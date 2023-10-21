Trucks carrying aid queue on the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt on Saturday.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 1 of 18

Foreign citizens wait to be allowed to travel out of Gaza and into Egypt at the Rafah crossing.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 2 of 18

A formation of Israeli tanks is positioned near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel.VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 3 of 18

Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter in a United Nations-run school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 4 of 18

Volunteers and NGO staff celebrate after unloading aid supplies and returning to Egyptian side of border in North Sinai, Egypt.Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images 5 of 18

Israeli soldiers sit on a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 18

Palestinians rescue an injured woman after an Israeli airstrike on buildings of the Abu Asad family in Deir el-Balah, southern Gaza Strip.Hassan Eslaiah/The Associated Press 7 of 18

Volunteers and NGOs staff celebrate after unloading aid supplies and returning to Egyptian side of border in North Sinai.Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images 8 of 18

Residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in southern Gaza City.STRINGER/Reuters 9 of 18

Egyptian Red Crescent members prepare an aid convoy truck to cross the Rafah border from North Sinai, Egypt.Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images 10 of 18

Palestinian women and children react following Israeli airstrikes targeting their neighbourhood in Gaza City.Abed Khaled/The Associated Press 11 of 18

Members of the Emirati Red Crescent and volunteers prepare humanitarian aid and food supplies for Palestinians in Dubai, UAE.RULA ROUHANA/Reuters 12 of 18

Shows smoke rising over buildings in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli strike, as seen from Sderot, Israel.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 18

Aconvoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Saturday.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 18

Palestinians gather over the remains of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.Abed Khaled/The Associated Press 15 of 18

A wave of humanitarian aid arrives through the Rafah land crossing into the Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 16 of 18

The grandmother (L) of 15-year-old Suhaib al-Sus, is comforted a day after he was killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian village of Beitunia.JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 18

Palestinians search the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 18

Israel-Hamas war day 15 The conflict in the Middle East is in its 15th day. Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in Khan Younis in the south, where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and ambulances streamed into Gaza’s second-largest hospital, already overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter. The Gaza Health Ministry said 4,385 people have been killed in the territory since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. More than 13,651 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said. Hamas releases two hostages, an American mother and daughter Follow our live coverage below

8:50 a.m. ET

First aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory following Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel two weeks ago. The Associated Press

8:05 a.m. ET

Arabs condemn Israel’s Gaza bombardment, urge fresh peace push

Arab leaders condemned Israel’s two-week-old bombardment of Gaza on Saturday at a gathering of Western and other leaders and demanded renewed efforts to end a decades-long cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

They were addressing a hastily arranged gathering dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit that included leaders and foreign ministers from Europe, Africa and beyond. But a senior European Union official said earlier it was unclear if any common declaration would be reached given “differences” between the participants.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally and a vital player in all past efforts towards peace in the region, only sent the charge d’affaires of its embassy in Cairo, as a conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza rages.

Jordan’s King Abdullah denounced what he termed global silence about Israel’s attacks, which have killed thousands in Hamas-ruled Gaza and made over a million homeless, and urged an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

– Reuters

8 a.m. ET

Trucks carrying aid arrive in Gaza

Trucks carrying aid for Gaza exited the Rafah crossing and arrived into the southern part of the enclave on Saturday, a Palestinian border official told Reuters.

At least 20 trucks that are expected to enter the Gaza Strip “constitute only three per cent of what was entering the Gaza Strip daily in terms of health and humanitarian needs before the aggression,” a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

– Reuters

7:50 a.m. ET

Palestinian Health Ministry concerned over exclusion of fuel from aid reaching Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza issued a statement stressing that the exclusion of fuel from humanitarian aid reaching the enclave will leave the lives of the sick and wounded in danger.

“We appeal to the international community and Egypt to work immediately to bring in fuel and emergency health needs before more victims are lost in hospitals,” the statement said.

– Reuters

7:45 a.m. ET

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas’ bloody rampage two weeks ago.

Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom have fled their homes, are rationing food and drinking dirty water. Hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territorywide power blackout. Israel is still launching waves of air strikes across Gaza that have destroyed entire neighbourhoods, as Palestinian militants fire rocket barrages into Israel.

The opening came after more than a week of high-level diplomacy by various mediators, including visits to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Israel had insisted that nothing would enter Gaza until Hamas released all of the captives from its attack, and the Palestinian side of the crossing had been shut down by Israeli air strikes.

Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera news, which is close to security agencies, said just 20 trucks had crossed into Gaza on Saturday, out of more than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid that have been positioned near the crossing for days. Hundreds of foreign passport holders hoping to escape the conflict were not allowed to cross into Egypt.

– The Associated Press