Hardcover Fiction: April 6, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|1
|8
|2
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|2
|42
|3
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|-
|1
|4
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|4
|20
|5
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|6
|7
|6
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|7
|8
|7
|The #1 Lawyer
|James Patterson; Nancy Allen
|Little Brown
|$39.00
|3
|2
|8
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|-
|1
|9
|Holmes, Margaret and Poe
|James Patterson; Brian Sitts
|Little Brown & Co.
|$24.99
|-
|1
|10
|The New Couple In 5B
|Lisa Unger
|Park Row Books
|$25.99
|9
|4
Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 6, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|6
|2
|Age of Revolutions
|Fareed Zakaria
|W. W. Norton & Co.
|$39.99
|-
|3
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|1
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|5
|Becky Lynch: the Man
|Rebecca Quin
|Gallery Books
|$38.99
|-
|6
|I'm Glad My Mom Died
|Jennette McCurdy
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|7
|7
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|4
|8
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel van der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|-
|9
|Bad Therapy
|Abigail Shrier
|Sentinel
|$39.99
|-
|10
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|5
Paperback Fiction: April 6, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|2
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|4
|3
|The Three-Body Problem
|Cixin Liu; Ken Liu
|Tor Books
|$24.99
|-
|4
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|2
|5
|Dune
|Frank Herbert
|Ace
|$14.99
|3
|6
|The Winner
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|-
|7
|Palazzo
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|-
|8
|Out of Nowhere
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central
|$25.99
|6
|9
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square
|$23.00
|5
|10
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central
|$16.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: April 6, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|-
|2
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|1
|3
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|3
|4
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|2
|5
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|4
|6
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|6
|7
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|8
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Penguin Canada
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|9
|10
|Fayne
|Ann-Marie MacDonald
|Vintage Canada
|$25.95
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: April 6, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|2
|3
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|3
|4
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|5
|5
|Medicine Wheel for the Planet
|Jennifer Grenz
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|-
|6
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|7
|7
|Valley of the Birdtail
|Andrew Stobo Sniderman; Douglas Sanderson
|Harper Collins Canada
|$24.99
|-
|8
|Edible and Medicinal Plants of Canada
|Andy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda Kershaw
|Lone Pine Publishing
|$32.95
|8
|9
|The Peace
|Romeo Dallaire
|Random House Canada
|$34.00
|-
|10
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House of Canada
|$32.00
|6
Juvenile: April 6, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel Book
|Alice Schertle
|Harper Collins
|$18.50
|3
|3
|Little Blue Truck's Springtime
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|2
|4
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|6
|5
|We're Going on an Egg Hunt
|Laura Hughes; Martha Mumford
|Bloomsbury
|$10.99
|5
|6
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|7
|7
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|Harper Collins
|$15.99
|8
|8
|Big Nate: This Means War!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$16.99
|9
|9
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|10
|10
|InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to Worse
|John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat Lewis
|First Second Books
|$16.99
|-
Self-Improvement: April 6, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|1
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|3
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|4
|4
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|3
|5
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|6
|6
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen
|$17.50
|10
|7
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$23.99
|7
|8
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|5
|9
|The Power Foods Diet
|Neal Barnard; Dustin Harder; Lindsay S. Nixon
|Balance
|$39.00
|-
|10
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$12.99
|-
Historical Fiction: April 6, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Demon Copperhead Intl
|Barbara Kingsolver
|Harper
|$26.99
|2
|The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store
|James McBride
|Riverhead Books
|$37.99
|3
|The Midwife of Auschwitz
|Anna Stuart
|Forever
|$18.99
|4
|A Gentleman in Moscow
|Amor Towles
|Penguin Books
|$24.95
|5
|James
|Percival Everett
|Doubleday
|$37.99
|6
|Mrs Van Gogh
|Caroline Cauchi
|One More Chapter
|$24.99
|7
|Horse
|Geraldine Brooks
|Penguin Books
|$25.99
|8
|Trust
|Hernan Diaz
|Riverhead Books
|$23.00
|9
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$23.99
|10
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
