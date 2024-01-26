3022 Beverly Place, West Kelowna, B.C.

Asking price: $1,369,000 (October, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,475,000 (June 1)

Selling price: $1,320,000 (Oct. 26)

Previous selling price: $599,000 (2016)

Days on the market: 147

Taxes: $5,319 (2023)

Buyer’s agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Volkers Okanagan

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a contemporary kitchen with granite countertops.Handout

This boxy house, built in 1971, underwent a major down-to-the-studs renovation and addition in 2021.

The owners added a vaulted exposed beam ceiling to the living room, new exterior walls, electrical and plumbing, a new roof, and new footings. The result is a bright open plan with contemporary kitchen, granite countertops, 400-square-foot deck, a fully fenced yard and parking for a boat.

Located on a cul-de-sac, the four-bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom house is a 10-minute drive to downtown Kelowna.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: A vaulted, exposed-beam ceiling in the living room.Handout

Buyer’s agent Richard Deacon says his clients sold their Squamish, B.C., home to relocate to Kelowna, where they had connections.

“It showed really well from a curb appeal perspective, and it’s in a great neighbourhood,” says Mr. Deacon. “Some of the feedback was that it has a large yard but it’s not very private.

The sellers had come down in price since first listing in the summer, and re-listed at $1,369,000 by October. They had received another offer that didn’t come together. They’d purchased it for $599,000 in 2016.

“The sellers had started high and probably wanted to squeeze the reno costs out of it, which is understandable. They probably would have achieved more [in price] two years ago.”

The agent’s take

“This wasn’t the first place we had written an offer on,” says Mr. Deacon.

West Kelowna’s popularity is growing but it offers slightly better value compared to the city of Kelowna across the bridge. Mr. Deacon says a comparable property in the city of Kelowna would likely be around $150,000 more.

“But the brand of West Kelowna has come a long way.”

The sale completed Dec. 6.