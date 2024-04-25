Gifts for the baby are great, but new parents could use a little treat, too. From a gift box that celebrates growing families to a DIY kit for a quilted baby comforter, here are 10 ideas that combine utility and comfort, listed in no particular order. (When you see the maple leaf 🍁, it means you’re shopping Canadian.)

1. Post-Delivery Care Kit

Open this photo in gallery: Matter Company Post-Delivery Care Kit, $32 through mattercompany.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Toronto’s Matter Company offers a range of gift sets, including this kit for postdelivery care. Made with natural ingredients, the products include an herbal sitz bath, cooling spray, nipple cream and more. Shop the Matter Company Post-Delivery Care Kit, $32 through mattercompany.com. 🍁

2. Béis Diaper Pack

Open this photo in gallery: Béis diaper pack, $78 through ca.beistravel.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This highly-rated diaper pack can be worn as a crossbody or waist bag. It’s made with a stain-resistant nylon material and even includes a changing pad. Shop the Béis diaper pack, $78 through ca.beistravel.com.

3. Birch Babe skincare bundle

Open this photo in gallery: Birch Babe skincare bundle, $80 through birchbabe.com. 🍁HANDOUT/Handout

Canadian company Birch Babe’s skincare bundle is hypoallergenic and formulated for sensitive skin. It includes a shampoo and body wash, a lotion made with oat oil and aloe vera, and a diaper balm for baby. Shop the Birch Babe skincare bundle $82 through birchbabe.com. 🍁

4. Frida Humidifier

Open this photo in gallery: Frida 3-in-1 humidifier, diffuser and nightlight, $93 through babiesrus.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

This three-in-one machine works as a humidifier, diffuser and nightlight for the nursery, but is minimal enough to be used in any room of the house for years to come. Shop the Frida Baby BreatheFrida 3-in-1 humidifier diffuser and nightlight, $93 through babiesrus.ca.

5. Klorane Strengthening Serum

Open this photo in gallery: Klorane Strengthening Serum, $49 through well.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

Moms struggling with postpartum hair loss will appreciate this fragrant serum designed to improve hair density. It’s made with 98 per cent natural ingredients and one bottle will last for up to three months. Shop the Klorane Strengthening Serum, $49 through well.ca.

6. Petit Lem Sleep Set

Open this photo in gallery: Petit Lem women’s sleep set, $84 through petitlem.com.HANDOUT/Handout

These chic, striped pyjamas are made with a 100 per cent recycled polyester poplin, and Montreal label Petit Lem has a matching sleep set for toddlers and kids. Shop the Petit Lem women’s sleep set, $84 through petitlem.com. 🍁

7. Present Day The Growing Family Gift Box

Open this photo in gallery: Present Day The Growing Family gift box, from $100 through presentdaygifts.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

This thoughtful gift box for the whole family comes with an artisanal bar of chocolate, locally-roasted coffee beans, organic baby oil and more – all sourced from independent Canadian companies. Shop the Present Day The Growing Family gift box, from $100 through presentdaygifts.ca. 🍁

8. Le Point Visible DIY Baby Comforter Kit

Open this photo in gallery: Le Point Visible DIY baby comforter kit, $85 through lepointvisible.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This creative do-it-yourself quilt kit includes the materials and instructions for making a baby comforter using pre-cut, recycled fabrics. It can be made with a sewing machine and some basic sewing skills. Shop the Le Point Visible DIY baby comforter kit, $85 through lepointvisible.com. 🍁

9. Yogasleep Portable Sound Machine

Open this photo in gallery: Yogasleep Hushh portable sound machine, $55 through canadiantire.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

Add a soothing background noise and help baby sleep longer on the go with this portable sound machine, which can also be used in the nursery. There are three sound options and a built-in nightlight. Shop the Yogasleep Hushh portable sound machine, $55 through canadiantire.ca.

10. Down Time Essentials Tea Bundle

Open this photo in gallery: Firebelly Tea Down Time Essentials bundle, $43 through firebellytea.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

A nice addition to a new parent’s evening ritual, this gift set includes your choice of an organic, caffeine-free herbal tea and a tea strainer with a stylish resting cup. Shop the Firebelly Tea Down Time Essentials bundle, $50 through firebellytea.ca. 🍁