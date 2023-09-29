Hello,

Ya’ara Saks, the Mental Health and Addictions Minister, announced Friday that $144-million is to be distributed to community organizations across Canada to tackle the nation’s toxic drug and overdose crisis, and invited them to apply for a slice of the funding.

She also announced an immediate injection of $4-million into projects tackling drug use in Ottawa, amid concern about the growing problem of substance abuse and homelessness in the nation’s capital.

The money included an extra $1.5-million for St. John Ambulance to deliver naxolone – a medicine that swiftly treats opioid overdose – to homeless shelters in Ottawa, on top of almost $4-million already from Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.

She announced a top-up in funding for an opioid overdose response program, run by a community centre not far from Parliament. The total $2.5-million will also pay for extra staff to deliver services to Indigenous people who use drugs.

Suzanne Obiorah, executive director of Ottawa’s Somerset West Community Health Centre, said the extra money will help “address the devastating impact of the toxic drug supply and overdose crisis.”

There has been a big increase in drug-related deaths in Canada in the past few years. Death from illicit drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among 10- to 18-year-olds in B.C., according to data released in June by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Since 2016, illicit drugs have been the leading cause of death in B.C. among 19- to 39-year-olds.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has highlighted the nation’s growing drug crisis and said if the Conservatives win the next election his government would sue the biggest pharmaceutical companies to recover federal dollars spent tackling opioid addiction.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey and Marie Woolf.

It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter sign-up page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Saskatchewan to invoke notwithstanding clause over school pronoun policy – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will use the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to override a judge’s decision to pause his government’s policy that requires parental permission for students under 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school. Story here. There’s an Explainer here on the notwithstanding clause.

Canada in close contact with Ukraine after House tribute to veteran of Nazi unit, Trudeau says – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the federal government has been in contact with Ukrainian counterparts to reassure them of continued support in the fight against Russia after an individual who fought with a Nazi unit was honoured in the House of Commons last week. Story here.

Hunka said in essay that he enlisted in Nazi unit to protect homeland – Since he was celebrated in Parliament, kicking off a political firestorm in Ottawa and outrage around the world, the public has heard nothing from Yaroslav Hunka, the 98-year-old who served in a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Story here.

‘A shock and an embarrassment’: Governor-General on Parliament’s recognition of Nazi veteran – Governor-General Mary Simon says Parliament’s recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was “a shock and an embarrassment,” and she’s considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Story here from CTV.

Military judge rejects prosecution’s bid to admit ‘embarrassing’ e-mail evidence in top general’s court martial – Emails between Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan and his subordinate, which the senior commander’s defence has described as “prejudicial and embarrassing” to him, will not be allowed into evidence, the court martial’s military judge has ruled. Story here.

Sovereignty Act may be used to fight 2035 net-zero electricity plan, says Alberta Premier – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she would use her province’s Sovereignty Act as a last resort to challenge any attempt by the federal government to impost a net-zero electricity grid by 2035. Story here.

Ontario Liberal leadership candidate Adil Shamji drops out, endorses Bonnie Crombie – Ontario Liberal leadership candidate Adil Shamji is dropping out of his party’s race and endorsing Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the contest’s perceived front-runner. Story here.

Legault seeking another term – Putting an end to the mystery, Premier François Legault says he intends to run in the October, 2026 general election. Story here from The Montreal Gazette. Meanwhile, the Premier of the Northwest Territories has announced she won’t be running for re-election in November. Story here.

About 30 per cent of Toronto office buildings are ‘obsolete’ as leasing becomes tougher, says major landlord – A major Canadian office landlord says about 30 per cent of downtown Toronto’s buildings are obsolete and likens leasing office space in the city to playing a game of snakes and ladders. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Sept. 29, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day – Private meetings in Toronto, and Chrystia Freeland participated in an event hosted by the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Ms. Freeland also met with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

In Ottawa – Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in Gatineau, made an announcement on Indigenous-led nature conservation initiatives. Mental Health Minister Ya’ara Saks made a funding and program announcement on the Substance Use and Addictions Program. Governor-General Mary Simon, ahead of Saturday’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, hosted a discussion at Rideau Hall with Plains Cree artist Meryl McMaster then did a hands-on activity with local youth.

Ministers on the Road – Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in the north-central Quebec city of La Tuque, announced support for six tourism-sector organizations. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, in Thunder Bay, Ont., was scheduled to participate in the grand opening of the Matawa Education and Care Centre. Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, in the southwestern Quebec city of Saint-Hyacinthe, was scheduled to announce financial support for the dairy sector. Families Minister Jenna Sudds, in St. John’s, with the province’s Education Minister, Krista Lynn Howell, announced initiatives supporting child care capacity in the province. Filomena Tassi, minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for southern Ontario, in Hamilton talked at a high school about the skilled trades and jobs in electric vehicle industries. Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, in Moncton, N.B., announced financial support for the Capitol Theatre, acting on behalf of Heritate Minister Pascale St-Onge. Justice Minister Arif Virani, in London, Ont, was scheduled to make a funding announcement to support the Muslim Resource Centre for Social Support and Integration Inc. to offer victim services for Muslim communities.

In Iqualit, Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, pledged up to $17-million to help the victims and survivors of gender-based violence in Nunuvut. It included around $16-million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan and $500,000 for crisis hotlines.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In the Greater Toronto Area, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with families at a local community centre, and met with seniors to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival.

LEADERS

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, from her Vancouver-Island riding, participated virtually in the House of Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, attended the Wilps Ni’isjoohl Memorial Totem Pole Rematriation in the Nisga’a village of Laxgalts’ap in the Nass River the Wilps Ni’isjoohl Feast. There’s a story here on the Rematriation.

No schedules available for the other leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Friday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, science reporter, Ivan Semeniuk talks about the importance of the NASA mission involving Osiris-REx, which recently landed in a Utah desert after spending seven years in space. Inside the capsule is a sample from a more than four-billion-year-old asteroid named, Bennu. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Federal Conservatives ahead in Newfoundland and Labrador: Abacus Data – The federal Conservatives are running ahead of the Liberals in Newfoundland and Labrador according to new research by Abacus Data, which has found that if an election were held today, the Conservatives would get 42 per cent of the vote compared to 33 per cent for the Liberals. The NDP is at 23 per cent. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Ottawa missed the memo on India, the U.S. and the new global order: “It’s been 11 days since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that his government has “credible intelligence” linking India to the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. It has since been hard to know what was the most shocking part of that revelation: that India, a democratic country, might assassinate someone in another democratic country; or that Mr. Trudeau would go public with an allegation destined to incur the wrath of the Indian government while his Western allies averted their gaze the way people do when someone embarrasses themselves. Eleven days later, Mr. Trudeau is somewhat less isolated.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how India killing a Canadian is not ‘just like’ America killing bin Laden: “Accused of having murdered a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, India’s government and its apologists have offered a number of defences, some of them mutually contradictory. Thus: We didn’t do it; you have no proof that we did it – and besides, other countries do it all the time. Why are we being singled out? It is true that extrajudicial killings are not unknown around the world, including among the democracies. The United States has ordered strikes on suspected terrorists in various countries. Israel has assassinated those it holds responsible for the murder of Israeli citizens. Isn’t India merely doing the same? These kinds of arguments, defending one practice with reference to another, have a potent, multi-faceted appeal. For the accused, they offer the absolution of the tu quoque, or as it is now called, whataboutism: if you are guilty I cannot be.”

Vicky Mochama (The Globe and Mail) on how, when it comes to hate, there are no lone wolves: “On the night of June 6, 2021, the Afzaal family was on a walk, and had just arrived at a traffic light in the western suburbs of London, Ont., when a man drove a truck over the curb and into the family. The father Salman, the mother Madiha, the daughter Yumna and the grandmother Talat died that day. The son survives. Two years later, at a trial in Windsor, Ont., the truck’s driver now faces four counts of terrorism-motivated murder and one count of attempted terrorism-motivated murder. On Sept. 11, the trial’s first day, the Crown prosecutor described evidence from truck data that the brake pedal was never pressed.”

Benjamin Perrin (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on a new transformative vision for Canada’s justice system: “The debate about Canada’s criminal-justice system has rarely been so polarized. At the same time, it is facing an existential crisis. The evidence is splashed across the daily headlines: a violent attack by someone out on bail, police officers accused of excessive force, homeless encampments cleared by police, serious charges stayed for unreasonable delay, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and deaths of people while imprisoned by suicide and overdose. What can we do to turn things around? Two options are currently on offer to address this situation: “tough on crime” and tinkering with the status quo – neither are up to the task. The first alternative appears to be an increasingly popular one: more police, prisons and punishment. These are policies that I used to support a decade ago when I was Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper’s lead criminal-justice adviser.”

Stephanie Scott (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Reconciliation begins with a commitment to truth-telling: “Ten years ago, Phyllis Webstad organized the first Orange Shirt Day to honour residential school survivors and the children who never came home. This year – the third in which Sept. 30 has been officially recognized as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – we anticipate that record numbers of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people will take part in reconciliation-focused events across the country. Through these events, we will grieve the thousands of children who did not come home from residential schools, and honour the survivors who continue to bravely tell the world about their experiences. We will also share hard truths about Canada’s colonial history: truths that some people are still not prepared to hear and do not want to have told.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.