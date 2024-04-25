Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
10 Father's Day gift ideas for your dad in 2024

From summer clothing to luxe self-care products and even a pizza peel, Father’s Day gifts for dad to enjoy on June 16 and beyond

Truc Nguyen
Special to The Globe and Mail

For the father figures in your life, here are 10 thoughtful, practical gifts for all budgets – including a custom t-shirt, a designer beard oil and fashionable swim trunks that are made in Canada. (When you see the maple leaf 🍁, it means you’re shopping Canadian.)

Need more ideas?Mother's DayGraduationWedding giftsNew parents

Kinto Luce Cold Brew Carafe

Open this photo in gallery:

Kinto Luce cold brew carafe, $88 through harryrosen.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Ideal for making cold brew coffee at home, or at the cottage, this sleek, 1L carafe is made with stainless steel, silicone and heat-resistant glass. It’s easy to use, and won’t take up too much space in the fridge. Shop the Kinto Luce cold brew carafe, $88 through harryrosen.com.

Kathmandu Amphi Crossbody Bag

Open this photo in gallery:

Amphi crossbody bag, $60 through kathmanduoutdoor.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

This unisex, water-resistant bag is great for outdoors enthusiasts and urban commuters alike. It can be styled in a multitude of ways, including as a fanny pack. Buy the Kathmandu Amphi crossbody bag, $60 through kathmanduoutdoor.ca.

Crate & Barrel Acacia Pizza Peel

Open this photo in gallery:

Crate&Barrel Acacia Pizza Peel, $57 through crateandbarrel.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

This 14-inch acacia wood pizza peel is great for transporting pies from backyard pizza ovens to the table. You can add on a pizza cutter, cookbook and more to create a pizza-themed gift set for dad. Buy the Crate & Barrel Acacia Pizza Peel, $57 through crateandbarrel.ca.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Beard Oil

Open this photo in gallery:

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille beard oil, $75 through holtrenfrew.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Upgrade his grooming ritual with Tom Ford’s luxe beard oil, which combines vitamin E and a fragrant, conditioning blend of almond, jojoba and grapeseed oils. Buy the Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille beard oil, $75 through holtrenfrew.com.

Sézane Sonny Customisable T-shirt

Open this photo in gallery:

Sézane Sonny t-shirt, $55 through sezane.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Available in a range of versatile shades, this classic organic cotton pocket tee comes with complimentary custom embroidery, so you can write dad a sweet message. Shop the Sézane Sonny t-shirt, $55 through sezane.com.

Roots Modern Leaf Baseball Cap

Open this photo in gallery:

Roots Modern Leaf baseball cap, $32 through roots.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This low-frill, adjustable cotton twill hat would work for a variety of wardrobes. It comes in eight different colours, with minimal branding on most. Shop the Roots Modern Leaf baseball cap, $32 through roots.com. 🍁

Bather swim trunk

Open this photo in gallery:

Bather swim trunk, $100 through ca.bather.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Bather’s modern swim trunks are made in Canada using a quick drying, 100 per cent recycled polyester and lined in an ultra-fine mesh fabric. There are side and back pockets, and it’s available in a wide range of bright colours and fun prints. Shop the Bather swim trunk, $100 through ca.bather.com. 🍁

Lohn Jura Everywhere Mist

Open this photo in gallery:

LOHN Jura everywhere mist, $36 through shoplohn.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This versatile mist has pleasing scents of lemon, bergamot, eucalyptus, sandalwood and more. Made in Toronto with vegan, phthalate- and paraben-free ingredients, it can be used as a body, room or linen spray. Shop the Lohn Jura everywhere mist, $36 through shoplohn.com. 🍁

Tonic Maison Amber Liquor Kit

Open this photo in gallery:

¾ oz. Tonic Maison amber liquor kit, $37 through simons.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

These artisanal mixers, made in Montreal in small batches, are a great gift idea for cocktail and mocktail enthusiasts. This set includes three low-sugar syrups and one aromatic bitter, which is enough to make about 15 drinks. 3/4oz. Tonic Maison amber liquor kit, $37 through simons.ca. 🍁

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Duo Set

Open this photo in gallery:

Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Duo set, $65 through sephora.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Treat dad to this hydrating gift set, which includes Korean skincare brand Laneige’s popular Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer in full and mini sizes. It’s valued at $90. Shop the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Duo set, $65 through sephora.com.

When is Father’s Day this year?

In 2024, Father’s Day falls on June 16. Father’s Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June.

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Fiera Capital’s largest shareholder looks to sell stake in company

Pro-Palestinian protesters dig in at Columbia University, other U.S. campuses

Opinion

Canada’s oddly specific EV credits for Honda amounts to poor industrial policy

Kevin Yin

Trudeau questions Poilievre’s judgment, says the Conservative Leader ‘will do anything to win’

Opinion

As a Ukrainian, I’m not surprised by Volodymyr Zelensky’s declining popularity

Vladyslav Golovin

Mark Carney says federal budget not focused enough on growth

Overcrowded Venice begins charging day-trippers for access

Opinion

After another playoff loss, it’s time for the Maple Leafs to pull a switcheroo

Cathal Kelly