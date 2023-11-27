Wishes are a source of hope for children and their families
This GivingTuesday, a day celebrated globally for acts of generosity and kindness, the importance of believing in the power of a wish takes centre stage. Make-A-Wish Canada is an organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses, and each wish can have a profound impact on a child’s life.
“We know that wishes can help improve medical outcomes,” says Meaghan Stovel McKnight, CEO, Make-A-Wish Canada, “and we need to ensure that funding isn’t the reason we can’t keep pace in granting as many wishes as possible for kids facing critical illness.”
GivingTuesday serves as a reminder that the holiday season is not just about materialistic pursuits but is also an opportunity to give back to those in need. Make-A-Wish, which operates across Canada, fully embraces this spirit, emphasizing that wishes are more than dreams; they are a source of hope for children and their families.
“Research has shown that wishes actually help kids comply with their treatment regimens because they want their wish to come true,” says Ms. Stovel McKnight. “Many of our wish kids will go through a very difficult period during their illness and will grow up to live fulfilling lives with the wish being a critical part of their treatment journey. For others, where a cure is not possible, the wish allows the family to create priceless memories while there is still time.”
Make-A-Wish Canada has been fulfilling dreams and making wishes come true for more than 40 years. Each wish, tailored to the child’s unique aspirations, offers a child a renewed sense of optimism and the determination to persevere through their health challenges.
“At present we have just under 4,000 kids waiting for a wish,” explained Ms. Stovel McKnight, “so Make-A-Wish’s need is constant, and urgent.”
Over the holidays, children living with critical illnesses can miss out on much of the fun and joy due to hospital stays and painful treatments.
“There is often a lot of fear, sadness and pain with illness; we want to cultivate the magic of childhood and not have any child lose that sense of wonder and imagination, which is so important to helping them grow up to be all that they can be in their life,” says Ms. Stovel McKnight.
Some kinds of wishes simply cannot wait. Ms. Stovel McKnight recalls the experience of five-year-old Penn from Calgary, who was diagnosed with brain cancer. She had her own bucket list: to eat ice cream every day and meet a princess. She loved one princess so much that she sometimes endured radiation treatments while wearing a blue dress, just like her favourite fairytale character.
When Make-A-Wish Canada reopened its travel to the continental U.S. last year, they were able to grant Penn the last item on her list – sending Penn and her family to a Florida theme park to meet a beautiful princess.
Sadly, Penn passed away 17 days after that meeting.
Penn’s mother Catherine says while it is heartbreaking to lose her child, having Penn’s wish granted was a profound gift. It offered her family a chance to create a treasured memory that would be forever etched in their hearts.
On GivingTuesday, as Canadians unite in the spirit of giving, Ms. Stovel McKnight extends her heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported the organization in the past and calls for continued collaboration. She concludes, “Together, we can make wishes come true, providing children with strength and hope as they face their challenges. The power of your belief is immeasurable. Let us create a brighter future for these brave children.”
The power of a wish can change lives forever.
Information: makeawish.ca/believe
