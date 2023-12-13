Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says international efforts toward a “sustainable ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas conflict cannot be one-sided for Israel.

Amid the fallout today from Canada having voted for a United Nations resolution this week that calls for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” Trudeau urged Hamas to take several measures.

“We need to see Hamas lay down its arms. We need to see the release of all hostages. We need to see them stop using civilians as human shields,” Trudeau told journalists as he arrived for Question Period on Parliament Hill.

“And there cannot be any future role for Hamas in the governance of Gaza.”

Liberal MPs Marco Mendicino and Anthony Housefather both posted statements on social media disagreeing with their government’s position on the UN resolution, with Mendicino saying it was effectively an unconditional ceasefire that would place the safety and security of Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza in further jeopardy.

As he arrived for today’s Liberal caucus meeting, Housefather was asked, given his views, how he could remain a Liberal.

He told journalists that his convictions have been with the party since he was a teenager, but the UN motion was an unconditional call for a ceasefire that neither he nor his Montreal riding constituents support.

“It’s my obligation as an individually elected MP to speak out when I think Canada has abandoned the traditional position of the UN of support of Israel.”

Trudeau did not directly address dissension in his caucus in his remarks. He also said Canada will continue to work toward a two-state solution where Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace and security, with internationally recognized borders.

“We will continue to use all the tools that we have and look at the tools that others are using as well to continue to put pressure on Hamas to cease its violence.”

Government House Leader Karina Gould said there has been inevitable debate among Liberals on issues raised by the Israel-Hamas war. “We try to ensure that everybody has a voice and that we are listening to each other,” she told journalists ahead of the caucus meeting. “Those are tough conversations.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

After escaping war, thousands of Ukrainians want to stay in Canada permanently – Since the introduction of the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel, more than 210,000 Ukrainian nationals have arrived in Canada, and most do not want to return home, according to a study by an advocacy group for Ukrainians displaced by the war. Story here.

Canadians are paying highest portion of disposable income toward debt on record – The household debt-service ratio rose to 15.22 per cent in the third quarter from an upwardly revised 15.08 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said in a report. This amounts to the highest debt-service ratio in records that date back to 1990.

Historic deal struck in overtime at COP28 to move away from fossil fuels – The deal struck in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after two weeks of hard-fought negotiations was meant to send a powerful message to investors and policy makers that the world is united in its desire to break with fossil fuels, a decision scientists say is the last best hope to stave off climate catastrophe.

Manitoba First Nations, developer sign agreement to rebuild key downtown Winnipeg properties – True North Real Estate Development, an arm of the company that owns the Winnipeg Jets, is planning to work with the Southern Chiefs’ Organization on rebuilding two key properties in the city: the beleaguered Portage Place mall and a shuttered, six-storey Hudson’s Bay store.

Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul’s after 26 years – The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

Ontario backs down on breaking up Peel Region, reviewing development orders –The government’s climbdown, made after significant pushback from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, is the latest marquee policy the Ford government has had to withdraw after public outcry.

B.C.’s chief coroner exits, frustrated and disappointed with government’s response to overdose crisis – Lisa Lapointe has been at the forefront of the province’s battle against toxic drug overdoses, but she said the public-health emergency declared in 2016 never received a “a co-ordinated response commensurate with the size of this crisis.”

Montreal mayor says fatigue was factor in collapse at news conference – Valérie Plante says fatigue likely played a role in her health scare after an “intense” fall session that included tabling a budget, managing a homelessness crisis, and responding to a spending scandal at the city’s public consultation office.

THIS AND THAT

Mississauga will be getting a new mayor – Bonnie Crombie, the new leader of the Ontario Liberals, says she will be stepping down Jan. 12 from her current position as mayor of Mississauga.

New assignment for Goodale – Ralph Goodale, a former Liberal cabinet minister who also served as Canada’s high commissioner to Britain, is Canada’s new representative to the Ismaili Imamat. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced the appointment today.

Trudeau speech to Liberal holiday party – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the federal Liberal caucus holiday party in Ottawa on Tuesday night, restating his plans to lead the Liberals into the next federal election and targeting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. CPAC has the speech here.

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – Chrystia Freeland attended the Liberal caucus meeting. Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Freeland was also scheduled to answer questions on Bill C-56, the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act from senators in a process known as committee of the whole.

Commons Committee highlights – Jeanette Patell, Google Canada’s head of Canada government affairs and public policy, as well as Rachel Curran, public policy head in Canada for Meta Platforms Inc., participated in a hearing of the access to information, privacy and ethics committee on the use of social media platforms for data harvesting and unethical or illicit sharing of personal information with foreign entities.

Government seeking businesses to join Canada trade missions to Asia – International Trade Minister Mary Ng says she is looking for businesses to join her for a Canadian trade missions to Malaysia and Vietnam from March 24 to 29, and to South Korea from April 21 to 25, 2024. Registration deadlines are Jan. 12.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau attended the Liberal caucus meeting and, later, Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves François Blanchet held a news conference on Parliament Hill.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is at COP28.

No schedules released for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel, a staff reporter based in Montreal, discusses whether there’s an end in sight to strikes by over half a million public-sector workers in Quebec. François Legault’s government made an offer, which the multiple unions involved in negotiations rejected. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Tories down; Liberals up – Abacus Data say support for the Conservatives has dropped 5 per cent since its last survey while the Liberals are up 4 per cent. “The evidence from our survey suggests this shift is likely more about reaction to the Conservatives, and their decisions and behaviour over the past two weeks, than something the Liberals have been doing,” David Coletto, founder, chair and chief executive officer of Abacus Data, writes here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on praise of cookie-cutter housing design: “Let us praise, in these times of urgent housing need, cookie-cutter design. Some architects fret about the potential for monotonous and ill-fitting designs, but the alternative is gridlock at City Hall, where planners need to treat each proposed home plan like a unicorn – a creature without precedent.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on whether China and India meddled in the Conservative leadership race: “If China, and as it is now alleged India, were also attempting to influence the Conservatives, on the scale these latest reports suggest – intervening not just in particular ridings or nomination races but in the choice of party leader – it raises the question of whether not only the Liberals, but the Conservatives, might have something to hide.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how Canadians aren’t crazy to think that carbon pricing is hurting their pocketbooks: “The Prime Minister told The Canadian Press that the Conservatives have unfairly but successfully scapegoated carbon pricing for why everything costs so much. But Justin Trudeau is better to look in the mirror as he examines Pierre Poilievre’s persuasiveness. Why is the Conservative Leader’s “Axe the Tax” mantra so potent? First, because people stretched by mortgage payments and grocery costs are looking for clear and simple solutions – even though Mr. Poilievre’s answer might be far from complete.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on a government with the guts to take on the housing crisis: B.C.’s NDP: “B.C.’s NDP government recently wrapped up the fall sitting of the legislature, ramming through a raft of bills related to its housing agenda. It should be noted that “ramming” is the proper word here; the government did not allow any time for honest debate on its various initiatives. Instead, it did what it always angrily protested when in Opposition: arrogantly shut down debate. That’s lamentable, because the legislation the government passed is easily defensible.”

Erin O’Toole (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada is a leader in AI, but we are in danger of squandering our lead: “News about artificial intelligence pioneer Sam Altman’s firing and rehiring by the board of directors of OpenAI gripped global news coverage. If there is an existential battle for the future of AI, Sam Altman has been the man in the arena. But this compelling plot line isn’t the only reason the story has had such broad appeal. The simple truth is that everyone from Silicon Valley to the capitals of our G7 allies know that AI is poised to revolutionize the economy and change the fundamental nature of work. Yet Canada’s Fall Economic Statement was silent on it.”

