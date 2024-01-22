357 Soudan Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $2,495,000 (Late November, 2023)
Previous asking price: $2,685,000 (Mid-November, 2023)
Selling price: $2,425,000 (December, 2023)
Previous selling price: $1,121,698 (April, 2007)
Taxes: $11,939 (2023)
Days on market: 35
Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
Dozens of visitors toured this four-bedroom house but none were persuaded to make an offer on the property just a block from Eglinton Avenue and Moun Pleasant Road. The sellers trimmed $190,000 from its list price as an inticement, drawing two bids. Negotiations resulted in a final $2.425-million sale about a week before Christmas.
“The sellers could see we had a lot of activity and offers were not forthcoming, so I suggested we tweak [the price] a bit and that worked,” said agent Elli Davis.
“The listing inventory really decreased in December, so that also helped bring a buyer to the table.”
What they got
This three-storey house was built in 2007 on a 28-by 152-foot lot.
There is an enclosed den and a formal dining room, but the kitchen is completely open to an entertaining area with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings with four skylights and double doors to a south-facing deck.
Another fireplace sits in one corner of a recreation area in the basement.
The top floor has one bedroom with a walk-in closet and a Juliet balcony off the five-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of five in the house.
The agent’s take
“It was a great house with three levels,” said Ms. Davis.
“It was in move-in condition, which was great for a busy family because a lot of people don’t have time to renovate.”
“It had a detached garage at the back and a lovely garden,” Ms. Davis said.
“It’s a great area, it’s close to great schools and Mount Pleasant Road shops and restaurants.”