Hardcover Fiction: April 13, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|-
|1
|2
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|1
|9
|3
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|2
|43
|4
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|4
|21
|5
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
|6
|Table for Two
|Amor Towles
|Viking
|$42.00
|-
|1
|7
|She's Not Sorry
|Mary Kubica
|Park Row Books
|$25.99
|-
|1
|8
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|3
|2
|9
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|6
|9
|10
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|5
|8
Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 13, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The House of Hidden Meanings
|RuPaul
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|-
|2
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|1
|3
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|3
|4
|Rebel Rising
|Rebel Wilson
|Simon & Schuster
|$38.00
|-
|5
|Age of Revolutions
|Fareed Zakaria
|W. W. Norton & Co.
|$39.99
|2
|6
|The Wisdom of Nurses
|Amie Archibald-Varley; Sara Fung
|Collins
|$24.99
|-
|7
|The Peace
|Romeo Dallaire
|Random House Canada
|$34.00
|-
|8
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|9
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|-
|10
|Thinking, Fast and Slow
|Daniel Kahneman
|Anchor Canada
|$23.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: April 13, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|2
|Palazzo
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|7
|3
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|4
|4
|The Winner
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|6
|5
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|2
|6
|The Three-Body Problem
|Cixin Liu; Ken Liu
|Tor Books
|$24.99
|3
|7
|Private Moscow
|James Patterson; Adam Hamdy
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|-
|8
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square
|$23.00
|9
|9
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|-
|10
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$25.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: April 13, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|2
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|1
|3
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|2
|4
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|3
|5
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|4
|6
|Bad Cree
|Jessica Johns
|Harper Collins
|$24.99
|-
|7
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|6
|8
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Penguin Canada
|$12.99
|8
|9
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|10
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|5
Canadian Non-Fiction: April 13, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Wisdom of Nurses
|Amie Archibald-Varley; Sara Fung
|Harper Collins Canada
|$24.99
|-
|2
|The Peace
|Romeo Dallaire
|Random House Canada
|$34.00
|9
|3
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|4
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|3
|5
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|6
|6
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|2
|7
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|4
|8
|Edible and Medicinal Plants of Canada
|Andy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda Kershaw
|Lone Pine Publishing
|$32.95
|8
|9
|Hold on to Your Kids
|Gordon Neufeld; Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$26.95
|-
|10
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$26.95
|-
Juvenile: April 13, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|The Reappearance of Rachel Price
|Holly Jackson
|Delacorte Press
|$28.99
|-
|3
|Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel Book
|Alice Schertle
|Harper Collins
|$18.50
|2
|4
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|5
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks Fire
|$19.99
|-
|6
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|7
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|6
|8
|InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to Worse
|John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat Lewis
|First Second Books
|$16.99
|10
|9
|Pop-Up Peekaboo! Disney Winnie the Pooh
|Frankie Hallam
|DK Children
|$17.99
|-
|10
|Five Survive
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$19.99
|-
Self-Improvement: April 13, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|1
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|3
|The Wealth Money Can't Buy
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$36.99
|-
|4
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|4
|5
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen
|$17.50
|6
|6
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|3
|7
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|5
|8
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$23.99
|7
|9
|Worthy
|Jamie Kern Lima
|Hay House
|$36.00
|-
|10
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
Cooking: April 13, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking
|Carleigh Bodrug
|Hachette GO
|$41.00
|2
|Indulge
|Valerie Bertinelli
|Harvest
|$43.50
|3
|Kitten and the Bear Cookbook
|Sophie Kaftal; Bobby Zielinski
|Penguin Canada
|$35.00
|4
|5 Ingredients Mediterranean
|Jamie Oliver
|Appetite by Random House
|$45.00
|5
|Nourish
|Gisele Bündchen
|Clarkson Potter
|$48.00
|6
|JoyFull
|Radhi Devlukia-Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$45.00
|7
|Tiffy Cooks
|Tiffy Chen
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|8
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Mandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|9
|Rhett and Link Present: the Mythical Cookbook
|Josh Scherer
|Harvest
|$40.50
|10
|Big Bites
|Kat Ashmore
|Rodale Books
|$48.00
Previous Bestsellers Lists