Dining in the great outdoors

“My family has been using blue enamel dinnerware for decades, with some passed down by my grandparents. They are hard-wearing, lightweight and pack thin. The enamel coated steel is easy to clean – and plus, they bring that classic camping look and feel. Coleman offers a 12-piece set that comes with bowls, plates and mugs, perfect for a family of four. You can also buy individual plates from Canadian Tire.” For retailers, visit colemancanada.ca. – Irene Galea, reporter

Yes, you can cook delicious food while camping

“Cooking over an open fire has an obvious woodsy charm, but it’s a pain when you want to whip up something quick and easy. The Outbound portable gas stove is exactly what you need. It’s easy to use and incredibly practical. It even comes in a carrying case and the thing can take a beating.” Available at canadiantire.ca. – Dave McGinn, reporter

Sleeping under the stars

“If you’re camping with an inflatable mattress – and I highly recommend the comfort – the Intex Quick Fill is your answer. It’s small, so it doesn’t take up much room amidst all your gear, battery operated and your absolute new best friend if you’ve ever had to cramp your leg wasting the day on a foot pump.” Available at amazon.ca – D.M.

“Really good sleeping bags can cost more than $1,000. But the SereneLife Mummy Sleeping bag is way cheaper and also really good – it’s lightweight and the mummy shape keeps you warm and cozy. I’ve slept in this in a snowstorm and was toasty all night.” Available at amazon.ca. – D.M.

Good-to-go gear

“One essential for canoe trips is my Chlorophylle tarp (from the brand based in Chicoutimi, Que.). I have two sizes, a 9′x9′ and a 15′x15′. The tarp is the first thing up and last thing taken down during canoe trips. It provides a dry area during wet weather, and shade on hot sunny days.” Lum also can’t live without a small weighted throw bag (often used by arborists to weave their lines through a tree) with 75 feet of high-strength Spectra floating rope. “Tied between trees, it can be a ridge line to hang a tarp. Also used to tie off canoes to trees at campsites or when scouting rapids.” Available at chlorophylle.com. – Fred Lum, photojournalist

“While I’ve filled my water bottle in the middle of large lakes straight from the lake, a Katadyn Hiker Pro Transparent Microfilter is a must have for canoe trips. (I use an older model, which I’ve had for years). After camp is set up, head to the water and start pumping water into Nalgene bottles. Never had beaver fever thanks to this filter.” Available at mec.ca – F.L.

“A Silva mirror (or sighting) compass like the latest model Silva Expedition S Compass, in case my phone dies and I no longer have GPS and I get lost with only a paper map. I admit this is nerdish.” Available at silva-canada.com. – Ian Brown, feature writer

“More than 40 types of ticks live in Canada but it’s the blacklegged one that can carry Lyme disease and they’re hard to spot. Watch for bites from the nymphs (size of a poppy seed) or adult females (sesame seed) – and carry a tick remover tool, such as the Original TickKey. It works so well because it slips between the tick and your skin (or your pet’s skin) and gentle tugs to pull the tick out without squishing it. Attach one to your gear or slip it onto a key ring.” Available at amazon.ca. – Catherine Dawson March, features editor

“I love backcountry canoeing but have learned – the hard way – to make sure my phone is protected. A clear dry bag, like this Nite Ize RunOff waterproof pouch, keeps it handy for photos and map checking and protected from splashes or – yikes! – inadvertent submersion. It comes with a lanyard so it can hang comfortably from your neck, leaving your hands free to dip, dip and swing.” Available at mec.ca – C.D.M.

Creature comforts

“Nylon hammocks are an often-overlooked piece of camping furniture – they’re lightweight, pack small, loved by kids and are great for an after-lunch nap. Most come with enough rope to hang between two trees, but consider bringing extra just in case. Try the Bear Butt Hammock – it weighs only 1.5 pounds but supports up to 500 pounds, and comes in a range of colours. I bring mine to Killbear Provincial Park in Ontario every year and can be found there with a book and a cold drink.” Available at amazon.ca. – I.G.

“Some variation on a small, light gardener’s kneeling pad – like this Yardworks Foam Garden Kneeler – which gives you something dry and soft to sit or kneel on when you stop for lunch while hiking in the summer or (especially) while backcountry skiing in the winter.” Available at canadiantire.ca – I.B.

Functional fashion

“The Arc’teryx Atom LT Hoody is by far the most versatile jacket I’ve ever owned. Perfect for everything from cool summer nights to resort skiing in the winter. Comfy, breathable and light enough that I even wear it around the house. It can withstand a light drizzle as well. Probably the single most useful piece of gear I’ve bought.” Available at arcteryx.com. – Salmaan Farooqui, reporter

“The Salomon Speedcross 3 is a good trail runner that won’t break the bank. Great if a camping trip involves moderate hiking or scrambling, especially since these aren’t as heavy as full-on hiking boots. Quick-pull laces are a nice feature for my lazy self.” Available at salomon.com – S.F.