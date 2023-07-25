Here’s the big question you need to ask about your finances in retirement: Based on how much I have already and how much I’m saving now, what income can I expect when I’m done working?

You can get a rough estimate of your retirement income in ten to 15 minutes using a very solid online tool available on the Government of Canada website. The Canadian Retirement Income Calculator projects your income based on the value of your registered retirement savings plan, tax-free savings account, other savings, a company pension plan if applicable, the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security.

The retirement income calculator could do a better job of bringing inflation into the analysis. But it handles the important work of translating what you’ve saved into how much annual income you can expect over the number of years you expect to live after retiring.

Retirement planning is mostly focused on how much people need to retire, a question with many conflicting answers. Is it 70 per cent of your working income, or maybe 50 per cent? Is it $1-million? Does it “depend?”

When you set standards for retirement saving, you end up with abstract numbers that many people can’t relate to or achieve. It would be great to have a magic retirement number that tells you how much to save and works for everyone, but it’s just not out there.

In retirement planning, it’s better to work from the reality of where people are as opposed to some notional idea of where they should be. This is where the retirement income calculator is helpful. You can see what level of retirement income you’re on track to receive, and how you can increase that by saving more.

Find out if your projected retirement income is enough by comparing it to your expected retirement spending needs. You can estimate how much you’ll spend in retirement by tracking your household spending pre-retirement, and then adjusting that amount for your postretirement years. You’ll need less after you leave the workforce, in large part because you no longer have to put money away for retirement. Some entertainment and travel costs may increase, but you’ll be done with work-related costs like gas, parking, transit, lunches and dry cleaning.

I think you’ll feel most confident about your retirement if you have a financial planner look at your numbers and make recommendations. That’s what my wife and I did and the cost was a true value. Here’s a directory of planners who are paid through hourly or flat fees, not through selling or managing investments, and here’s another directory of advice-only planners.

Lastly, have a read of Globe reporter Ian McGugan’s package of retirement stories from last Saturday. If you’re apprehensive about your own retirement, it will help prepare you for what lies ahead.

Not in my backyard – the cottage edition

A Q&A with a guy in Ontario cottage country who built himself a houseboat out of shipping containers and basically sails it around. The concept might be catching on with people priced out of cottage country, but those who do own a cottage are not happy to see him. A version of what city people call NIMBY – not in my backyard. Now for a story of a B.C. woman who makes $70,000 a year and can’t find an affordable place to rent.

Melt your RRIF?

Thoughts on timing withdrawals from a registered retirement income fund to minimize tax. RRIF-holders are required to make minimum annual withdrawals, but it can make sense to take more than that early in retirement.

Requiem for the Instant Pot

A fun look at the faddish appeal of kitchen gadgets, notably the Instant Pot. The Instant Pot was a must-have device for busy households a few years ago, but its parent company recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

When your toilet turns 10

Tips for saving on your water bill. Toilets older than 10 years are candidates for replacement by newer models that use less water.

Q: What is the safest way to pay cash for a big-ticket item like an automobile at a dealership? By safe, I mean safe for the purchaser. I dislike using bank drafts because of the risk of losing large five-figure sums if the bank draft is lost or stolen en route to the dealership. Interac debit transactions and e-transfers are useless for such purchases because of their ridiculously low transaction limits.

A: What interests me about this question is that security-conscious people generally prefer paper-based transactions to those done electronically. Certainly, there’s a risk of loss in carrying a bank draft covering a car purchase or down payment. Here’s a CBC story on the troubles one man had in getting a lost bank draft cancelled and replaced. Still, I have not come across any additional choices beyond bank drafts or certified cheques when paying for a vehicle. What about you? Let me know at rcarrick@globeandmail.com

The tax-free Canada Child Benefit was just increased by 6.3 per cent to offset inflation. Here’s a CCB calculator put together by financial planner Aaron Hector. Find out how much CCB you can get based on your income, the number of children you have and their ages.

