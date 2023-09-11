Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich arrives at an Ottawa courthouse on Sept. 11, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

There is no need to hear from nine witnesses, including the lead plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit and local businesses, which Crown prosecutors intend to call during the course of a criminal trial of two truck convoy organizers, an Ottawa defence attorney told the court Monday.

Lawrence Greenspon, a lawyer representing Tamara Lich in her joint criminal trial with fellow convoy organizer Chris Barber, told Justice Heather Perkins-McVey that the witnesses do not need to be called to testify because there has been an admission of facts already been made.

“There’s is absolutely no need to call these nine witnesses,” Mr. Greenspon said.

The admission includes that the actions of individuals who participated in the protest “interfered with persons,” such as residents and business owners in downtown Ottawa. It also says that access to public transportation was interfered with during the convoy demonstrations in early 2022.

“This is not a trial of the Freedom Convoy,” Mr. Greenspon said, which echoed a sentiment that he and other defence lawyers said in a statement prior to the beginning of the trial last Tuesday.

Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber were charged criminally as a result of their involvement in the demonstrations.

They are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police and intimidation, as well as one charge of counselling for each of those three offences.

In addition, Mr. Barber faces a charge of counselling others to disobey a court order.

Crown prosecutors have said they intend to call a total of 22 witnesses during the course of the trial. After four full days of proceedings, the court has finished hearing from one of those witnesses, an inspector with the Ottawa Police.

On Friday, Judge Perkins-McVey said that she was looking at additional dates. She also warned that proceedings could go “off the rails” after defence counsel raised concerns about the timing of disclosures and as a result, trial fairness.

She said there was a need to ensure the trial’s playing field is as even as it can be, and that everyone is aware of the legal arguments being made. If things continue in the same fashion, she said, “we are going to be in for some serious problems.”

“There’s potential risk of this case going off the rails,” she added.

The Crown witness list includes Zexi Li, who a federal public servant who is also the lead plaintiff in a proposed $300-million class action lawsuit put forward on behalf of residents and businesses who say they suffered harms as a result of the Ottawa trucker convoy demonstrations.

During a commission that was called as a result of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the federal Emergencies Act in response to the protests, Ms. Li said what she saw on the streets of downtown Ottawa in early 2022 was akin to a “lawless world.”

Crown prosecutors are also hoping to call other witnesses, including individuals associated with local businesses and the city’s transportation agency, OC Transpo.

The Ottawa trucker convoy saw big-rig trucks parked downtown for more than three weeks that brought the core of the city to a standstill. The protests also prompted one of the largest police operations in the country’s history after protesters declined to leave despite calls from police officials to do so.

Demonstrators said they were opposed to pandemic vaccine mandates, and some expressed anti-government views.

Assistant Crown prosecutor Siobhain Wetscher told court Monday that they strongly disagree with the characterization that the demonstrations were peaceful in nature.

In response, Mr. Greenspon said his team will not be relying on that suggestion as part of their defence.

Judge Perkins-McVey has yet to take a decision on whether court will hear from the witnesses in question.