cities across Canada where average home prices have fallen the most in the past year. The decline in Burlington, Ont., was $59,583, or $163 per day. The housing market looks surprisingly resilient these days. Could rebounding prices be coming soon?

What’s new in auto insurance

If you drive, give this review of recent trends in auto insurance a look. Something I learned is that insurers may apply a $500 surcharge on coverage of certain vehicles at high risk of being stolen. You can get the money back if you install an anti-theft device.

Wealth for non-homeowners

Rules to follow for building wealth if you don’t own a home, including some provocative takes on when it’s good to splurge.

Ask Rob

Q: When will the two-minute portfolio update for 2024 be available?

A: The 2MP, an ongoing experiment in simple dividend-focused stock-picking, was updated a couple of weeks ago. The past year was a good one for the 2MP.

Listen to this

On the Burn Your Mortgage podcast, mortgage broker Sean Cooper and I talk about housing affordability.

What I’ve been working on

– Retiring early – or late? Here’s how your CPP benefits could be affected

– In defence of RRSPs, as their popularity falls ever further behind TFSAs

– ‘Should I hang on to my utility stocks? They’ve taken such a beating’

