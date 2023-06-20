Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was full of praise for his predecessor Brian Mulroney on Tuesday, a day after Mr. Mulroney said “trash” talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau tweeted here that Mr. Mulroney’s insights are “invaluable - and always welcome,” with a photo of the pair together.

The two prime ministers - Mr. Trudeau a Liberal and Mr. Mulroney, who governed as a Progressive Conservative - were posing ahead of attending the Atlantic Economic Forum, held at the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

On Monday night, Mr. Mulroney told delegates that history will not be concerned with the trivia and trash or with the rumours and gossip that are heard in Parliament.

Rather, Mr. Mulroney – who was prime minister from 1984 to 1993 – said Trudeau will be remembered for handling the pandemic as well as any other world leader, and for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Mr. Mulroney, who advised Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet during the trade talks, said Mr. Trudeau showed vision and a steady hand during negotiations and helped preserve the country’s economy.

The former prime minister’s speech didn’t mention Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, and instead referred to the achievements of the federal Liberals.

There’s video of Mr. Mulroney’s remarks and those of Mr. Trudeau here from CPAC.

During the last federal election in 2021, Mr. Mulroney campaigned for Erin O’Toole, then the leader of the federal Conservatives, appearing with him at a rally in Quebec.

After Mr. Poilievre became leader last year, Mr. Mulroney and his wife also went for dinner with Mr. Poilievre and his wife at the official residence of the opposition leader.

The former prime minister told The Globe and Mail here that during the gathering, he urged Mr. Poilievre to make an appeal to Canada’s political centre if he wants to win government.

Mr. Poilievre’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Mr. Mulroney’s comments about Mr. Trudeau this week.

With a file from The Canadian Press.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

CONSERVATIVES, LIBERALS HOLD THEIR OWN IN B-YELECTIONS - Four by-elections have returned seats back to the Liberals and Conservatives in strongholds many observers expected to remain status quo. Story here.

RCAF SEARCH FOR TWO MISSING MEMBERS AFTER HELICOPTER CRASH - The Royal Canadian Air Force is searching for two members who are missing after a military helicopter crashed in eastern Ontario early Tuesday morning. Story here.

DEPUTY MINISTER LEFT GOVERNMENT AFTER INDIGENOUS GROUP SOUGHT RESIGNATION - A deputy minister’s recent departure from the federal public service occurred just weeks after a national Indigenous organization privately called for his resignation over an e-mail dismissing their description of colonialism as “a gross misreading of history.” Story here.

SIKH TEMPLE PRESIDENT KILLED AFTER WARNING FROM CSIS - The president of a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C., who had been warned by Canada’s spy agency that he was in danger, was shot and killed on the gurdwara grounds on Sunday, prompting a new flare-up of old tensions that have simmered since the Air India bombing 38 years ago. Story here.

POILIEVRE CALLS FOR INQUIRY CALL BEFORE SUGGESTING LEADER OF INQUIRY - Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference. Story here.

RODRIGUEZ REJECTS SENATE CHANGE TO ONLINE NEWS BILL - Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has rejected a key Senate change to Bill C-18, the online news bill, dismissing a last-ditch attempt to prevent Facebook from restricting Canadians’ access to news on its platform. Story here.

CHOICE OF HOST PROMPTS PQ TO SKIP ADDRESSING MAJOR HOLIDAY CONCERT - The Parti Québécois has turned down an invitation to address the crowd at a major concert marking the province’s June 24 holiday in protest over the choice of host. Story here from CBC.

MONTREAL POLICE CHIEF SLEEPS ON STREETS - Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher - the first person of colour to take the position of chief - has spent five days living on the streets, sleeping in shelters and visiting community groups. Mr. Dagher is mandating that new recruits get four weeks of “immersion training” in the communities they will serve. Story here from CBC’s The Current.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, June 20, accessible here.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S DAY - Chrystia Freeland, also Finance Minister, had private meetings in Toronto.

IN OTTAWA - Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, in Ottawa, held a news conference following the introduction of legislation on airport accountability and transparency

HALL JOINS NAVIGATOR - Former CBC journalist Chris Hall has joined the crisis-communications firm Navigator as a principal of the company - announcement here. Mr. Hall retired from CBC last year after a 31-year run there that included 24 years covering Parliament Hill, most recently as national affairs editor and host of the politics radio program,The House.

LOOKING FOR A NEW SUPREME COURT OF CANADA JUSTICE - The Prime Minister’s Office has announced the launch of an effort to find a new justice of the Supreme Court of Canada to replace Russell Brown, who resigned ahead of the launch of an inquiry into alleged harassment. Applications from qualified candidates are to be accepted until July 21, 2023. A non-partisan independent advisory board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments will identify suitable candidates, creating a shortlist of candidates for the Prime Minister’s consideration.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held private meetings and attended the unveiling ceremony for the location of the Residential School National Monument on Parliament Hill. Others present included Governor-General Mary Simon, and Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez. Speaker Anthony Rota also attended. Mr. Trudeau also chaired the weekly cabinet meeting and Question Period.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, outlined a proposed motion on CEO pay and participated in Question Period.

No schedule released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, The Globe’s mining reporter, Niall McGee, explains national security concerns about Beijing-based owners of one of two global mines for cesium, one of them in Manitoba. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how, if the CRA can chase repayment from low-income Canadians, it can audit corporations too: “Pandemic aid programs wound down more than a year ago, but Canada’s tax collectors are still combing through the receipts. That is good, and necessary. No doubt some received funds who shouldn’t have. But what is not good is the CRA’s priorities: pursuing repayment from vulnerable populations with far more gusto than from (potentially) scofflaw corporations. The perception of fairness in the tax system is critical; the CRA’s lack of interest in recovering federal overpayments to companies undermines that perception.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Conservative wins in two by-elections shows Pierre Poilievre’s efforts to win back PPC voters may be working: “Sometime late Monday evening, Pierre Poilievre must have sighed with relief. Unhappy Mennonites had threatened to undermine confidence in the federal Conservative Leader in not one but two ridings where by-elections were held that night. In the end, the Conservatives easily held both seats, dealing a serious blow to People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier. In ridings that are traditionally Conservative, at least, Mr. Poilievre’s hold on voters is secure.”

Jyoti Gondek (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on whether Calgary still an oil and gas town or has it moved on: “Perhaps the most significant thing to understand about the energy sector that has come to define Calgary is this: The growth of this industry has been fuelled by new technologies and an acknowledgment that past methods cannot be sustained into the future. In fact, the energy industry has been in transition since its inception. The current paradox facing the industry is one where we must reduce carbon emissions while simultaneously ensuring that the world still has access to a secure, affordable energy supply. We are now in a moment where such reduction is a possibility, but we also need to recognize that, as a country, we simply do not have the infrastructure or capacity to flick a switch to achieve net-zero energy production or consumption. So, yes, Calgary is an oil town. And it will be one for years to come. But it’s much more than that.”

