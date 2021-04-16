The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 17, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: April 17, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|6
|2
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|5
|5
|3
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|6
|5
|4
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|10
|5
|Later
|Stephen King
|Hard Case Crime
|$19.95
|3
|6
|6
|The Last Bookshop in London
|Madeline Martin
|Hanover Square Press
|$23.99
|-
|1
|7
|The Hill We Climb
|Amanda Gorman; Oprah Winfrey
|Penguin Publishing
|$21.99
|1
|2
|8
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|10
|10
|9
|We Begin at the End
|Chris Whitaker
|Henry Holt & Co.
|$24.99
|8
|4
|10
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|7
|14
Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 17, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|Broken (in the Best Possible Way)
|Jenny Lawson
|Henry Holt
|$34.99
|-
|3
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|3
|4
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|4
|5
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|2
|6
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|-
|7
|The Code Breaker
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|5
|8
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|9
|9
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|8
|10
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|-
Paperback Fiction: April 17, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Wedding Dress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|1
|2
|Under Currents
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|4
|3
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|3
|4
|Killer Instinct
|James Patterson; Howard Roughan
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|5
|5
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|2
|6
|Masked Prey
|John Sandford
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$12.99
|6
|7
|Hidden in Plain Sight
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|8
|8
|Catch My Heart
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|-
|9
|Hush
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|7
|10
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: April 17, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Search for Her
|Rick Mofina
|Mira
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|5
|4
|The Girls Are All So Nice Here
|Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|5
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|3
|6
|Hana Khan Carries On
|Uzma Jalaluddin
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|-
|7
|Gutter Child
|Jael Richardson
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|7
|8
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|-
|9
|A Town Called Solace
|Mary Lawson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|9
|10
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|8
Canadian Non-Fiction: April 17, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|3
|3
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|2
|4
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|5
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|9
|6
|Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe
|Bonnie Henry; Lynn Henry
|Allen Lane
|$26.95
|7
|7
|Not on My Watch
|Alexandra Morton
|Random House Canada
|$35.00
|8
|8
|My Mother's Daughter
|Perdita Felicien
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.95
|4
|9
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|10
|10
|Before My Time
|Ami McKay
|Vintage Canada
|$21.00
|-
Juvenile: April 17, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|2
|3
|Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|3
|4
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|-
|5
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|7
|6
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|-
|7
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|-
|8
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|9
|Bright Baby Touch and Feel Baby Animals
|Roger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|-
|10
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure
|Jeff Kinney
|Abrams
|$17.99
|8
Self Improvement: April 17, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|1
|2
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|10
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|4
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|3
|5
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|6
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|7
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|6
|8
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|5
|9
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$33.72
|7
|10
|The Untethered Soul
|Michael A. Singer
|New Harbinger Publications
|$18.95
|8
Biography: April 17, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|2
|Broken (in the Best Possible Way)
|Jenny Lawson
|Henry Holt
|$34.99
|3
|Becoming
|Michelle Obama
|Crown
|$40.00
|4
|The Code Breaker
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|5
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|6
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|7
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|8
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|Dial
|$37.00
|9
|Beautiful Things
|Hunter Biden
|Gallery Books
|$37.00
|10
|The House of Kennedy
|James Patterson
|Little Brown
|$22.99
