Looking to go off registry, or complement a cash gift with a personal find? Here are 10 gifts for your favourite newlyweds, including an affordable, custom portrait and a useful kitchen gadget that won’t take up too much counter space. (When you see the maple leaf 🍁, it means you’re shopping Canadian.)

Fabrica Ateleia Platter

Open this photo in gallery: Fabrica Ateleia platter, from $86 through fabricaateleia.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Each Fabrica Ateleia platter is handmade in Cowansville, Que., by Catherine Bouchard. There are various sizes and finishes available, as well as coordinated plates, cups and bowls. Shop the Fabrica Ateleia platter, from $86 through fabricaateleia.com. 🍁

H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand

Open this photo in gallery: H&M Mango Wood cake stand, $47 through hm.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Made with mango wood from India, this stand would look great on any countertop and can hold an 11-inch cake or pie. It is a nice gift for baking enthusiasts and anyone with a sweet tooth. Shop the H&M Mango Wood cake stand, $47 through hm.com.

Cuisinart Bianca Smart Stick Hand Blender

Open this photo in gallery: Cuisinart Bianca Smart Stick hand blender, $100 through thebay.com.HANDOUT/Handout

More compact and easier to store than a full-sized blender, this versatile hand blender has two speeds and comes with chopper and whisk attachments, so it can be used for everything from salsas to milkshakes. Shop the Cuisinart Bianca Smart Stick hand blender, $100 through thebay.com.

BorealStudioArt Custom Couple Portrait

Open this photo in gallery: BorealStudioArt custom couple portrait, from $20 through etsy.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Celebrate the newlyweds with a custom portrait at an amazing price. From this Etsy vendor, you’ll get a high-resolution digital file that you can print and frame, or email to the happy couple. You can commission a BorealStudioArt custom couple portrait, from $20 through etsy.com. 🍁

Fazeek Striped Dinner Candles

Open this photo in gallery: Fazeek striped dinner candles, $49 for set of four through loversland.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Fashionable tabletop candles are always a good idea for couples that love to entertain. These bright tapers are hand-painted and made with paraffin wax and a lead-free cotton wick. Buy Fazeek striped dinner candles, $49 for set of four through loversland.com.

Friday Harbour The Cloud Towel

Open this photo in gallery: Friday Harbour The Cloud Towel, $98 through fridayharbourco.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Nice for the beach and at home, this lightweight, extra absorbent towel is made with organic bamboo fabrics that are fair trade and certified as organic and free of harmful chemicals. Plus, it’s made in Canada. Shop the Friday Harbour The Cloud Towel, $98 through fridayharbourco.com. 🍁

Danica Studio Dishtowels

Open this photo in gallery: Danica Studio dishtowels, $24 for set of two through cookery-store.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

This set of colourful, machine washable dishtowels would make a pretty addition to any kitchen. They’re made with a linen and cotton blend, and designed in Vancouver. Shop the Danica Studio dishtowels, $24 for set of two through cookery-store.ca. 🍁

Kilne Water Knife Sharpener

Open this photo in gallery: Kilne Water Knife Sharpener, $75 through kilne.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This manual sharpener, with three sharpening slots, will help extend the life of their favourite knives. The ergonomically-designed tool is an essential for a busy kitchen. Buy the Kilne Water Knife Sharpener, $75 through kilne.com. 🍁

Eve Gravel Home La Bougie candle

Open this photo in gallery: Eve Gravel Home La Bougie candle, $48 through evegravel.com.HANDOUT/Handout

A special collaboration between Canadian fashion designer Eve Gravel and candle brand Dimanche Matin, this soy candle is hand-poured in small batches and features the scent of lime, bergamot and galbanum. Shop the Eve Gravel Home La Bougie candle, $48 through evegravel.com. 🍁

EQ3 Super Mugs

Open this photo in gallery: EQ3 Super Mug, $50 for set of two through eq3.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Designed by Jamie Wolfond and available in clear and orange versions, these mugs feature double-walled glass and can be used with hot or cold beverages. Bonus: They’re also stackable and dishwasher safe. Shop the EQ3 Super Mug, $50 for set of two through eq3.com. 🍁