The CEO of Kellogg’s probably thought he was being helpful when he recently threw out the idea of fighting the rising cost of living by eating cereal for dinner.

Gary Pilnick said cereal is affordable, and that’s why Kellogg is advertising it as food for dinner. Was there a backlash?

Is the sky blue? Is the Canadian flag red and white? Are Toronto Maple Leafs fans completely neurotic? Of course there was, and deservedly so. If I had to pick one item that exemplifies food inflation, it would be cereal.

We’re not just talking price increases. You won’t find better examples of shrinkflation in a grocery store than cereal. Boxes are smaller in some cases, or there’s less cereal inside. Example: CBC reported last fall on a 12 per cent reduction in the weight of a family-size box of Honeycomb cereal. The new box was taller and thinner, disguising the change.

The sizing of cereal boxes is definitely being used as a diversionary tactic. I compared boxes for two cereal brands in a past newsletter – one was taller and wider than the other, but both weighed the same.

I was in a dollar store recently and they had a few brands of cereal available at prices well below supermarkets. I have also seen lower cereal prices at WalMart compared with other stores. Cereal does go on sale in most chains from time to time, but the prices still seem excessive for the most part.

The food industry has been in a bind in the inflationary surge of the past few years because its raw materials have jumped in price. But food prices have consistently risen at a faster rate than the broader cost of living. A suggestion for food company CEOs going forward in their public appearances: Unless you’re rolling back prices, keep your head down.

As for cereal consumption for dinner, nutritionists are not impressed with the idea. But what about cereal as dessert or a snack? You won’t get your daily dose of riboflavin from a Twinkie.

Ask Rob

Q: Executor for a will can be an onerous job. What is your advice when considering naming your bank to this role in your will?

A: My advice is to give the trust arms of banks serious consideration as an executor for a will if:

you have substantial assets

you’re OK with the fees

you don’t have anyone in your life who can take on this task

Being an executor is doable for financially savvy people, but it’s indeed an onerous job.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

