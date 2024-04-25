Skip to main content
10 graduation gift ideas for 2024

From watches to headsets, celebrate the students in your life and their big accomplishment with these gift ideas

Truc Nguyen
Special to The Globe and Mail

From a colourful academic planner to a striped button-down to wear to a summer internship, here are 10 smart gift ideas for the new graduates on your list. (When you see the maple leaf 🍁, it means you’re shopping Canadian.)

Hemlock & Oak Academic Planner

Open this photo in gallery:

Hemlock & Oak 2024-2025 A5 Academic Planner, $62 through hemlockandoak.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Sometimes, it’s nice to go analog. This limited-edition planner is made with acid-free paper and includes sections for everything from self-reflection to goal setting. Shop the Hemlock & Oak 2024-2025 A5 Academic Planner, $62 through hemlockandoak.com. 🍁

Celestial Blue Sparkling Moon ring

Open this photo in gallery:

Sparkling Moon ring, $70 through ca.pandora.net.HANDOUT/Handout

Celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage them to reach for the stars, with this sterling silver ring, which can be worn solo or paired with a stackable sun ring, sold separately. Shop the Pandora Celestial Blue Sparkling Moon ring, $70 through ca.pandora.net.

Caudalie Vinopure Acne-Prone Skin Essentials kit

Open this photo in gallery:

Caudalie Vinopure Acne-Prone Skin Essentials, $70 through caudalie.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This top-rated Caudalie gift set, designed for acne-prone skin, includes a pore-minimizing serum and a spot solution. It’s also vegan-friendly and made with 97 per cent natural origin ingredients. Shop the Caudalie Vinopure Acne-Prone Skin Essentials, $70 through caudalie.com.

Baa Baazaar Desk Tray Set

Open this photo in gallery:

Baa Baazaar desk tray set, $45 through baabaazaar.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Hand-marbled by artisans in Jaipur, India, these eye-catching recycled cotton paper trays can help keep trinkets and stationery fashionably organized in their dorm room and beyond. Shop the Baa Baazaar desk tray set, $45 through baabaazaar.com. 🍁

Uniqlo x JW Anderson shirt

Open this photo in gallery:

Uniqlo x JW Anderson shirt, $60 through uniqlo.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Part of Uniqlo’s ongoing collaboration with British designer Jonathan Anderson, this men’s cotton shirt with multi-coloured stripes is prewashed for extra comfort. Available in two colours. Shop the Uniqlo x JW Anderson shirt, $60 through uniqlo.com.

Jenny Bird Monogram Pendant

Open this photo in gallery:

Jenny Bird monogram pendant, $50 each through jenny-bird.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

Toronto jewelry designer Jenny Bird’s glossy, monogram pendants are made with gold ion-plated steel, and you can fit multiple letters on the brand’s monogram necklace, sold separately, for a customized gift. Shop the Jenny Bird monogram pendant, $50 each through jenny-bird.ca. 🍁

Chikiboom Watch

Open this photo in gallery:

Chikiboom watch, $95 through chikiboom.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This unisex, battery-operated watch from Chikiboom features a waterproof 36mm case and adjustable recycled leather strap. The Montreal company’s watches are made in limited quantities and come with a one-year warranty. Shop the Chikiboom watch, $95 through chikiboom.com. 🍁

ConGRADulations Candle

Open this photo in gallery:

Onefive1 ConGRADulations candle, $24 through onefive1.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Send them a congratulatory note with this soy wax candle, featuring peach, mint and bergamot scents. It’s hand-poured in Canada in small batches, and offers up to 60 hours of burn time. Shop the Onefive1 ConGRADulations candle, $24 through onefive1.com. 🍁

Logitech Zone 300 Headset

Open this photo in gallery:

Logitech Zone 300 headset, $100 through bestbuy.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

Available in three colours, this wireless headset with dual noise-cancelling mics is designed for everything from online classes to video calls to gaming. It features a comfortable, over-the-ear design with a padded headband. Logitech Zone 300 headset, $100 through bestbuy.ca.

I Am Unstoppable Book

Open this photo in gallery:

I Am Unstoppable book, $20 through oldfaithfulshop.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Add a dash of inspiration to their day with this pocked-sized book, featuring quotes and kind words from celebrities and thought leaders intended to raise confidence and improve self-esteem. Shop the I Am Unstoppable book, $20 through oldfaithfulshop.com.

