Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: April 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.0018
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99242
3A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.95-1
4Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99420
5The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.9967
6BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.9978
7The #1 LawyerJames Patterson; Nancy AllenLittle Brown$39.0032
8A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.99-1
9Holmes, Margaret and PoeJames Patterson; Brian SittsLittle Brown & Co.$24.99-1
10The New Couple In 5BLisa UngerPark Row Books$25.9994

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.996
2Age of RevolutionsFareed ZakariaW. W. Norton & Co.$39.99-
3The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House$24.991
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
5Becky Lynch: the ManRebecca QuinGallery Books$38.99-
6I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.997
7The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.954
8The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel van der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-
9Bad TherapyAbigail ShrierSentinel$39.99-
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.995

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: April 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.001
2IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.994
3The Three-Body ProblemCixin Liu; Ken LiuTor Books$24.99-
4Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.992
5DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.993
6The WinnerDavid BaldacciGrand Central$13.99-
7PalazzoDanielle SteelDell$13.50-
8Out of NowhereSandra BrownGrand Central$25.996
9The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square$23.005
10The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central$16.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: April 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.95-
2The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.991
3A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.993
4The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins$24.992
5Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.954
6Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.996
7Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.998
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.99-
9The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.959
10FayneAnn-Marie MacDonaldVintage Canada$25.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: April 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.952
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
4Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.995
5Medicine Wheel for the PlanetJennifer GrenzKnopf Canada$34.00-
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
7Valley of the BirdtailAndrew Stobo Sniderman; Douglas SandersonHarper Collins Canada$24.99-
8Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.958
9The PeaceRomeo DallaireRandom House Canada$34.00-
10BloodJen GunterRandom House of Canada$32.006

(Return to top)


Juvenile: April 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel BookAlice SchertleHarper Collins$18.503
3Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.502
4Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.996
5We're Going on an Egg HuntLaura Hughes; Martha MumfordBloomsbury$10.995
6Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.997
7The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarper Collins$15.998
8Big Nate: This Means War!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$16.999
9BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.9910
10InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to WorseJohn Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$16.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: April 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.994
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.993
5The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.006
6The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen$17.5010
7The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog$23.997
8Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.995
9The Power Foods DietNeal Barnard; Dustin Harder; Lindsay S. NixonBalance$39.00-
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.99-

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: April 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
2The Heaven and Earth Grocery StoreJames McBrideRiverhead Books$37.99
3The Midwife of AuschwitzAnna StuartForever$18.99
4A Gentleman in MoscowAmor TowlesPenguin Books$24.95
5JamesPercival EverettDoubleday$37.99
6Mrs Van GoghCaroline CauchiOne More Chapter$24.99
7HorseGeraldine BrooksPenguin Books$25.99
8TrustHernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00
9CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$23.99
10The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Rudy Giuliani can remain in Florida condo, despite judge’s concern with his spending habits

Laurentian Bank sells retail brokerage operation with $2-billion in client assets to iA Financial Group

CRA sends postcards on underused housing tax in dubious awareness campaign

Opinion

Caitlin Clark needs to watch out for circus hucksters who don’t have her best interest in mind

Cathal Kelly

With most newer cars consuming oil, is the suggested oil change interval frequent enough?

RCMP still probing alleged meddling in federal elections, but offers few details

RBC analyst’s top picks in soaring energy sector

China paid approximately $250,000 to ‘threat actors’ working in Canada, inquiry told