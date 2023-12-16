Vote for your favourite Christmas movie in each head-to-head battle. Come back each day to vote until we have crowned a champion. Illustration by The Globe and Mail, IMDB, Twentieth Century Fox, Peter Mountain/Universal Studios, The Canadian Press/The Associated Press/ABC/United Feature Syndicate Inc., The Associated Press/Fox Home Entertainment, The Associated Press, Warner Bros./Everett Collection

Nostalgia powers many people’s holiday celebrations, and Christmas movies are no exception. Some might even say that watching festive classics is the best part of the season.

It might be hard to imagine crowning a single Christmas movie as No. 1 when there are so many to choose from, but that’s exactly what we aim to do. Which movie has your family made a point of gathering to watch over the holidays – first on VHS, then DVD and now courtesy whoever pays for the streaming service?

We’re putting 16 flicks head to head – from classics such as White Christmas to the ones starring a green protagonist, plus the essential Culkin vs. Culkin.

To participate, vote for your first choice in each battle, starting on Dec. 16. Voting will close at midnight ET, and reopen the next day for round two and so on, until we have named a champion of Christmas movies.

If we missed your favourite film, please tell us in the comments. We’re already fending off heated opinions from our newsroom colleagues.

Once you’ve voted to keep your top pick in the running, check out where you can stream each movie over the holidays and keep the fun going with family and friends. Click to download a PDF of The Globe’s Holiday Movies Bracket.

May the best festive movie win.

Die Hard vs. Batman Returns

Some may say these picks are controversial in a holiday-movie bracket, but both stories would be nothing if they weren’t set against the backdrop of Christmas. Only one can make it to the next round.

Elf vs. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Two green protagonists go head to head in this matchup. Whose character arc will reign supreme – man-child whose unmatched enthusiasm opens the hearts of others, or curmudgeon who heals his childhood wounds to let good triumph over evil?

The Polar Express vs. A Charlie Brown Christmas

One of Josh Groban’s hottest tracks is up against one of the best holiday albums of all time in this animated film matchup. Each movie has its own first claim to fame: The 2004 The Polar Express was the first big-budget Hollywood film to use motion capture, while the 1965 A Charlie Brown Christmas was the first TV special based on the Peanuts comic.

It’s a Wonderful Life vs. Miracle on 34th Street

These two classic movies were released a year apart and embody the Christmas spirit of nostalgia. Both have managed to stay relevant for 75 years, but which will make it to the next round?

The Holiday vs. Love Actually

Every year brings a new crop of holiday rom-coms but few have given us characters to fall for as dreamy as these two movies. Choose your fighters: Amanda and Iris or Karen and Natalie.

The Santa Clause vs. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Tim Allen and Chevy Chase are the bumbling stars of these films that lean on chaos and family tension. Only one film’s over-eager father figure can move on to the next round. Which will it be?

Home Alone vs. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

It’s Macaulay Culkin vs. Macaulay Culkin in this battle of the Home Alones. Vote for your favourite, but remember – no matter which movie you choose, the Wet Bandits will move on to the next round.

White Christmas vs. The Muppet Christmas Carol

I’m dreaming of a holiday musical movie as the best Christmas movie. Are you? Only one singalong holiday film can advance to the next round. Pick your choice.

Thank you for voting. Come back each day to see which contender makes it to the next round and vote to keep your favourite holiday movie in the running.

Where to stream your favourite holiday movies in Canada

Die Hard

Die Hard is available to stream on Disney+ and available for rent or purchase on Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store

Batman Returns

Batman Returns is available to stream on Crave and Starz, and available for rent or purchase on Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

Elf

Elf is available to stream on Crave, Club illico and Starz. It can also be rented or purchased on Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available to stream on Netflix, Tubi, Hollywood Suite, Club illico, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+. It is also available for rent or purchase on Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex and the Microsoft Store.

The Polar Express

The Polar Express is available to stream on Club illico. It is also available for rent or purchase on Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas is only available to stream on Apple TV+.

It’s A Wonderful Life

It’s a Wonderful Life is available to stream on Hoopla and Plex. It’s also available for rent or purchase on Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

Miracle on 34th Street

The 1947 Miracle on 34th Street is available to stream on Disney+. It is also available for rent or purchase from Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store. It’s available for purchase on Apple TV+.

The Holiday

The Holiday is available to stream on Hollywood Suite and CTV. It is also available for rent or purchase from Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

Love Actually

Love Actually is available to stream on Crave and Starz, Hollywood Suite and Paramount+. It is also available for rent or purchase from Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause is available to stream on Disney+. It is also available for rent or purchase from Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is available to stream on Club illico. It is also available for rent or purchase from Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

Home Alone

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+. It is also available for rent or purchase from Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is available to stream on Disney+. It is also available for rent or purchase from Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

White Christmas

White Christmas is available for rent or purchase from Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex and the Microsoft Store. It is available to rent from Amazon Prime Video.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol is available to stream on Disney+. It is also available for rent or purchase from Google Play Movies, YouTube, Cineplex, Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store. It is available for purchase from Apple TV+.