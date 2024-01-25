Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

75 Portland St., No. 605, Toronto

Asking price: $599,990 (mid-November, 2023)

Previous asking price: $619,990 (early November, 2023)

Selling price: $597,500 (late November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $350,000 (May, 2011); $238,676 (October, 2010)

Taxes: $2,478 (2023)

Property days on market: 15

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This one-bedroom suite was listed for $619,990, which the seller thought a reasonable price for a 586-square-foot space in a boutique building by developer Peter Freed, whose design-forward projects revitalized King Street West. But visitors were few, so the seller cut the price by $20,000. When an offer emerged, a further trim of $2,490 was quickly accepted.

“Normally, I wouldn’t be so quick to make a [price] change,” said agent Robin Pope. “But the market was slow and there wasn’t much time left in the year, so I thought it was important to be more aggressive.”

“My client was a bit reticent to drop the price because she really wanted something in the low $600,000s. But she wasn’t going to lose a deal for a couple thousand dollars.”

What they got

This unit has loftlike characteristics, such as nine-foot concrete ceilings.

Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Freed Developments went with French designer Philippe Starck to design the 13-year-old building. This unit has loftlike characteristics, such as nine-foot concrete ceilings and sliding doors to enclose the bedroom.

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and the principal room features a 20-foot bank of windows and sliding doors to a balcony.

The unit includes laundry machines and a storage locker. Water, 24-hour concierge and use of a gym and rooftop deck are covered by monthly fees of $410.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s the only building in Toronto that has some influence by Philippe Starck,” said Mr. Pope. “The lobby, building and courtyard were designed by him, and there were some features in the apartment by Philippe Starck, like the bathroom vanity and light fixture.”

“It was on the sixth floor and it cleared all the buildings on the south side of King, so it had a nice view of King West, and it was bright with afternoon sun and a nice big balcony.”