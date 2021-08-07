Where do those Internet portals lead? 👆 Check the endnotes.👇 -Ed.

Endnotes

figs. 1-2: Astrologers and guided meditations

figs. 3-5: B-rate movies, a video game, Season 2 of the short-lived Netflix series The OA

figs. 6-8: Novelists and theorists

figs. 9-10: Billionaires, their lackeys and an online ‘women’s magazine’

Winnie T. Frick is a Canadian comic artist and illustrator based in New York. Her work deals with varied themes such as critical theory, doppelgangers and tarot.

More from this series

Permanent Regalia, by Cole Pauls

Open House, by Connor Willumsen

Try Paying Your Rent!, by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas

Made of Salt, by Wenting Li

Norm’s Island, by David Collier