The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99110
2The FuryAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$25.99-1
3Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99232
4Upside DownDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9953
5First Lie WinsAshley ElstonPamela Dorman Books$37.9943
6Sanctuary of the ShadowAurora AscherRed Tower Books$34.9932
7The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.5069
8The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95-1
9The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95-1
10Fourth Wing (Special Edition)Rebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
3The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.994
4Oath and HonorLiz CheneyLittle Brown & Company$41.002
5Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.007
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.995
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956
8My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.009
9Can't Hurt MeDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$26.78-
10Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99-

Paperback Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Anna OMatthew BlakeHarperCollins Canada$25.991
2A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.006
3A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.00-
4Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.003
5Rogue LawyerJohn GrishamDell$12.994
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.998
7Dream TownDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$13.99-
8Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.957
9The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.9510
10Worthy OpponentsDanielle SteelDell$13.502

Canadian Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.952
2Sanctuary of the ShadowAurora AscherRed Tower Books$34.991
3Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.953
4Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.994
5Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
6Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.997
7Play with MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99-
8Unravel MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$22.956
10The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.959

Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
4When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.004
5My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.005
6Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008
7The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.957
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
9Black Boys Like MeMatthew R. MorrisViking$34.95-
10The 5AM ClubRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$21.999

Juvenile: Jan. 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.991
2Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.992
3Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.993
4Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.505
5No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.996
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.998
7PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.99-
8Heartstopper #5: a Graphic NovelAlice OsemanGraphix$21.994
9Divine RivalsRebecca RossWednesday Books$24.9910
10Ruthless VowsRebecca RossWednesday Books$27.007

Self-Improvement: Jan. 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.992
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
6Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.009
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.998
9Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
10The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.50-

Historical Fiction: Jan. 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
2The Orphan's Homecoming (the Red Cross Orphans, Book 3)Glynis PetersOne More Chapter$25.99
3HorseGeraldine BrooksPenguin Books$25.99
4The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00
5Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00
6Mrs Van GoghCaroline CauchiOne More Chapter$24.99
7CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$23.99
8The Heaven and Earth Grocery StoreJames McBrideRiverhead Books$37.99
9The Ball at VersaillesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99
10A Haunting in Venice [Movie Tie-In]Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99

