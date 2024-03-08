Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: March 9, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|1
|4
|2
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|-
|1
|3
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|2
|3
|4
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|5
|16
|5
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|4
|38
|6
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|3
|4
|7
|End of Story
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|8
|2
|8
|House of Flame and Shadow
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$42.00
|6
|5
|9
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|10
|2
|10
|The Antique Hunter's Guide to Murder
|C. L. Miller
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 9, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|6
|2
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|2
|3
|Burn Book
|Kara Swisher
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|3
|5
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|8
|6
|Blood Money
|Peter Schweizer
|HarperCollins
|$39.50
|-
|7
|Meditations
|Marcus Aurelius; Gregory Hays
|Modern Library
|$13.00
|-
|8
|Can't Hurt Me
|David Goggins
|Lioncrest
|$26.99
|-
|9
|Supercommunicators
|Charles Duhigg
|Doubleday Canada
|$38.00
|1
|10
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|10
Paperback Fiction: March 9, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|4
|2
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|-
|3
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|2
|4
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central
|$16.99
|3
|5
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|5
|6
|The Midwife of Auschwitz
|Anna Stuart
|Forever
|$18.99
|-
|7
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|7
|8
|Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect
|Benjamin Stevenson
|Mariner Books
|$25.99
|1
|9
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|6
|10
|Escape
|James Patterson; David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: March 9, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|-
|2
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|1
|3
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|4
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|10
|5
|What We Buried
|Robert Rotenberg
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|6
|The Other Valley
|Scott Alexander Howard
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|7
|Girl Abroad
|Elle Kennedy
|Bloom Books
|$25.99
|3
|8
|Denison Avenue
|Daniel Innes; Christina Wong
|ECW Press
|$32.95
|5
|9
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|8
|10
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|9
Canadian Non-Fiction: March 9, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|2
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|3
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|5
|4
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|8
|5
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|9
|6
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|10
|7
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|4
|8
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|3
|9
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$21.00
|-
|10
|Rogers V. Rogers
|Alexandra Posadzki
|McClelland & Stewart
|$38.95
|6
Juvenile: March 9, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|2
|2
|InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to Worse
|John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat Lewis
|First Second Books
|$16.99
|1
|3
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks
|$19.99
|3
|4
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|5
|Little Blue Truck's Springtime
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|-
|6
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|7
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|5
|8
|Big Nate: This Means War!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$16.99
|-
|9
|Fate Breaker
|Victoria Aveyard
|HarperTeen
|$31.00
|-
|10
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|Harper Collins
|$15.99
|7
Self-Improvement: March 9, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Worthy
|Jamie Kern Lima
|Hay House
|$36.00
|1
|2
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|4
|3
|It's Not You
|Ramani Durvasula
|Penguin Random House
|$39.00
|2
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|3
|5
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|9
|6
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$22.99
|6
|7
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|5
|8
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|7
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen
|$17.50
|-
|10
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$23.99
|-
Cooking: March 9, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|JoyFull
|Radhi Devlukia-Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$45.00
|2
|Tiffy Cooks
|Tiffy Chen
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|3
|At My Italian Table
|Laura Vitale; Rachel Holtzman
|Clarkson Potter
|$42.50
|4
|5 Ingredients Mediterranean
|Jamie Oliver
|Appetite by Random House
|$45.00
|5
|Cook with Confidence
|Dennis Prescott
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|6
|In Mary's Kitchen
|Mary Berg
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|7
|Natasha's Kitchen
|Natasha Kravchuk
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
|8
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Mandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|9
|Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts
|Jillian Harris; Tori Wesszer
|Penguin Canada
|$45.00
|10
|Joshua Weissman: Texture over Taste
|Joshua Weissman
|Dorling Kindersley
|$48.00
