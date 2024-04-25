10 graduation gift ideas for 2024

From a colourful academic planner to a striped button-down to wear to a summer internship, here are 10 smart gift ideas for the new graduates on your list. (When you see the maple leaf 🍁, it means you’re shopping Canadian.)

Hemlock & Oak Academic Planner

Open this photo in gallery: Hemlock & Oak 2024-2025 A5 Academic Planner, $62 through hemlockandoak.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Sometimes, it’s nice to go analog. This limited-edition planner is made with acid-free paper and includes sections for everything from self-reflection to goal setting. Shop the Hemlock & Oak 2024-2025 A5 Academic Planner, $62 through hemlockandoak.com. 🍁

Celestial Blue Sparkling Moon ring

Open this photo in gallery: Sparkling Moon ring, $70 through ca.pandora.net.HANDOUT/Handout

Celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage them to reach for the stars, with this sterling silver ring, which can be worn solo or paired with a stackable sun ring, sold separately. Shop the Pandora Celestial Blue Sparkling Moon ring, $70 through ca.pandora.net.

Caudalie Vinopure Acne-Prone Skin Essentials kit

Open this photo in gallery: Caudalie Vinopure Acne-Prone Skin Essentials, $70 through caudalie.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This top-rated Caudalie gift set, designed for acne-prone skin, includes a pore-minimizing serum and a spot solution. It’s also vegan-friendly and made with 97 per cent natural origin ingredients. Shop the Caudalie Vinopure Acne-Prone Skin Essentials, $70 through caudalie.com.

Baa Baazaar Desk Tray Set

Open this photo in gallery: Baa Baazaar desk tray set, $45 through baabaazaar.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Hand-marbled by artisans in Jaipur, India, these eye-catching recycled cotton paper trays can help keep trinkets and stationery fashionably organized in their dorm room and beyond. Shop the Baa Baazaar desk tray set, $45 through baabaazaar.com. 🍁

Uniqlo x JW Anderson shirt

Open this photo in gallery: Uniqlo x JW Anderson shirt, $60 through uniqlo.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Part of Uniqlo’s ongoing collaboration with British designer Jonathan Anderson, this men’s cotton shirt with multi-coloured stripes is prewashed for extra comfort. Available in two colours. Shop the Uniqlo x JW Anderson shirt, $60 through uniqlo.com.

Jenny Bird Monogram Pendant

Open this photo in gallery: Jenny Bird monogram pendant, $50 each through jenny-bird.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

Toronto jewelry designer Jenny Bird’s glossy, monogram pendants are made with gold ion-plated steel, and you can fit multiple letters on the brand’s monogram necklace, sold separately, for a customized gift. Shop the Jenny Bird monogram pendant, $50 each through jenny-bird.ca. 🍁

Chikiboom Watch

Open this photo in gallery: Chikiboom watch, $95 through chikiboom.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This unisex, battery-operated watch from Chikiboom features a waterproof 36mm case and adjustable recycled leather strap. The Montreal company’s watches are made in limited quantities and come with a one-year warranty. Shop the Chikiboom watch, $95 through chikiboom.com. 🍁

ConGRADulations Candle

Open this photo in gallery: Onefive1 ConGRADulations candle, $24 through onefive1.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Send them a congratulatory note with this soy wax candle, featuring peach, mint and bergamot scents. It’s hand-poured in Canada in small batches, and offers up to 60 hours of burn time. Shop the Onefive1 ConGRADulations candle, $24 through onefive1.com. 🍁

Logitech Zone 300 Headset

Open this photo in gallery: Logitech Zone 300 headset, $100 through bestbuy.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

Available in three colours, this wireless headset with dual noise-cancelling mics is designed for everything from online classes to video calls to gaming. It features a comfortable, over-the-ear design with a padded headband. Logitech Zone 300 headset, $100 through bestbuy.ca.

I Am Unstoppable Book

Open this photo in gallery: I Am Unstoppable book, $20 through oldfaithfulshop.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Add a dash of inspiration to their day with this pocked-sized book, featuring quotes and kind words from celebrities and thought leaders intended to raise confidence and improve self-esteem. Shop the I Am Unstoppable book, $20 through oldfaithfulshop.com.