Patrick Brown was removed as a candidate for the federal Conservative leadership to avoid the risk of having a prospect for the position under investigation, says the chair of the party’s leadership committee.

As the fallout over Mr. Brown’s disqualification continued Friday, the party issued a statement from Ian Brodie, head of the leadership election organizing committee (LEOC), to members of the Conservative Party.

“LEOC could not afford the risk of having a leadership candidate under the investigation of Elections Canada for breaking federal law – especially one that did not answer the questions we put forward to him to bring him into compliance,” the statement read.

“Our leadership race is to select a person to contend for the role of prime minister of Canada. The process must be beyond reproach and in full compliance with the law.”

Five candidates remain in the race: Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison, Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre, as well as former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Roman Baber, a former member of the Ontario legislature. The winner, based on a mail-in vote, is to be announced Sept. 10.

Mr. Brodie acknowledged transparency questions on the Brown issue. “I would love to share all that we have,” he said. “But we have legal restrictions of what we are to say when we are dealing with allegations of breaking federal law. That’s why we referred this case to Elections Canada.

“The reality is our party received credible, verifiable information alleging serious wrongdoing in the Patrick Brown leadership campaign that violated not only the leadership election rules, but the Canada Elections Act.”

He said the party spent a week, working with the party lawyer, looking for a path to bring the Brown campaign in compliance with party rules and federal law.

“To be clear, the Brown campaign knew full well what the allegations were. Any suggestion to the contrary is simply incorrect,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former campaign organizer for Brown says the disqualified candidate was aware that a corporation was paying her for campaign work, which is illegal under federal election laws. There’s a story by Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife and I here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

ROGERS NETWORK OUTAGE – A widespread Rogers Communications Inc. network outage across the country Friday morning is interrupting internet, cellular and 911 services and affecting payment systems. Story here.

NEW CANADIAN SANCTIONS – Canada has imposed a new round of sanctions on Russia’s media machine that is designed to puncture disinformation campaigns about the war in Ukraine. Story here.

LICH DENIED BAIL – Freedom convoy leader Tamara Lich has been denied bail for violating the conditions of her release when she attended an awards gala in Toronto and had contact with another convoy organizer. Story here from CBC.

TRUDEAU DENOUNCES “HORRIFICALLY DISTURBING” ASSASSINATION OF ABE – The assassination of Japan’s former prime minister during a campaign speech is “horrifically disturbing” and demands pushback against rising violence and threats that are harming democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Story here. Globe and Mail Asia Correspondent James Griffiths reports on the assassination here.

AMBROSE BACK IN POLITICS – Former federal cabinet minister Rona Ambrose is back in politics, chairing the campaign of one of the contenders for the leadership of Alberta’s United Conservative Party. Story here from Global News.

SURPRISE JOB LOSS – The Canadian economy posted a surprise loss of jobs in June, the first monthly decline that was not associated with tighter public-health restrictions since the outset of the pandemic. Story here.

SCHOLZ COMING TO OTTAWA – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Ottawa next month to push for liquefied natural gas terminals on Canada’s East Coast and the release of a turbine, caught up in sanctions against Russia, critical to the flow of gas to Europe. Story here.

REVIEW OF AFN FINANCIAL POLICIES – First Nations chiefs from across Canada have voted in favour of reviewing the Assembly of First Nations’ financial policies, and if deemed necessary, conducting a financial audit. The vote, which took place on the final day of the AFN’s annual general assembly, solidified support for National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was suspended by the AFN’s executive committee last month. Story here.

JAMES SENTENCED – A man at the centre of one of the biggest spending scandals in the history of British Columbia politics has been sentenced. Story here from CTV.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL – Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Jean Charest and Pierre Poilievre are all in Calgary. Leslyn Lewis was en route from Yellowknife to Calgary on Friday.

THIS AND THAT

The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

GUILBEAULT IN SUDBURY – Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in Sudbury, made an announcement on engaging youth in the fight against climate change.

WILKINSON IN ST. JOHN’S – In St. John’s, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson held a news conference at the conclusion of an energy and mines ministers’ conference.

PREMIERS MEETING NEXT WEEK – Canada’s premiers and territorial leaders – members of the Council of the Federation – will be holding a summer meeting next Monday and Tuesday in Victoria. Please check The Globe and Mail for coverage.

PUBLIC SERVICE APPOINTMENTS BY THE PM – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Erin O’Gorman, current Associate Secretary of the Treasury Board, as the new president of the Canada Border Services Agency as part of a series of changes to the senior ranks of the public service announced Friday and detailed here.

THE DECIBEL

New episodes of The Decibel are not being published on Fridays for the months of July and August. You can check previous episodes here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings, and the Prime Minister participated in the unveiling of the Humanity Art installation in Ottawa, with Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, and Toronto Raptors President and Vice-Chairman Masai Ujiri attending.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

OPINION

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how the very nature of a leadership race based on selling memberships as fast as you can is corrupting: “At the very least, the choice of party leader should be restricted to the party’s existing members at the start of the campaign. In the best of all worlds, they would be elected by the parliamentary caucus. Perhaps these could be supplemented by the candidates of record in ridings not held by the party. Or perhaps, for those who object to the choice being left to mere MPs – those nobodies, as our quasi-presidential system makes them out to be – some hybrid scheme could be adopted, like the one now used by the British Conservative Party: The caucus narrows the choice to two, on which the membership votes. Or we can stick with the present system, and endure more scandals, more takeovers by single-issue zealots, and still greater marginalization of MPs under leaders chosen not by them, but by a phantom electorate bought with gobs of cash.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on how Pierre the Polarizer has got the Conservative Party and he could certainly take the country too: “Having already won with a Reform brand of conservatism under Stephen Harper, it’s hardly a stretch to think that a Conservative Party under Mr. Poilievre, a former Harper cabinet member, could win again. Mr. Harper was able to avoid the extremist tag, and benefited from a great run of fortune: the sponsorship scandal, the Jean Chrétien-Paul Martin split, the RCMP incredibly calling a midelection criminal investigation into the Liberals’ finance minister’s office – which was similar to what the FBI did to Hillary Clinton in 2016 as she was campaigning against Donald Trump. Throw in some breaks like that to the many trends already working in its favour, and a Poilievre-led Conservative Party could win the country handily.”

Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on how dairy market protectionism is exposing Ottawa’s hypocrisy on free trade: “Canada wants the world to believe that it’s committed to free trade. But when it comes to dairy imports, other countries are calling our bluff. New Zealand is the latest trading partner to complain about fettered access to Canada’s dairy market, alleging that Ottawa is violating provisions of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The Pacific island country’s grievance follows that of the U.S., which is pursuing its second such trade challenge of our dairy restrictions under the auspices of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. These dairy disputes are damaging Canada’s credibility as a free-trading nation, and the timing couldn’t be worse. Ottawa is busy negotiating bilateral trade agreements with other countries including Britain and India, but its protectionist dairy policies are under scrutiny like never before.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how poor Patrick Brown is the subject of a takedown again: “Maybe Patrick Brown is the most unfairly persecuted politician on the planet. Despite his deep fidelity to the rules and squeaky clean procedural history, trouble seems to find him – or rather, is maliciously assigned to him, in the form of repeated and deliberate political takedowns (which, not coincidentally, inspired the title of his 2018 memoir, Takedown). Perhaps there’s something about Mr. Brown that his many enemies, both past and present, have feared – enemies that have at times included the news media, the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party and, now, the federal Conservative Party, which disqualified him from its leadership race Tuesday evening over “serious allegations of wrongdoing.” Is it his moderate form of conservatism? His vision for Canada that is radically … uh … inclusive? Why else would Mr. Brown – noted choirboy, scrupulous ethicist, the Ned Flanders of contemporary Canadian politics – so routinely be the subject of financial, moral and procedural scandal?”

Don Braid (The Calgary Herald) on federal Conservative candidate Jean Charest promising Alberta a new deal in Canada: Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest vows to break the bronco of Alberta anger with a unique special deal for the province. If he becomes Conservative leader and then prime minister, Charest said Thursday, he would immediately develop an “Alberta Accord – a specific agreement with Alberta on the issues Alberta cares about.” “I want this Alberta accord to say to the rest of the country that we are responding to the issues of Alberta,” Charest said in an interview before starting Stampede appearances. “We are going to answer. We’re not just going to pretend the problems aren’t there.” Charest says he would ask to meet the Alberta premier within 30 days of being sworn in. Shortly thereafter, he would co-chair a meeting with all premiers.”

