Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|1
|9
|2
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|2
|31
|3
|Sanctuary of the Shadow
|Aurora Ascher
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|-
|1
|4
|First Lie Wins
|Ashley Elston
|Pamela Dorman Books
|$37.99
|4
|2
|5
|Upside Down
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|3
|2
|6
|The Little Liar
|Mitch Albom
|Harper
|$33.50
|6
|8
|7
|Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow
|Gabrielle Zevin
|Viking
|$34.95
|7
|36
|8
|The Night Island
|Jayne Ann Krentz
|Berkley
|$39.00
|-
|1
|9
|The Atlas Complex
|Olivie Blake
|Tor Books
|$38.99
|-
|1
|10
|Before the Coffee Gets Cold
|Toshikazu Kawaguchi
|Hanover Square Press
|$24.99
|-
|4
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|Oath and Honor
|Liz Cheney
|Little Brown & Company
|$41.00
|4
|3
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|2
|4
|The Woman in Me
|Britney Spears
|Gallery Books
|$39.99
|3
|5
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|7
|6
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|6
|7
|Hidden Potential
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$42.00
|8
|8
|Gut Check
|Steven R. Gundry
|Harper Wave
|$39.50
|-
|9
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|5
|10
|The Road Years
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|10
Paperback Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Anna O
|Matthew Blake
|HarperCollins Canada
|$25.99
|2
|2
|Worthy Opponents
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|4
|3
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|1
|4
|Rogue Lawyer
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|9
|5
|Payback in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|-
|6
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|-
|7
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|6
|8
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|3
|9
|22 Seconds
|James Patterson; Maxine Paetro
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|-
|10
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|7
Canadian Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Sanctuary of the Shadow
|Aurora Ascher
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|-
|2
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|3
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|10
|4
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|5
|Cold
|Drew Hayden Taylor
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|-
|6
|Moon of the Crusted Snow
|Waubgeshig Rice
|ECW Press
|$22.95
|9
|7
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|5
|8
|The Fury of Beijing
|Ian Hamilton
|Spiderline
|$21.99
|-
|9
|The Bittlemores
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$36.95
|3
|10
|Moon of the Turning Leaves
|Waubgeshig Rice
|Random House Canada
|$24.95
|6
Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|2
|3
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|4
|4
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|5
|5
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|3
|6
|The Road Years
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|6
|7
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|9
|8
|The 5AM Club
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|8
|9
|In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
|10
|My Mother's Daughter
|Perdita Felicien
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|-
Juvenile: Jan. 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|2
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|3
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|4
|Heartstopper #5: a Graphic Novel
|Alice Oseman
|Graphix
|$21.99
|4
|5
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|8
|6
|No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|5
|7
|Ruthless Vows
|Rebecca Ross
|Wednesday Books
|$27.00
|7
|8
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|10
|9
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic Press
|$22.99
|6
|10
|Divine Rivals
|Rebecca Ross
|Wednesday Books
|$24.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Jan. 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$22.99
|2
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|4
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|5
|5
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|4
|6
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|10
|7
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|Harper
|$23.99
|7
|8
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$12.99
|8
|9
|Hidden Potential
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$42.00
|-
|10
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
Romance/Erotica: Jan. 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|2
|Wildfire
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$25.99
|3
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|4
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|5
|Archer's Voice
|Mia Sheridan
|Forever
|$22.99
|6
|It Starts with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|7
|Twisted Games
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|8
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|9
|Hunting Adeline
|H. D. Carlton
|H. D. Carlton
|$25.32
|10
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
