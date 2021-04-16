 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Bestsellers

Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 17, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Hardcover Fiction: April 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9926
2The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9955
3The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.9965
4The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99410
5LaterStephen KingHard Case Crime$19.9536
6The Last Bookshop in LondonMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$23.99-1
7The Hill We ClimbAmanda Gorman; Oprah WinfreyPenguin Publishing$21.9912
8The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.991010
9We Begin at the EndChris WhitakerHenry Holt & Co.$24.9984
10The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95714

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2Broken (in the Best Possible Way)Jenny LawsonHenry Holt$34.99-
3How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.993
4ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.954
5Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.952
6The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow$24.99-
7The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.005
8Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.009
9GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.008
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.95-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: April 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Wedding DressDanielle SteelDell$11.991
2Under CurrentsNora RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.994
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
4Killer InstinctJames Patterson; Howard RoughanGrand Central$12.995
5Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.992
6Masked PreyJohn SandfordG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.996
7Hidden in Plain SightJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.998
8Catch My HeartNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99-
9HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$12.997
10The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: April 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Search for HerRick MofinaMira$12.992
3Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.005
4The Girls Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.994
5Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.953
6Hana Khan Carries OnUzma JalaluddinHarper Avenue$24.99-
7Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.997
8How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.95-
9A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.009
10The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.958

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: April 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.953
3Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.952
4From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
5The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.959
6Be Kind, Be Calm, Be SafeBonnie Henry; Lynn HenryAllen Lane$26.957
7Not on My WatchAlexandra MortonRandom House Canada$35.008
8My Mother's DaughterPerdita FelicienDoubleday Canada$32.954
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.9510
10Before My TimeAmi McKayVintage Canada$21.00-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: April 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
3Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.993
4We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.99-
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.997
6Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.99-
7I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.99-
8The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.994
9Bright Baby Touch and Feel Baby AnimalsRoger PriddyPriddy Books$4.95-
10Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly AdventureJeff KinneyAbrams $17.998

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: April 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.991
2The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.0010
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
4Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.003
5The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.996
8The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.955
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.727
10The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.958

(Return to top)


Biography: April 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.99
2Broken (in the Best Possible Way)Jenny LawsonHenry Holt $34.99
3BecomingMichelle ObamaCrown$40.00
4The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.00
5GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00
6A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.00
7Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00
8UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
9Beautiful ThingsHunter BidenGallery Books$37.00
10The House of KennedyJames PattersonLittle Brown$22.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies