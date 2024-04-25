For the father figures in your life, here are 10 thoughtful, practical gifts for all budgets – including a custom t-shirt, a designer beard oil and fashionable swim trunks that are made in Canada. (When you see the maple leaf 🍁, it means you’re shopping Canadian.)
Kinto Luce Cold Brew Carafe
Ideal for making cold brew coffee at home, or at the cottage, this sleek, 1L carafe is made with stainless steel, silicone and heat-resistant glass. It’s easy to use, and won’t take up too much space in the fridge. Shop the Kinto Luce cold brew carafe, $88 through harryrosen.com.
Kathmandu Amphi Crossbody Bag
This unisex, water-resistant bag is great for outdoors enthusiasts and urban commuters alike. It can be styled in a multitude of ways, including as a fanny pack. Buy the Kathmandu Amphi crossbody bag, $60 through kathmanduoutdoor.ca.
Crate & Barrel Acacia Pizza Peel
This 14-inch acacia wood pizza peel is great for transporting pies from backyard pizza ovens to the table. You can add on a pizza cutter, cookbook and more to create a pizza-themed gift set for dad. Buy the Crate & Barrel Acacia Pizza Peel, $57 through crateandbarrel.ca.
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Beard Oil
Upgrade his grooming ritual with Tom Ford’s luxe beard oil, which combines vitamin E and a fragrant, conditioning blend of almond, jojoba and grapeseed oils. Buy the Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille beard oil, $75 through holtrenfrew.com.
Sézane Sonny Customisable T-shirt
Available in a range of versatile shades, this classic organic cotton pocket tee comes with complimentary custom embroidery, so you can write dad a sweet message. Shop the Sézane Sonny t-shirt, $55 through sezane.com.
Roots Modern Leaf Baseball Cap
This low-frill, adjustable cotton twill hat would work for a variety of wardrobes. It comes in eight different colours, with minimal branding on most. Shop the Roots Modern Leaf baseball cap, $32 through roots.com. 🍁
Bather swim trunk
Bather’s modern swim trunks are made in Canada using a quick drying, 100 per cent recycled polyester and lined in an ultra-fine mesh fabric. There are side and back pockets, and it’s available in a wide range of bright colours and fun prints. Shop the Bather swim trunk, $100 through ca.bather.com. 🍁
Lohn Jura Everywhere Mist
This versatile mist has pleasing scents of lemon, bergamot, eucalyptus, sandalwood and more. Made in Toronto with vegan, phthalate- and paraben-free ingredients, it can be used as a body, room or linen spray. Shop the Lohn Jura everywhere mist, $36 through shoplohn.com. 🍁
Tonic Maison Amber Liquor Kit
These artisanal mixers, made in Montreal in small batches, are a great gift idea for cocktail and mocktail enthusiasts. This set includes three low-sugar syrups and one aromatic bitter, which is enough to make about 15 drinks. 3/4oz. Tonic Maison amber liquor kit, $37 through simons.ca. 🍁
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Duo Set
Treat dad to this hydrating gift set, which includes Korean skincare brand Laneige’s popular Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer in full and mini sizes. It’s valued at $90. Shop the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Duo set, $65 through sephora.com.
When is Father’s Day this year?
In 2024, Father’s Day falls on June 16. Father’s Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June.