Open this photo in gallery: The Saskatchewan Legislative Building at Wascana Centre in Regina on May 30, 2020.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

No Paris of the West

Re “Densified in an earlier era, neighbourhood is in the crosshairs again” (May 3): Your story on “neighbourhood busting” uses an apt term to describe the proposal to build an 18-storey apartment tower on just three single-family lots in a historic low-rise Vancouver neighbourhood.

Many local residents spent years fixing up century-old, multiunit properties. They invested considerable time and money into a streetscape they thought would be preserved.

Great cities like Paris and London accommodate many more residents than Vancouver, while preserving their low- and mid-rise historic neighbourhoods. Why can’t it be done here?

Constance Smith Victoria

No sex ed, please

Re “Sex-ed concerns rise for Saskatchewan students” (May 6): Anyone yearning for the 1950s sex education scene in schools can turn to Saskatchewan, where it seems sanity in preparing students for safe, healthy sexual expression has clearly disappeared.

In 1973, after two years of opposition by some faculty colleagues, my late partner and I were approved to teach an elective human sexuality course to 10 social work students at Carleton University in Ottawa. We thought that era was challenging. When I read of the restrictions and abandonment of teaching about sexuality in the Saskatchewan schools, I believe a medieval era has resurfaced. I wonder if all our early work was for naught.

Mary Valentich Professor emerita, faculty of social work, University of Calgary

If sex educators are to be further restricted in Saskatchewan schools, perhaps they could be better employed educating the legislators.

Tom Ferris Victoria

Capture released

Re “Carbon capture plan faces doubts after Capital Power cancels $2.4-billion project” (May 2): The indisputable truth is that carbon pricing works. Without the clear signal from carbon pricing, it is difficult for industries to plan. For example, without sufficient carbon pricing, achieving significant emissions cuts with carbon capture on the scale needed for climate goals looks doubtful.

The latest casualty of this onslaught opposition to carbon pricing is the cancellation of Capital Power’s $2.4-billion project. This doesn’t just affect the fossil fuel industry. Canada invested billions of our tax dollars in carbon capture, which will be essential for our steel and cement industries to sequester the carbon they cannot eliminate from their production chain.

Cathy Orlando, national director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby Canada Sudbury

Surprise, surprise, reducing carbon emissions is going to be costly. And surprise, surprise, the fossil fuels industry wants the taxpayer to cover more of those costs and protect industry profits. Carbon capture? More like carbon rapture with dead dinosaurs (read: fossil fuels) joining today’s industry dinosaurs to precipitate a sorry end for us all.

Steve Pedretti Toronto

Computers on wheels

Re “Worried about the resale value of your EV?” (Report on Business, May 6): Keeping up with the electric-vehicle market today is a little like the futile attempt to keep ahead of the computer market in the 1990s.

One hundred years ago it took an internal combustion engine the size of a kitchen island to produce 150 horsepower. Today, modern engines not much bigger than a microwave oven can deliver more than double that amount. EV technology will follow the same path but, as with computers, the evolution will be much faster.

Art Dewan Kentville, N.S.

Old men’s war

Re “Ukraine’s push to conscript men abroad won’t do much to win the war” (Opinion, May 6): As a mother of two sons, 21 and 24, I detest that they are considered the perfect age for fighting in a war. Wars are mostly caused by old men. I would rather all wars be fought by people 40-plus and leave the diplomacy – the thing that actually ends wars – up to the young people. It’s their future after all.

E.L. McDonald London, Ont.

Market prices

Re “Greedy grocers?” (Letters, May 6): I am dismayed at the ignorance displayed regarding the role of profits in our economic system. This came to the fore recently when Loblaw Cos. Ltd. was severely criticized and even boycotted for having the temerity to once again raise its annual dividend (”Loblaw reports 9.8% profit boost, hikes dividend” – Report on Business, May 2). Dividends come out of profits.

Profits are applied for the general benefit of all corporate stakeholders, including shareholders, many of whom are charities and pension plans using the dividends to pay retirement pensions to former workers.

As providers of a basic human need, companies in the grocery business are natural scapegoats for the effects of inflation. This doesn’t mean they should be singled out for profit regulation. There are other, more direct ways of assisting those in need.

High prices resulting from collusion is different. But there is no evidence, despite continuing investigations, that collusion is at the root of current higher prices. Higher costs are the culprit.

Robert Cowling Montreal

To paraphrase Yogi Berra, if people don’t want to shop at Loblaws, you can’t stop them. Let’s see if the boycott works (”Month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned grocery brands and stores begins” – Online, May 1).

Mike Firth Toronto

Return to sender

Re “Canada Post reports $748-million pretax loss for 2023, warns of worse ahead” (Report on Business, May 4): Given the decline in letters delivered and its ever-increasing losses, Canada Post should reduce home delivery to every second day or two times a week. I can wait an extra day to get junk mail.

Richard Austin Toronto

Going low

Re “Canadian Pendrith outduels Kohles to capture first career PGA Tour win” (Sports, May 6): Among all the hoopla surrounding Taylor Pendrith’s first PGA Tour win lies a far more fascinating and notable achievement.

Over a stretch of 18 continuous holes from the 14th hole on Friday to the 13th hole on Saturday, Mr. Pendrith was an earth-shattering 13-under par. In other words, he shot 58 over that run, which is one stroke better than 59 – the holy grail of golf.

Ross Hollingshead Toronto

Longing for a Cup

Re “The Leafs aren’t different. They still lost and are prime for a shakeup” (Sports, May 6):

To root for Toronto

A lot of us want to

But its sports teams will give you a fit.

Mitch, Willy and Auston

Can’t seem to beat Boston

And the Blue Jays this year, they can’t hit.

But let’s not despair

Something new’s in the air

The women are lacing ‘em up.

So forget Leafs and Jays

Women’s hockey these days

Is Toronto’s best chance for a Cup.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com