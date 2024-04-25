For the father figures in your life, here are 10 thoughtful, practical gifts for all budgets – including a custom t-shirt, a designer beard oil and fashionable swim trunks that are made in Canada. (When you see the maple leaf 🍁, it means you’re shopping Canadian.)

Kinto Luce Cold Brew Carafe

Open this photo in gallery: Kinto Luce cold brew carafe, $88 through harryrosen.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Ideal for making cold brew coffee at home, or at the cottage, this sleek, 1L carafe is made with stainless steel, silicone and heat-resistant glass. It’s easy to use, and won’t take up too much space in the fridge. Shop the Kinto Luce cold brew carafe, $88 through harryrosen.com.

Kathmandu Amphi Crossbody Bag

Open this photo in gallery: Amphi crossbody bag, $60 through kathmanduoutdoor.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

This unisex, water-resistant bag is great for outdoors enthusiasts and urban commuters alike. It can be styled in a multitude of ways, including as a fanny pack. Buy the Kathmandu Amphi crossbody bag, $60 through kathmanduoutdoor.ca.

Crate & Barrel Acacia Pizza Peel

Open this photo in gallery: Crate&Barrel Acacia Pizza Peel, $57 through crateandbarrel.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

This 14-inch acacia wood pizza peel is great for transporting pies from backyard pizza ovens to the table. You can add on a pizza cutter, cookbook and more to create a pizza-themed gift set for dad. Buy the Crate & Barrel Acacia Pizza Peel, $57 through crateandbarrel.ca.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Beard Oil

Open this photo in gallery: Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille beard oil, $75 through holtrenfrew.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Upgrade his grooming ritual with Tom Ford’s luxe beard oil, which combines vitamin E and a fragrant, conditioning blend of almond, jojoba and grapeseed oils. Buy the Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille beard oil, $75 through holtrenfrew.com.

Sézane Sonny Customisable T-shirt

Open this photo in gallery: Sézane Sonny t-shirt, $55 through sezane.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Available in a range of versatile shades, this classic organic cotton pocket tee comes with complimentary custom embroidery, so you can write dad a sweet message. Shop the Sézane Sonny t-shirt, $55 through sezane.com.

Roots Modern Leaf Baseball Cap

Open this photo in gallery: Roots Modern Leaf baseball cap, $32 through roots.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This low-frill, adjustable cotton twill hat would work for a variety of wardrobes. It comes in eight different colours, with minimal branding on most. Shop the Roots Modern Leaf baseball cap, $32 through roots.com. 🍁

Bather swim trunk

Open this photo in gallery: Bather swim trunk, $100 through ca.bather.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Bather’s modern swim trunks are made in Canada using a quick drying, 100 per cent recycled polyester and lined in an ultra-fine mesh fabric. There are side and back pockets, and it’s available in a wide range of bright colours and fun prints. Shop the Bather swim trunk, $100 through ca.bather.com. 🍁

Lohn Jura Everywhere Mist

Open this photo in gallery: LOHN Jura everywhere mist, $36 through shoplohn.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This versatile mist has pleasing scents of lemon, bergamot, eucalyptus, sandalwood and more. Made in Toronto with vegan, phthalate- and paraben-free ingredients, it can be used as a body, room or linen spray. Shop the Lohn Jura everywhere mist, $36 through shoplohn.com. 🍁

Tonic Maison Amber Liquor Kit

Open this photo in gallery: ¾ oz. Tonic Maison amber liquor kit, $37 through simons.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

These artisanal mixers, made in Montreal in small batches, are a great gift idea for cocktail and mocktail enthusiasts. This set includes three low-sugar syrups and one aromatic bitter, which is enough to make about 15 drinks. 3/4oz. Tonic Maison amber liquor kit, $37 through simons.ca. 🍁

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Duo Set

Open this photo in gallery: Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Duo set, $65 through sephora.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Treat dad to this hydrating gift set, which includes Korean skincare brand Laneige’s popular Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer in full and mini sizes. It’s valued at $90. Shop the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Duo set, $65 through sephora.com.

When is Father’s Day this year?

In 2024, Father’s Day falls on June 16. Father’s Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June.