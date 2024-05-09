Four offers for three-storey semi near old Honest Ed’s site

Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

525 Markham St., Toronto

Asking price: $1.95-million (April, 2024)

Selling price: $2.32-million (April, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $1,485,000 (April, 2011); $870,000 (May, 2010)

Taxes: $12,246 (2023)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In the neighbourhood surrounding the Honest Ed’s redevelopment site, this semi-detached house received nearly 30 visitors within 24 hours of its launch in April. Four guests made offers, with one cutting a condition-free deal at $370,000 over the asking price.

“I priced it well under $2-million and thought that would draw a lot of interest, which it did,” said agent Elli Davis. “There was a low supply of properties at the time as well.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The living room has a gas fireplace and ten-foot ceilings.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-storey house was built around the year 1900 on a 24- by 125-foot lot.

After various modifications over the years, the home now has 2,759 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus large decks off the main and third levels.

There are entertaining areas on the main, second and lower floors, but the living room is notable for its gas fireplace and ten-foot ceilings.

Formal and casual dining areas are just off the kitchen, which was outfitted with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has large decks off the main and third levels.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a three-storey house, so its quite a large home,” Ms. Davis said.

“It has stained-glass windows in the dining room, the ceiling height was beautiful, and the layout was very nice. … So there was some original charm retained.”

Furthermore, there is room to unwind outdoors on the property or at parks and schoolyards nearby. “It had a large deck at the rear and a double garage off the lane, which is attractive,” said Ms. Davis.

“And it’s in a family-friendly area.”