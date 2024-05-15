Politics Briefing: Ottawa to look beyond White House to defend interests south of border in case of Trump re-election, Blair says

Hello,

Canada will have to look beyond the Oval Office to defend its interests after the next U.S. election, says Defence Minister Bill Blair.

“There’s more to the United States than the White House,” Blair said today during an appearance before an event held by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, referring to Congress, the judiciary and varied important institutions such as the United States Armed Forces.

Relations with these groups, Blair said, are built on enduring partnerships and commitments. “I think there’s a great strength in that. We cannot take that for granted.”

As the election showdown escalates between incumbent President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, the Globe and Mail’s U.S. correspondent, Adrian Morrow, reported this week that the Canadian government is making a full-court press to prepare for a potential second Trump presidency.

Blair noted today that, during a visit to Washington last week, he met with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. But he added that he also he went to visit Tim Kaine, a Democrat representing Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

“We talked about our defence policy update, but we also talked about critical supply chains and critical minerals. We talked about how our industries can work better together. And we talked about that relationship that has to exist between Canada and the United States.”

Blair, attending the Montreal event with Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, said Canada has been criticized by both U.S. Democrats and Republicans as being a laggard on the defence of the continent.

“There’s a tendency at times for America to think about Fortress America. I think my job is to help assure them that we can create a Fortress North America.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Michael Ignatieff wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences: With more than 20 books that range from human rights, foreign policy, economics and nationalism, among other topics, the 77-year-old former federal Liberal leader has become, in the jury’s words, “an essential reference to navigate our current times of war, political polarization and threats to freedom.”

As wildfire approaches Fort McMurray, Alberta officials hope cooler temps, winds could push blaze away: Alberta wildfire officials say cooler temperatures and winds working in their favour could push a monstrous wildfire away from the northern community of Fort McMurray, where thousands of people have been forced from their homes. Story here.

Activists urge Beverley McLachlin to resign from Hong Kong’s top court: McLachlin has served on the court since 2018. Her current term is due to expire in June, and it is not clear whether McLachlin, who turns 81 in September, will do another stint.

Border agency director said he regrets accepting contractor’s invite to ArriveCan whiskey tasting: Chulaka Ailapperuma said such events as the 2021 whiskey tasting are not common, but saw the gathering as an opportunity to socialize with some of his teammates. “I made an error in judgment,” he said.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier defends trip to Dubai: “My time, my dime,” says Furey: CBC reports that Andrew Furey says the cost of a recent trip to Dubai, where he had meetings on clean energy and the recruitment of health professionals, will come out of his own pocket.

Quebec judge refuses McGill’s bid for injunction to end encampment: Justice Marc St-Pierre said in a written ruling today that the school did not prove the situation at the encampment was sufficiently urgent to justify the measure.

Is a Gordon Campbell intervention in B.C. politics coming?: The Orca reports that B.C.’s centre-right movement is urging the premier between 2001 to 2011 to help broker a deal between the provincial Conservatives and flagging B.C. United party, as the prospect of a vote-split and B.C. NDP re-election victory looms over this fall’s provincial election.

Newsletter editor’s note: Earlier this month, Mr. Campbell was in Ottawa to receive the Order of Canada. Asked by The Globe and Mail about divisions in the free-enterprise coalition in B.C. that he united under the B.C. Liberal banner, the former premier said, “I think British Columbians are going to have to decide how they feel about that. And the political leadership is going to have to look at that. I’m not getting involved in public life in that way. And I think it’s better not to be. Honestly, I think it’s 2024. I was [last] premier in 2011.”

Commons committee to consider launching probe of TD Bank’s anti-money laundering violations: The House finance committee will hold a meeting Friday to discuss – according to its agenda – allegations that TD failed to “report money laundering related to the trafficking of the illegal hard drug fentanyl.”

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“As residents rush to leave their homes, I know this will bring back difficult memories from the devastating fires of 2016, and I am sure these memories will create fear and uncertainty for many in Fort McMurray. My sympathy is with everyone facing this situation.” – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in Edmonton today, referring to the Fort McMurray wildfire situation amid other fires in the province.

“It is a perfectly good bridge that has served for many years, and can serve for decades more.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Quebec City, on why his government has agreed to spend $1-billion over 25 years to upgrade the Quebec Bridge.

THIS AND THAT

Break week: The Commons and Senate are both on a break, with sitting resuming for both next Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: No public events scheduled for Chrystia Freeland.

Ministers on the Road: With the House of Commons on a break, some ministers are out making child-care announcements. In St. John’s, Families Minister Jenna Sudds, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan, and Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings announced $13.7-million in child-care funding. Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, in Charlottetown, announced $10.1-million. In Fredericton, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $17.6-million. And Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree, at the Whitecap Dakota First Nation, south of Saskatoon, made an Indigenous child-care announcement.

Meanwhile, from west to east: Heritage Minister Pascal St-Onge, in Surrey, B.C., participated in the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration. Immigration Minister Marc Miller, in Cambridge, Ontario, welcomed 50 new Canadians.

Outside Canada: International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen is in Dar es Salaam, the largest city of the eastern African nation of Tanzania with commitments that included meeting with Tanzania’s foreign affairs minister, and a round table with Canadian development organizations. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Turkey with commitments that include meeting with the foreign affairs minister. And International Trade Minister Mary Ng is in the Peruvian city of Arequipa through Saturday for a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation minister responsible for trade. She is also at the first APEC joint meeting of ministers for women and ministers responsible for trade.

Lincoln Alexander granddaughter seeks Conservative nomination: Erika Alexander is seeking the party nomination in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas. Her grandfather, a Progressive Conservative, was the first Black MP, federal cabinet minister and Ontario lieutenant governor. Liberal Filomena Tassi won the riding in 2021 with 44 per cent of the vote compared with 28.9 per cent for the Conservatives.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

In Quebec City, Justin Trudeau announced the federal government is acquiring and upgrading the Québec Bridge from the Canadian National Railway. Later, Trudeau attended a briefing on the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is on a tour of the Quebec city of Sherbrooke.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May met with constituents in her B.C. riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands and addressed residents of the Berwick Royal Oak Retirement Community at the invitation of their climate-action committee.

No schedules provided for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s podcast, The Globe’s national health reporter, Kelly Grant, details the role nurse practitioners have in providing primary care, how they’re funded and Alberta’s new plan to address the shortage of primary-care providers. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Diane Deans: The first woman to chair the Ottawa Police Services Board, and a city councillor in the nation’s capital for 28 years has died after dealing with cancer for five years. CBC reports.

OPINION

Heal thyselves first, uncivil politicians

“Should an MP shopping alone in a grocery store be accosted by an angry voter who gets in her face, accuses her of being a traitor and shouts an epithet about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that is so embedded in right-wing political discourse that it has its own flag? Absolutely not. That behaviour is wrong and deserves to be widely condemned. But should the antagonist be arrested and charged with an offence? Also absolutely not.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

An election about the Charter? What does the PM have to lose?

“If the federal government joins the provinces in stomping on the Charter, it is effectively dead. And if the Charter falls by the wayside, much else will as well. It isn’t only the Charter the provinces have taken to trampling upon lately, after all: it is the whole constitutional order, the division of powers, the very rule of law. Mr. Trudeau, again, has done nothing to stop this. But Mr. Poilievre would be giving it his blessing. We know what Mr. Poilievre will do. The question is: What will Mr. Trudeau? Does he want his legacy to be the dismantling of his father’s greatest achievement? Or will he use the time he has left to carry the fight to Mr. Poilievre and the premiers – culminating in an election about the Charter?” – Andrew Coyne.

If we’re going to flip our lids over coffee cups, it should be for the right reason: our plastics problem

“Lianne Rood is outraged. The Conservative MP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex posted a video last week on social media, decrying the material used to make her Tim Hortons coffee-cup lid. “I’m done with Tim Hortons until they stop trying to push these woke paper lids that dissolve in your mouth,” she declared in the video, complete with edits showing close-ups of the lipstick-stained lid. Putting aside the question of this federal politician’s priorities, I would like to offer an assignment for Ms. Rood.” – Marsha Lederman.

Canada let Hamas off the hook in the latest UN vote on Palestinian statehood

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government signalled a major shift in Canada’s Middle East policy last week by abstaining on a United Nations General Assembly resolution backing the recognition of Palestine as a full UN member.” – Konrad Yakabuski.

