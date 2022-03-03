In video streamed live on Facebook, Victor Buchnyev, advisor to the mayor of Enerhodar, says “hundreds of pieces of equipment, three tanks and a lot of infantry have come to us and now we hear the explosions.”

Russian forces have launched an attack on a city that has guarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

“Get out of there! Get out of there!” he yells, amid the sound of explosions.

The video shows clouds of black smoke billowing from above a barricade that had been created by people in Enerhodar, the city near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, which provides roughly 15 per cent of the electricity used in Ukraine.

That barricade is several kilometres from the power plant, workers said, and the power plant itself is defended by the country’s National Guard. Video of the attack Thursday did not show any direct assault on the power plant.

“They are shooting with tanks five kilometres from the nuclear power plant! Crazy!” said Oleksandr Shubin, an engineer working inside the plant’s sixth unit, told The Globe. Employees had been told not to leave, he said.

The Thursday afternoon attack demonstrated a new effort by Russian forces to dismantle a barricade that had been the scene of scenes of defiance on Tuesday and Wednesday, when thousands of unarmed civilians – many of them workers at the power plant –gathered there to block any Russian advance.

They parked dump trucks, garbage trucks, wrecked cars and stacks of tires on the road.

“We are ready to go outside to protect our city as many times as needed,” Viacheslav Varvarov, a nuclear engineer who oversees reactor operations, told The Globe and Mail Thursday afternoon. “We are not going to give up our city. We are not going to let Russian occupants in our city.”

People in Enerhodar had responded to calls by the city’s mayor, Dmytro Orlov, to assemble in numbers when Russian forces approached. On Thursday afternoon, only a few dozen people were at the barricade when Mr. Orlov wrote on Telegram, at 4:19 p.m.: “The enemy is approaching the city! Let’s go out!”

Four minutes later, he changed course.

“The checkpoint was fired upon! The enemy used weapons!!! Stay at home!!!” he wrote.

Mr. Buchnyev’s video begins a few minutes later. It shows a fireball and smoke, and men tossing bits of flaming debris back across the barricade. One appears to be on fire.

“Tank. It was a tank,” Mr. Buchnyev says.

“This is what the Russian world looks like,” he says, amid the wail of air raid sirens.

“God save us.”

As Mr. Buchnyev begins to run from the blockade, men carrying guns begin to move toward the blockade, and the sound of gunfire breaks out.

People in Enerhodar have raised fears that conflict around the nuclear plant could have devastating consequences.

“Military actions in the area where the nuclear station is located cannot happen,” Mr. Varvarov said.

Russian weaponry has proven imprecise, with evidence from across Ukraine that missiles and rockets have missed their targets.

“It’s very dangerous if they use their weapons and they hit the nuclear station,” he said.

An hour after the attack began, Mr. Orlov, the mayor, said “the battle continues” at the blockade. “Our guys are resisting and doing everything they can to keep the enemy from moving forward,” he wrote. Several houses had been damaged in the shelling, he said.

Russian forces have already taken control of Chernobyl, and workers in Enerhodar have raised fears about what Moscow might want with their power plant.

Ruslan Pankratov, a shift chief at the turbine department, worries that “they want to get the nuclear station for the purposes of terror – to make people afraid that there will be a nuclear catastrophe.”

“If we are attacked, we have little chance to win and stay alive,” he said Thursday, before the assault on the barricade. “But it’s important to understand that the station is very important, strategically, and the ability of the station to function affects the entire country. So we need to understand it might be dangerous if something happens.”

