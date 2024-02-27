Are you as curious as I am about how sales of new vehicles can be so strong at a time when the big story in personal finance is households struggling to pay the bills?

A report from DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says sales in seven of 10 provinces last month came in ahead of levels for January 2019, before the pandemic. Total sales of new cars, SUVs and pickup trucks last month were up almost 15 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Sales are flying, and so are prices. The average transaction price for a new vehicle is around $47,000, the latest numbers from J.D. Power say. No wonder the average monthly loan payment for a vehicle is close to $890.

One reason why vehicle sales are strong is that dealers are catching up on sales postponed or deferred because of the pandemic. Vehicle production suffered because of a shortage of parts, and dealers had little to offer customers who ended up keeping their old cars and SVUs longer.

But strong vehicle sales also speak to the big divide between financially secure and struggling households. A recent report from TD Economics said spending levels adjusted for inflation are falling everywhere except the top 20 per cent of households as measured by income. “This is not surprising, given that higher-income families’ were less affected by the termination of government pandemic support, and their net investment income was boosted by higher rates thanks to a lower debt burden,” the report says.

TD expects personal spending to grow at a subpar pace into next year, weighing down the economy. But the wealth of the top 20 per cent of households will keep things interesting in certain sectors. Vehicle sales show little sign of slowing, and the housing market has staged a surprisingly strong rebound in recent months. Travel is another area where those with money will spend.

There’s nothing new about haves and have-nots in the economy. It’s just that the pandemic seems to have widened the gap between the two groups.

A recent newsletter looked at where to get a 4 per cent interest rate on savings. A couple of readers pointed out that EQ Bank offers 4 per cent interest if you have your paycheque automatically deposited. Otherwise, the rate is 2.5 per cent.

