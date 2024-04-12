Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: April 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.99-1
2The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.0019
3Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99243
4Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99421
5The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
6Table for TwoAmor TowlesViking$42.00-1
7She's Not SorryMary KubicaPark Row Books$25.99-1
8A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.9532
9BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.9969
10The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.9958

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The House of Hidden MeaningsRuPaulDey Street Books$36.99-
2The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.991
3The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House$24.993
4Rebel RisingRebel WilsonSimon & Schuster$38.00-
5Age of RevolutionsFareed ZakariaW. W. Norton & Co.$39.992
6The Wisdom of NursesAmie Archibald-Varley; Sara FungCollins$24.99-
7The PeaceRomeo DallaireRandom House Canada$34.00-
8OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
9The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95-
10Thinking, Fast and SlowDaniel KahnemanAnchor Canada$23.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: April 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.001
2PalazzoDanielle SteelDell$13.507
3Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.994
4The WinnerDavid BaldacciGrand Central$13.996
5IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.992
6The Three-Body ProblemCixin Liu; Ken LiuTor Books$24.993
7Private MoscowJames Patterson; Adam HamdyGrand Central Publishing$13.99-
8The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square$23.009
9The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.99-
10A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$25.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: April 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99-
2A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.951
3The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.992
4A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.993
5The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins$24.994
6Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarper Collins$24.99-
7Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.996
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.998
9Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.997
10Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.955

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: April 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Wisdom of NursesAmie Archibald-Varley; Sara FungHarper Collins Canada$24.99-
2The PeaceRomeo DallaireRandom House Canada$34.009
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
6The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.952
7Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.994
8Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.958
9Hold on to Your KidsGordon Neufeld; Gabor MatéVintage Canada$26.95-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$26.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: April 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2The Reappearance of Rachel PriceHolly JacksonDelacorte Press$28.99-
3Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel BookAlice SchertleHarper Collins$18.502
4PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster$24.99-
5If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$19.99-
6Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.994
7Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.996
8InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to WorseJohn Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$16.9910
9Pop-Up Peekaboo! Disney Winnie the PoohFrankie HallamDK Children$17.99-
10Five SurviveHolly JacksonEmber$19.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: April 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Wealth Money Can't BuyRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$36.99-
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.994
5The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen$17.506
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.993
7The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.005
8The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog$23.997
9WorthyJamie Kern LimaHay House$36.00-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

(Return to top)


Cooking: April 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1PlantYou: Scrappy CookingCarleigh BodrugHachette GO$41.00
2IndulgeValerie BertinelliHarvest$43.50
3Kitten and the Bear CookbookSophie Kaftal; Bobby ZielinskiPenguin Canada$35.00
45 Ingredients MediterraneanJamie OliverAppetite by Random House$45.00
5NourishGisele BündchenClarkson Potter$48.00
6JoyFullRadhi Devlukia-ShettySimon & Schuster$45.00
7Tiffy CooksTiffy ChenPenguin Canada$40.00
8Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
9Rhett and Link Present: the Mythical CookbookJosh SchererHarvest$40.50
10Big BitesKat AshmoreRodale Books$48.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Interact with The Globe

Trending

McNally Robinson is an indie bookstore that figured it out: Focus on books

Opinion

The NHL doesn’t want more Canada. Don’t take it personally. It’s just business

Tony Keller
Inside the Market

Is BCE’s high dividend yield scaring you? Two reasons why it shouldn’t

David Berman
Opinion

Foreign landlord fails to pay taxes, CRA goes after tenant

Kerry Gold

B.C. to require hospitals have designated spaces for patient illicit drug use, health minister says

Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe

Manulife Bank hires TD Bank executive as CEO

Supreme Court rules Ottawa acted dishonourably in reneging on 1877 land promise to Indigenous community