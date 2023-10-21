Israel-Hamas war day 15
The conflict in the Middle East is in its 15th day.
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in Khan Younis in the south, where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and ambulances streamed into Gaza’s second-largest hospital, already overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter.
The Gaza Health Ministry said 4,385 people have been killed in the territory since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. More than 13,651 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.
Follow our live coverage below
8:50 a.m. ET
First aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory following Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel two weeks ago.
The Associated Press
8:05 a.m. ET
Arabs condemn Israel’s Gaza bombardment, urge fresh peace push
Arab leaders condemned Israel’s two-week-old bombardment of Gaza on Saturday at a gathering of Western and other leaders and demanded renewed efforts to end a decades-long cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
They were addressing a hastily arranged gathering dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit that included leaders and foreign ministers from Europe, Africa and beyond. But a senior European Union official said earlier it was unclear if any common declaration would be reached given “differences” between the participants.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally and a vital player in all past efforts towards peace in the region, only sent the charge d’affaires of its embassy in Cairo, as a conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza rages.
Jordan’s King Abdullah denounced what he termed global silence about Israel’s attacks, which have killed thousands in Hamas-ruled Gaza and made over a million homeless, and urged an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
– Reuters
8 a.m. ET
Trucks carrying aid arrive in Gaza
Trucks carrying aid for Gaza exited the Rafah crossing and arrived into the southern part of the enclave on Saturday, a Palestinian border official told Reuters.
At least 20 trucks that are expected to enter the Gaza Strip “constitute only three per cent of what was entering the Gaza Strip daily in terms of health and humanitarian needs before the aggression,” a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
– Reuters
7:50 a.m. ET
Palestinian Health Ministry concerned over exclusion of fuel from aid reaching Gaza
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza issued a statement stressing that the exclusion of fuel from humanitarian aid reaching the enclave will leave the lives of the sick and wounded in danger.
“We appeal to the international community and Egypt to work immediately to bring in fuel and emergency health needs before more victims are lost in hospitals,” the statement said.
– Reuters
7:45 a.m. ET
Egypt’s border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas’ bloody rampage two weeks ago.
Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom have fled their homes, are rationing food and drinking dirty water. Hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territorywide power blackout. Israel is still launching waves of air strikes across Gaza that have destroyed entire neighbourhoods, as Palestinian militants fire rocket barrages into Israel.
The opening came after more than a week of high-level diplomacy by various mediators, including visits to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Israel had insisted that nothing would enter Gaza until Hamas released all of the captives from its attack, and the Palestinian side of the crossing had been shut down by Israeli air strikes.
Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera news, which is close to security agencies, said just 20 trucks had crossed into Gaza on Saturday, out of more than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid that have been positioned near the crossing for days. Hundreds of foreign passport holders hoping to escape the conflict were not allowed to cross into Egypt.
– The Associated Press