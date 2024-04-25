Mom and the mother figures in your life deserve the very best. From a pearl bracelet to Japanese pruners perfect for flower arranging, these sweet gifts are sure to brighten her day on Sunday May 12. Here are 10 gift ideas, listed in no particular order. (When you see the maple leaf 🍁, it means you’re shopping Canadian.)

1. Bluboho Sofia Perla bracelet

Open this photo in gallery: Bluhobo Sofia Perla bracelet, $98 through bluhobo.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Handmade in Toronto, this adjustable cord bracelet features one standout, baroque pearl at its centre. Perfect for stacking and layering with mom’s other bracelets. Shop the Bluboho Sofia Pearl bracelet, $98 through bluboho.com. 🍁

2. Oribe Valley of Flowers Travel Set

Open this photo in gallery: Oribe Valley of Flowers travel set, $74 through ca.oribe.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This stunning gift box is great for moms who love floral scents such as rose and peony. Valued at $86, it includes travel-sized versions of Oribe’s Valley of Flowers eau de parfum, body wash and body crème. Shop the Oribe Valley of Flowers travel set, $74 through ca.oribe.com.

3. Flourish Pancake Mix

Open this photo in gallery: Flourish pancake mix, $48 for four through flourishpancakes.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Canadian company Flourish offers eight different protein pancake mixes, in flavours including buttermilk, apple cinnamon and blueberry. Gift mom a bundle of four mixes or, better yet, make her some pancakes for breakfast this Mother’s Day. Buy Flourish pancake mix, $48 for four through flourishpancakes.com. 🍁

4. Eataly Pasta e Sughi Gift Box

Open this photo in gallery: Eataly Pasta e Sughi gift box, $100 through eataly.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

Made for pasta lovers, this gift box features a mix of different pastas and sauces to prepare Italian regional dishes such as bucatini all’amatriciana and trofiette with pesto. Available to ship across Canada. Shop the Pasta e Sughi gift box, $100 through Eataly.ca .

5. Espe Artist Crossbody Bag

Open this photo in gallery: Espe Artist crossbody bag, $65 through espe.ca.HANDOUT/Handout

Available in four colours, this crossbody bag from Toronto-based label Espe features an eye-catching asymmetrical front flap and comes with a number of built-in and hidden pockets and card slots. Shop the Espe Artist crossbody bag, $65 through espe.ca. 🍁

6. Sisley Paris Le Phyto Gloss

Open this photo in gallery: Sisley Paris Le Phyto Gloss, $85 through sisley-paris.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This limited-edition lip gloss from Sisley Paris’s Blooming Peonies collection boasts a sweet floral design and a high-shine, smoothing formulation. The Sisley Paris Le Phyto Gloss is available in four shades, and is priced at $85 through sisley-paris.com.

7. Niwaki Higurashi pruners

Open this photo in gallery: Niwaki Higurashi GR Secateurs, $91 through goodeeworld.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Urban gardeners and flower-arranging aficionados will appreciate these elegant, made-in-Japan pruners. Made of drop-forged carbon steel, they are designed to be comfortable to use and long lasting. Shop the Niwaki Higurashi GR Secateurs, $90 through goodeeworld.com.

8. Baggu Puffy Mini Tote

Open this photo in gallery: Baggu Puffy Mini Tote, $90 through everythingisease.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Add some pop and colour to her day with this puffy, striped tote made out of recycled materials. It’s just the right size to fit all her essentials plus a book or tablet. Buy the Baggu Puffy Mini Tote, $90 through everythingisease.com.

9. Allo Simonne Yellow Box of Spreads

Open this photo in gallery: Allo Simonne Yellow Box of spreads, $22 through allosimonne.com.HANDOUT/Handout

This sweet gift box contains three of Allo Simonne’s preservative- and peanut-free hazelnut and chocolate spreads: Dark Chocolate, Milk and Buckwheat. Buy Allo Simonne Yellow Box of spreads, $22 through allosimonne.com. 🍁

10. HBFace Brow Kit

Open this photo in gallery: HBFace Brow Kit, $55 through hbface.com.HANDOUT/Handout

Who wouldn’t want better brows? This easy-to-use kit, offered in three shades, includes Canadian company HBFace’s popular brow pencil and new brow glaze. Shop the HBFace Brow Kit, $55 through hbface.com. 🍁

When is mother’s day this year?

In 2024, Mother’s Day falls on May 12. Mother’s Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May in the U.S. and Canada.