Cruising the Mediterranean on a small ship for the port less travelled

The Mediterranean is one of the most popular destinations for sun-drenched vacations – and it’s no wonder. Its diverse regions have left indelible marks on the culinary, cultural and historical fronts, earning them top spots among travellers.
According to Statista, France is the most visited nation in the world with almost 80 million international guests in 2022, followed by Spain and Italy in fifth place.
Such widespread popularity does come with a downside – overtourism. To avoid the crowds, Claudius Docekal, vice-president of ocean deployment for Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours, suggests travellers explore the Mediterranean on a small ship, like the company’s luxurious Eclipse yachts.
“By popular demand, Eclipse visits some of the most favourite larger cities in the Mediterranean,” he says. “However, we also include many smaller ports and never arrive anywhere with more than 228 guests. This makes for a much more leisurely experience once going ashore.”
At 168 metres in length, Scenic Eclipse I and Scenic Eclipse II can access places that larger ships cannot, enabling the smaller ships to dock in the heart of many ports and quaint seaside villages.
The GPS Dynamic Positioning technology also means that the vessels don’t need to drop anchor onto ecologically sensitive seabeds.
Larger ships with 5,000 and more passengers will likely have around 1,500 or more guests on tour, notes Docekal, who is considered one of the most experienced itinerary planners in cruising. “Now imagine the situation on the pier of the port during the morning tour dispatch – all those people trying to get off the ship at the same time, searching for their bus among as many as 40 of them, then again at the next port and the next. Rushing around is not what a holiday should be.”
He understands well why the Mediterranean is so desired among cruisers. “More than most regions, the Mediterranean features some of the world’s most exciting and scenic cities, towns, villages, coastlines and islands. Add to this the varied history, cultures, foods, architectures, shopping and a long cruise season that goes from mid-March to the end of October.”
Docekal recommends taking a half-day morning tour of a destination to see what interests you, especially if it’s a first visit. Shore excursions (included on Scenic cruises) are a great way to uncover all port offers, too. In Italy, guests can shop at local markets and specialty shops accompanied by a chef who can share their inside tips and stories about the culinary culture. Or take an e-bike and discover a quaint Italian town on your own.
“Some guests may prefer a quick overall outlook on a city by bus while others want to take a walk through an intimate neighborhood,” he says. “Others may fancy a local food cooking class with wine tastings. Then, there are those like me who cannot get enough of the outstanding cultural sites, from stunning cathedrals and medieval chapels.”
Scenic guests can also take advantage of the company’s own state-of-the-art helicopters and customized submersible to explore with excursions that present views above, below and beyond the horizon. Imagine getting an aerial view of the dramatic Spanish coastline, Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, or the turquoise waters of the French Riviera. Then go deep to take in the tranquil beauty of aquatic life with a voyage in a submersible.
Onboard, while passengers sail to their next port, they can enjoy Scenic’s all-inclusive approach to cruising. Sip and dine at an array of bars, lounges and restaurants, take a Pilates class, or chase away any remaining stress at the Senses Spa. Ships serve as an oasis of calm and pampering for guests.
“There is simply too much to see and experience in one trip. Eclipse, with its small ships, tends to focus on more regional discoveries rather than sweeping across the Mediterranean on one large swoop, says Docekal. “This approach changes and elevates the experience from quick, superficial visits to slower, in-depth, longer stays at ports into the evenings and overnight. A relaxed atmosphere awaits our clients.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.