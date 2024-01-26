Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|1
|10
|2
|The Fury
|Alex Michaelides
|Celadon Books
|$25.99
|-
|1
|3
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|2
|32
|4
|Upside Down
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|5
|3
|5
|First Lie Wins
|Ashley Elston
|Pamela Dorman Books
|$37.99
|4
|3
|6
|Sanctuary of the Shadow
|Aurora Ascher
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|3
|2
|7
|The Little Liar
|Mitch Albom
|Harper
|$33.50
|6
|9
|8
|The Covenant of Water
|Abraham Verghese
|Grove/Atlantic
|$39.95
|-
|1
|9
|The Exchange
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$39.95
|-
|1
|10
|Fourth Wing (Special Edition)
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|3
|3
|The Woman in Me
|Britney Spears
|Gallery Books
|$39.99
|4
|4
|Oath and Honor
|Liz Cheney
|Little Brown & Company
|$41.00
|2
|5
|Hidden Potential
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$42.00
|7
|6
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|5
|7
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|6
|8
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|9
|9
|Can't Hurt Me
|David Goggins
|Lioncrest Publishing
|$26.78
|-
|10
|Elon Musk
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$44.99
|-
Paperback Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Anna O
|Matthew Blake
|HarperCollins Canada
|$25.99
|1
|2
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|6
|3
|A Little Life
|Hanya Yanagihara
|Anchor
|$24.00
|-
|4
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|3
|5
|Rogue Lawyer
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|4
|6
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|8
|7
|Dream Town
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|-
|8
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|7
|9
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|10
|10
|Worthy Opponents
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|2
Canadian Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|2
|Sanctuary of the Shadow
|Aurora Ascher
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|1
|3
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|4
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|5
|Bad Cree
|Jessica Johns
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|-
|6
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|7
|7
|Play with Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|8
|Unravel Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|9
|Moon of the Crusted Snow
|Waubgeshig Rice
|ECW Press
|$22.95
|6
|10
|The Bittlemores
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$36.95
|9
Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|2
|3
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|3
|4
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|4
|5
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|5
|6
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|8
|7
|The Road Years
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|7
|8
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|-
|9
|Black Boys Like Me
|Matthew R. Morris
|Viking
|$34.95
|-
|10
|The 5AM Club
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|9
Juvenile: Jan. 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|3
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|4
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|5
|5
|No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|6
|6
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|8
|7
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|-
|8
|Heartstopper #5: a Graphic Novel
|Alice Oseman
|Graphix
|$21.99
|4
|9
|Divine Rivals
|Rebecca Ross
|Wednesday Books
|$24.99
|10
|10
|Ruthless Vows
|Rebecca Ross
|Wednesday Books
|$27.00
|7
Self-Improvement: Jan. 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$22.99
|2
|3
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|4
|4
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|5
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|5
|6
|Hidden Potential
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$42.00
|9
|7
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|Harper
|$23.99
|7
|8
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$12.99
|8
|9
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|6
|10
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$17.50
|-
Historical Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Demon Copperhead Intl
|Barbara Kingsolver
|Harper
|$26.99
|2
|The Orphan's Homecoming (the Red Cross Orphans, Book 3)
|Glynis Peters
|One More Chapter
|$25.99
|3
|Horse
|Geraldine Brooks
|Penguin Books
|$25.99
|4
|The Armor of Light
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$51.00
|5
|Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
|Hernan Diaz
|Riverhead Books
|$23.00
|6
|Mrs Van Gogh
|Caroline Cauchi
|One More Chapter
|$24.99
|7
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$23.99
|8
|The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store
|James McBride
|Riverhead Books
|$37.99
|9
|The Ball at Versailles
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|10
|A Haunting in Venice [Movie Tie-In]
|Agatha Christie
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
