There are few private schools in Canada that have the rich tradition of Upper Canada College (UCC), with a history that dates back to 1829. Located on a 35-acre campus in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood, UCC is a private boys’ prep school with a rigorous curriculum and instructional strategies that focus on hands-on learning and collaborative experiences.
There are extensive outdoor and experiential education programs. UCC helps its students engage with the broader community through projects and partnerships with local organizations, and a program staple has always been its global focus, including a boarding program in which students are brought in from schools from around the world.
A wide array of extracurricular activities such as clubs, arts, sports and community service opportunities all cater to boys’ interests. And the facilities are top-notch, with professional-calibre theatres, a new Design Lab, fully equipped training and workout rooms, a twin-pad arena, playing fields, tennis courts and more.
UCC has a strong alumni network of well-rounded men – 12,500 in more than 80 countries, who are leaders and innovators in politics, arts, finance, arts and athletics – because the school focuses on holistic education, offering programs and support services that develop both physical and mental health.
At boys’ schools like UCC, the curriculum can be built around learning styles and interests specific to boys. Classes tend to be smaller – at UCC there is an 8:1 student-to-faculty ratio for the 1,240 students in senior kindergarten to Grade 12. That means more direct, individualized and personalized educational experiences.
“Recent research suggests that the highest-performing boys consistently cite two aspects as drivers of boys’ personal achievement: a sense of belonging within a positive school culture and explicit understanding of character expectations,” says Rick Parsons, a member of the International Boys’ Schools Coalition (IBSC) Board of Trustees and principal of The Sterling Hall School. The SHS is based in Toronto, with 320 students, a 7:1 student-to-teacher ratio, more than 35 athletic teams and 50 co-curricular clubs, from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.
“Both of these are aspects we at SHS strive to incorporate in our practice,” Parsons adds.
The mission is to inspire and empower each boy through his formative years via a quality foundational educational experience, with an emphasis on character and community.
That small school size supports a genuine sense of belonging – each boy is known, understood and cared for by faculty. Parents are active and engaged community members.
The school-wide character program sets clear and high expectations for the boys: Community circles in all grades provide space and time for boys to explore their characters, become empathetic and develop their problem-solving skills; a Sterling Stars program in junior kindergarten to Grade 2 teaches character and social emotional skills; and leadership and mentorship are provided in all grades, concluding with every Grade 8 boy participating on a school leadership team and having a faculty mentor for 30 minutes every six days.
Boys’ schools tend to have predominantly male teaching staff, who become role models who guide them academically and in their personal, social and emotional development.
“Active, experiential and relational learning are proven ways that boys learn best,” says Richard Vissers, director of enrolment at Crescent School, in midtown Toronto. “Crescent teachers are masters of these techniques to grab boys’ attention and carry their interest. All-boys’ environments understand and celebrate boys. At Crescent School, we seek first to build good character, helping each student make responsible choices, respect others and live an honourable life. We support boys to perform at a high academic level while taking care of their well-being.”
The Sterling Hall School is unique in its size and focus, where all the thinking, resources and professional development are singularly directed toward boys in junior kindergarten through to Grade 8, and focus on the best ways to support and nurture their development. In the end what emerges are leaders with strong public-speaking skills, boys who are confident in their character strengths and assured in who they are and what they want to become.
Vissers adds that boys crave relevance, are highly relational and value friendships for life. They learn differently.
“Boys require a social network for personal support and belonging,” he says. “Lasting friendships and strong bonds are an inherent part of the Crescent School experience. Our strong and vibrant alumni community helps our students to remain connected well beyond graduation.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.