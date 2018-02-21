Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 13 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Snowboarders Laurie Blouin and Spencer O’Brien will represent Canada in the women’s big air final

Canadians Mike Riddle and Noah Bowman are two of the 12 men competing in the skiing halfpipe final

Canada will face the arch-rival United States in the gold-medal game of the women’s hockey tournament once again

Canadian Samuel Girard chases a second gold at the Olympics, this time in the men’s 500-metre short-track speedskating race

Kevin Koe’s Calgary rink faces off against the U.S. in the semifinals

Russian curlers will be handing back their bronze medal in mixed-doubles after a positive doping test





What to watch

All times Eastern

Snowboarding (Women's big air final)

Snowboarders Laurie Blouin and Spencer O'Brien will represent Canada in the women's big air final. Blouin is competing for her second medal of the Olympics, having won a silver medal in slopestyle on Feb. 12 event after sustaining a head injury in training. Each snowboarder will get three runs down the big air jump, with their highest score counting in the final rankings. (7:30 p.m. Feb. 21)

Freestyle skiing (Men's freeski halfpipe final)

Canadians Mike Riddle and Noah Bowman are two of the 12 men competing in the skiing halfpipe final. They were seventh and ninth respectively in qualifying on Tuesday, and will have to perform significantly better to reach the podium. Riddle, from Sherwood Park, Alta., was 12.2 points behind leader Aaron Blunck of the United States in qualifying. Each skier will get three runs down the halfpipe with their best score counting. (9:30 p.m. Feb. 21)

Women's ice hockey (Canada vs. USA)

Canada will face the arch-rival United States in the gold-medal game of the women's hockey tournament. It will be the fifth time the two teams have faced each other in the Olympic final since women's hockey was introduced to the program at the 1998 Nagano Games. The Canadians have won gold at the past four Olympics. Canada finished atop Group A at this year's Games with a perfect 3-0 record in the preliminary round. The Americans were second in the group with a 2-1 mark. The one defeat was a 2-1 loss to Canada on Feb. 15. (11:10 p.m. Feb. 21)

Short track speed skating (Men's 500m finals, women's 500m finals, men's 5000m relay finals)

Canadian Samuel Girard chases gold in the men's 500-metre short-track speedskating race. The native of Ferland-et-Boileau, Que., will compete in the quarterfinals, advancing after winning his heat in 40.493 seconds. Earlier, Girard captured the men's 1,000-metre event, becoming the first Canadian short-track speedskater to win over that distance. (5 a.m. Feb. 22)

Curling men's semifinal (Canada vs. USA)

It will be a big day for curling fans as the men's semifinals are the highlight. Calgary's Kevin Koe is looking to defend Canada's gold medal, won in 2014 by Brad Jacobs. Canada already has a curling medal at the Pyeongchang Games, a gold from mixed doubles partners John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes. (6:05 a.m. Feb. 22)

What's coming up

All times Eastern

8:00 p.m. Feb. 22: Figure skating (Women’s free skate)

Figure skating (Women’s free skate) 8:35 p.m. Feb. 22: Freestyle skiing (Women’s skicross)

Freestyle skiing (Women’s skicross) 1:35 a.m. Feb. 23: Curling (Men’s bronze medal match)

Curling (Men’s bronze medal match) 5:00 a.m. Feb. 23 : Speed skating (Men’s 1,000m finals)

Speed skating (Men’s 1,000m finals) 7:10 a.m. Feb. 23: Men’s ice hockey semifinal (Canada vs. Germany)

In case you missed it

