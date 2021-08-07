Where do those Internet portals lead? 👆 Check the endnotes.👇 -Ed.
Endnotes
figs. 1-2: Astrologers and guided meditations
- LEO - Not rejection, Divine Redirection! (YouTube)
- Lions Gate Portal Meditation 2020 (YouTube)
figs. 3-5: B-rate movies, a video game, Season 2 of the short-lived Netflix series The OA
- Portals - Official Movie Trailer (YouTube)
- Portal Teaser Trailer (YouTube)
- The OA, Part II: Official Trailer (YouTube)
figs. 6-8: Novelists and theorists
- Arundhati Roy: ‘The pandemic is a portal’ (Financial Times)
- Arundhati Roy: ‘The pandemic is a portal’ (YouTube)
- Judith Butler on COVID-19, the politics of non-violence, necropolitics and social inequality (YouTube)
figs. 9-10: Billionaires, their lackeys and an online ‘women’s magazine’
- Peter Thiel on The Portal, Episode #001: ‘An Era of Stagnation & Universal Institutional Failure’ (YouTube)
- Nina Kahn, ‘August 8 Is One Of The Luckiest Days Of The Year’ (Bustle.com)
Winnie T. Frick is a Canadian comic artist and illustrator based in New York. Her work deals with varied themes such as critical theory, doppelgangers and tarot.
