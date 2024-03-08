Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 9, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.0014
2A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.99-1
3The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.9923
4Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99516
5Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99438
6BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.9934
7End of StoryA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.9982
8House of Flame and ShadowSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$42.0065
9The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.95102
10The Antique Hunter's Guide to MurderC. L. MillerSimon & Schuster$24.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 9, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.956
2The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House $24.992
3Burn BookKara SwisherSimon & Schuster$39.99-
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
5Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.998
6Blood MoneyPeter SchweizerHarperCollins $39.50-
7MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.00-
8Can't Hurt MeDavid GogginsLioncrest $26.99-
9SupercommunicatorsCharles DuhiggDoubleday Canada$38.001
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010

Paperback Fiction: March 9, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury $25.004
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.99-
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.992
4The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central $16.993
5Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.995
6The Midwife of AuschwitzAnna StuartForever$18.99-
7Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.957
8Everyone on This Train Is a SuspectBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$25.991
9Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.006
10EscapeJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central $13.99-

Canadian Fiction: March 9, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.99-
2The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow $25.991
3The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.952
4Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.9910
5What We BuriedRobert RotenbergSimon & Schuster$24.99-
6The Other ValleyScott Alexander HowardSimon & Schuster$24.99-
7Girl AbroadElle KennedyBloom Books$25.993
8Denison AvenueDaniel Innes; Christina WongECW Press$32.955
9Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.958
10Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.959

Canadian Non-Fiction: March 9, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.952
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.958
5The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.009
6My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.0010
7Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.994
8BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00 3
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$21.00 -
10Rogers V. RogersAlexandra PosadzkiMcClelland & Stewart$38.956

Juvenile: March 9, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.992
2InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to WorseJohn Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$16.991
3If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks$19.993
4BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.99-
5Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-
6Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.994
7Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.995
8Big Nate: This Means War!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel $16.99-
9Fate BreakerVictoria AveyardHarperTeen$31.00-
10The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarper Collins$15.997

Self-Improvement: March 9, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1WorthyJamie Kern LimaHay House$36.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
3It's Not YouRamani DurvasulaPenguin Random House $39.002
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
5Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.999
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
8The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.007
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen $17.50-
10The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-

Cooking: March 9, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1JoyFullRadhi Devlukia-ShettySimon & Schuster$45.00
2Tiffy CooksTiffy ChenPenguin Canada$40.00
3At My Italian TableLaura Vitale; Rachel HoltzmanClarkson Potter$42.50
45 Ingredients MediterraneanJamie OliverAppetite by Random House$45.00
5Cook with ConfidenceDennis PrescottPenguin Canada$40.00
6In Mary's KitchenMary BergAppetite by Random House$35.00
7Natasha's KitchenNatasha KravchukClarkson Potter$39.99
8Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
9Fraiche Food, Fuller HeartsJillian Harris; Tori WesszerPenguin Canada$45.00
10Joshua Weissman: Texture over TasteJoshua WeissmanDorling Kindersley$48.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

