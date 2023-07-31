Open this photo in gallery: Canadian captain Christine Sinclair has been restored to the starting lineup for her team’s do-or-die game against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.Scott Barbour/The Canadian Press

Christine Sinclair returns to Canada’s starting lineup for Australia match

Canadian captain Christine Sinclair has been restored to the starting lineup for her team’s do-or-die fixture against Australia on Monday morning.

The 40-year-old’s return to the Canadian national women’s team attack is head coach Bev Priestman’s only change to the starting lineup that came from behind to defeat Ireland last Wednesday. Making her record 24th appearance at a Women’s World Cup, Sinclair has taken the place of Evelyne Viens.

But while Canada’s talisman is back in the starting lineup, Australia’s equivalent, Sam Kerr, finds herself on the bench for a game that Australia absolutely needs to win to advance to the knockout rounds without requiring help from Ireland, which is playing Nigeria in the other Group B game today.

The Chelsea star – voted player of the season in England’s Women’s Soccer League for the past two seasons – has missed the first two games of this World Cup but will have to help Australia off the substitutes’ bench in her country’s crucial contest.

Canada will be more concerned with its own game, however, as it tries to ensure it doesn’t become the first reigning Olympic gold medalist to fail to get out of a World Cup group stage. The omens are not good, though: In its previous two tries, Canada has never beaten a Women’s World Cup host country, falling 3-1 to the United States in 2003 and 2-1 to Germany in 2011.

– Paul Attfield

Canada and Australia face off in high-pressure World Cup game

Facing its highest-pressure game since the Tokyo Olympic final almost two years ago, the Canadian national women’s team is intent on playing on the front foot against Australia on Monday in Melbourne.

While a draw would be enough for world No. 7 Canada to advance to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup, head coach Bev Priestman has refused to lower her sights, saying that to settle for a point means “you’re not playing on your strengths.”

Tournament co-host Australia has no such luxury. While it can still technically qualify with a draw – provided that already-eliminated Ireland beats Group B leader Nigeria in the other game Monday – playing for the win is the best strategy for the 10th-ranked Matildas. They will be looking to avoid joining co-host New Zealand as the only hosts of the Women’s World Cup to fail to get out of the group stage.

Priestman will be hoping her team can pick up where it left off against Ireland last Wednesday, with the second half of that game showing a dramatic turnaround from the first 45 minutes, which allowed Canada to pick up its first win of the tournament. Key to that about-turn was the halftime introduction of veterans Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt, who seemed to have a calming influence on their younger teammates.

It remains to be seen how Priestman will set up her team, but she will be hoping for a better return in front of goal, with Canada directing just seven shots out of 30 on target through two games.

Adriana Leon certainly knows where the net is against Australia, though. The scorer of the winning goal against Ireland scored all three goals in two successive victories over Australia in friendlies last year.

Those wins extended Canada’s current win streak to three in a row against Australia, with the first of that run coming in the group stage of the 2016 Olympics.

Australia, though, has its own lineup concerns, with star striker Sam Kerr making herself available for this game after missing the first two through injury.

But while Canada is prepared for Kerr, and the threat she brings, it’s going to set up to play Australia, not just Sam Kerr.

“I think she’s just one player,” said midfielder Jessie Fleming, who plays with Kerr for Chelsea in England. “We’re preparing for the game the same regardless of whether or not she plays, how much she plays. I think they have a very good team with or without her.”

– Paul Attfield

