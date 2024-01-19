Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9919
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99231
3Sanctuary of the ShadowAurora AscherRed Tower Books$34.99-1
4First Lie WinsAshley ElstonPamela Dorman Books$37.9942
5Upside DownDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9932
6The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.5068
7Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95736
8The Night IslandJayne Ann KrentzBerkley$39.00-1
9The Atlas ComplexOlivie BlakeTor Books$38.99-1
10Before the Coffee Gets ColdToshikazu KawaguchiHanover Square Press$24.99-4

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Oath and HonorLiz CheneyLittle Brown & Company$41.004
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
4The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.993
5Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956
7Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.008
8Gut CheckSteven R. GundryHarper Wave$39.50-
9My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.005
10The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.9510

Paperback Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Anna OMatthew BlakeHarperCollins Canada$25.992
2Worthy OpponentsDanielle SteelDell$13.504
3Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.001
4Rogue LawyerJohn GrishamDell$12.999
5Payback in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
6A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.00-
7Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.956
8IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
922 SecondsJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$13.99-
10The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.957

Canadian Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Sanctuary of the ShadowAurora AscherRed Tower Books$34.99-
2The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.951
3Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.9510
4Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.992
5ColdDrew Hayden TaylorMcClelland & Stewart$24.95-
6Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$22.959
7Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.995
8The Fury of BeijingIan HamiltonSpiderline$21.99-
9The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.953
10Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.956

Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
4When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
5My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.003
6The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.956
7Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009
8The 5AM ClubRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$21.998
9In the Realm of Hungry GhostsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10My Mother's DaughterPerdita FelicienAnchor Canada$22.00-

Juvenile: Jan. 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.993
2Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.992
3Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
4Heartstopper #5: a Graphic NovelAlice OsemanGraphix$21.994
5Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.508
6No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.995
7Ruthless VowsRebecca RossWednesday Books$27.007
8A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.9910
9The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.996
10Divine RivalsRebecca RossWednesday Books$24.99-

Self-Improvement: Jan. 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.992
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.005
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.9910
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.998
9Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.00-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Romance/Erotica: Jan. 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
2WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.99
3Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
5Archer's VoiceMia SheridanForever$22.99
6It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
7Twisted GamesAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95
9Hunting AdelineH. D. CarltonH. D. Carlton$25.32
10Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99

