Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

357 Soudan Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,495,000 (Late November, 2023)

Previous asking price: $2,685,000 (Mid-November, 2023)

Selling price: $2,425,000 (December, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,121,698 (April, 2007)

Taxes: $11,939 (2023)

Days on market: 35

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The top floor has one bedroom with a walk-in closet and a Juliet balcony off the five-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of five in the house.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Dozens of visitors toured this four-bedroom house but none were persuaded to make an offer on the property just a block from Eglinton Avenue and Moun Pleasant Road. The sellers trimmed $190,000 from its list price as an inticement, drawing two bids. Negotiations resulted in a final $2.425-million sale about a week before Christmas.

“The sellers could see we had a lot of activity and offers were not forthcoming, so I suggested we tweak [the price] a bit and that worked,” said agent Elli Davis.

“The listing inventory really decreased in December, so that also helped bring a buyer to the table.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen is completely open to an entertaining area with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings with four skylights and double doors to a south-facing deck.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-storey house was built in 2007 on a 28-by 152-foot lot.

There is an enclosed den and a formal dining room, but the kitchen is completely open to an entertaining area with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings with four skylights and double doors to a south-facing deck.

Another fireplace sits in one corner of a recreation area in the basement.

The top floor has one bedroom with a walk-in closet and a Juliet balcony off the five-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of five in the house.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There is an enclosed den and a formal dining room.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was a great house with three levels,” said Ms. Davis.

“It was in move-in condition, which was great for a busy family because a lot of people don’t have time to renovate.”

“It had a detached garage at the back and a lovely garden,” Ms. Davis said.

“It’s a great area, it’s close to great schools and Mount Pleasant Road shops and restaurants.”