Open this photo in gallery: CIR Realty

3115 5th St., N.W., Calgary

Asking price: $939,900 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $922,500 (November, 2023)

Taxes: $3,013 (2023)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: 'You can walk to three different parks and green spaces, so it’s tucked away from the busier parts.'CIR Realty

Owners of this custom infill near Confederation Park were raring for a fast and hassle-free sale, so their agent gathered detailed photographs, drone footage and lifestyle videos that instantly transported buyers inside.

“We did what we could and put together some fun media for it, which got the attention of some people, and ultimately sold it to a downsizer who really loves that little area of the community,” said agent Joel Gwillim.

“You can walk to three different parks and green spaces, so it’s tucked away from the busier parts.”

The purchase price for the 10-year-old house with 1,690 square feet of living space was $17,400 short of the asking price, but still above-average when looked at on a per square foot basis, Mr. Gwillim said.

“The average [for this area] was around $490 per square foot, and we closed out at $546 a square foot.”

“It’s an older home compared to other stuff selling, but it had the quality and attention to detail not a lot of other semi-detached homes had.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The three-bedroom house has heated flooring in one of four bathrooms, a gas fireplace in the living room, and a dry bar in a recreation area downstairs.CIR Realty

Builder Ashton Luxury Living loaded this three-bedroom house with upgrades, such a heated flooring in one of four bathrooms, a gas fireplace in the living room, and a dry bar in a recreation area downstairs.

The 25- by 121-foot lot was also equipped with a sound system and custom stonework around the barbecue and 13-foot tall fireplace. The double garage faces a laneway.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The 25- by 121-foot lot was also equipped with a sound system and custom stonework around the barbecue and 13-foot tall fireplace.CIR Realty

“We had the privilege of having a luxury home builder behind a product that is usually put up rather quickly,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“[My clients] did quite a bit extra in the backyard to have it more of a hangout/sanctuary rather than a small piece of grass the dogs or kids use once in a while.”